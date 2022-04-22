Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Picking out the best smartphones isn’t always a cheap endeavor but with the following smartphone deals going on right now, you can save big while still enjoying some of the best names in phone hardware out there at the moment. We’ve gathered below all the best phone deals available right now that cover all the bases including Google Pixel deals, Samsung Galaxy deals, iPhone deals, 5G phone deals, and other bargains. There are some great offers going on so there’s sure to be something here to entice you into a new purchase. Read on while we take you through what makes them so appealing.

Google Pixel 6

Free on Verizon with a 5G Unlimited Plan, was $699

Why Buy:

Great camera

Colorful screen

Android 12 software

Extensive support

The Google Pixel 6 offers plenty to love even if it’s not quite as stylish as the Pixel 6 Pro. Perhaps the biggest selling point is thanks to it being a Google device, it works fantastically well with Android 12 because, in the same way that Apple knows how to get the best from its hardware, Google knows how to get the best from Android. It’s also guaranteed support for a long time to come so you’ll be safe in the knowledge that this is a good option to last you a while to come.

The phone offers a 6.4-inch display that looks fantastic. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution plus a 90Hz refresh rate. An always-on display, it looks vibrant and delightful at all times. Scrolling is smooth and pleasant with watching videos looking great at all times. Whether you’re scrolling through your web browser or streaming your favorite content, it looks good here. Built into the display is a fingerprint sensor too which is a nice feature and highly accurate.

Elsewhere, the Google Pixel 6 also offers up a great set of camera lenses. It has a main 50MP f/1.85 aperture camera along with a 12MP wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field of view. It also has a fixed-focused 8MP selfie camera. In each case, photos look pretty good as helped by the Google Pixel 6’s extensive set of software tools. Its Magic Eraser tool is a particular highlight for cutting out unwanted details with Long Exposure modes and Action Pan also available. Combined with speedy performance, decent battery life of a couple of days, and an attractive look, the Google Pixel 6 is a delight of a phone to use.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

$100 with trade-in and $100 Instant Credit, was $1,200

Why Buy:

Beautiful screen

Fantastic performance

Versatile camera

S Pen built-in

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is potentially the ultimate smartphone right now. It looks as high-end as it feels. A sizeable device, it has a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum resolution of 3,088 x 1,440. It also supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. That means it looks great, even in direct sunlight, so you’re guaranteed of a great experience when streaming content on the move. Such great design continues elsewhere, too, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra including an S Pen stylus inside a special storage slot on the bottom of the phone. This means you can easily use it to be more precise on screen rather than resorting to your fingers, and it’s tucked away nicely so you don’t have to worry about it falling out often.

Camera-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra continues its exceptional reign. It has plenty of options. These include its 108MP main wide camera, two 10MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view. The highlight is its 100x Space Zoom that makes it possible to photograph the moon impressively with some careful tweaking and the use of a tripod to perfect things. Samsung also offers some great software tools to ensure you always get the best from your camera choices.

Elsewhere, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is speedy, running Android 12 with style alongside Samsung’s own Android interface software. Capable of playing games fast or simply allowing you to multitask well, it’s an ideal accompaniment to all the aspects of your life. With a couple of days of battery and fast charging an option, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra soon becomes the ultimate phone for any power user.

Samsung Galaxy S21

$225 with trade-in and $100 Instant Credit, was $675

Why Buy:

Colorful hardware

Great display

Reliable performance

Good fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a reliable phone that offers plenty of great features, even if it’s no longer the latest Samsung Galaxy phone. With plenty of colors to choose from, it feels good in your hands despite its plastic back. A full HD+ 6.2-inch display looks pretty good thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate that means scrolling through content is super smooth. Strong brightness levels and fantastic colors certainly help out here while an in-display fingerprint sensor saves some effort.

Ease of use is the focus with the Samsung Galaxy S21 as it simply works well. It comes with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI software which needs a bit of customization to get just right but mostly feels quite enjoyable to use. Performance is speedy, too, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 powering proceedings and ensuring that whether you’re gaming or multitasking for work purposes, the Samsung Galaxy S21 can keep up with no problems at all. It will easily play the latest games and 5G support helps in ensuring you can do this while out and about, or commuting.

Camera-wise, you get a 64MP main camera along with 12MP ultrawide and zoom cameras. It takes fairly impressive photos as you would expect from Samsung with great colors and clarity. Some neat software tweaks and processing changes means that photos are punchy and bright without being excessive. It’s also capable of recording 8K at 24 frames per seconds although it’s more comfortable with 4K video recording instead. The key here is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is versatile. While it’s not exactly the most exciting of phones at this stage, it can do a lot and it does it well. With reliable performance, steady battery life, and a gorgeous screen, you know you can depend on this phone to last.

Apple iPhone 11 (Refurbished)

$390, was $699

Why Buy:

Still powerful processor

Excellent cameras

iOS works fast

Day-long battery

The Apple iPhone 11 might seem a little dated by now but it’s still speedy enough and more than respectable in other areas to ensure it’s worth your time and money. It uses the A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine which means that performance remains pretty speedy. That’s helped by the fact that iOS is designed with such processors in mind so it’s able to team up well to ensure that very little feels sluggish. Even when it comes to the latest games, you’ll see decent performance here.

Such reliable hardware continues elsewhere with the iPhone 11 offering a great set of cameras. It has a 12MP Ultra Wide as well as 12MP Wide camera lenses with night mode, portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 frames per second meaning you’re capable of taking good quality pictures in numerous different situations. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera also makes selfies a breeze with a Portrait Mode ensuring you look at your best, along with 4K video and slo-mo modes as well. That also means that Face ID works brilliantly for those times you want to log in on your phone without typing in your passcode.

Elsewhere, the iPhone 11’s 6.1-inch screen looks great with vibrant colors and a visual experience that means you won’t miss a high refresh rate too much. It feels good in your hands so you’ll always feel like you have an expensive phone in your possession. With a battery life of about a day, the iPhone 11 could be a little sharper on this front but since most of us recharge each day anyhow, it’s likely no big deal. Wireless charging certainly simplifies the process so you’ll appreciate how convenient it all is. Reliable and fun to use, the iPhone 11 is a great option, particularly if you already have other Apple devices.

Apple iPhone 12 (Refurbished)

$559, was $829

Why Buy:

Great camera performance

Speedy use

Looks good

5G support

The Apple iPhone 12 was formerly the best iPhone for most people and while it’s no longer the newest, it’s still pretty great. It has a frame made from aluminum which means it’s a cut above those with plasticky exteriors. A matte finish means it feels good in your hands, even if it’s a fingerprint magnet. Such good looks continue with its OLED display. A 6.1-inch screen, it has smaller bezels than earlier models so it looks far more stylish. The display itself is crisp and bright, and offers great viewing angles, with outdoor visibility also excellent. It’s even more robust with the iPhone 12 using Ceramic Shield glass and promising 4 times improved drop performance although we wouldn’t recommend trying this on purpose.

Elsewhere, the iPhone 12 does a good job of multitasking, enabling you to game, watch streaming content, or get on with some work on the move. That’s helped hugely by the A14 Bionic chip which continues to offer great performance. It has 5G support so all these things can be done at speed without the need for Wi-Fi, provided you live in an area with 5G support. In terms of battery life, its battery life is pretty great with plenty left over after a day’s use.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 12 is also a good bet. It offers most of the iPhone 12 Pro’s features. That includes a 12MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide cameras at the back. These offer features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, and even 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. At the front is a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, along with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. Whether you’re taking quick snaps while on a walk or dealing with low light conditions, this phone can handle it. It’s simple to get to grips with as is the rest of iOS.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

$900 with $100 Best Buy Gift Card

Why Buy:

Attractive design

Interesting camera features

Great OLED display

Premium feel

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a delightful phone for anyone keen to try a familiar yet less premium brand. With OnePlus often doing a great job of offering premium features for less than the competition, this is a good option for anyone keen to get the most from their budget. It feels chunky in your hands, but in a high-end kind of way, with Gorilla Glass Victus covering the screen and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. Well-built, it offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 3,216 x 1,440 resolution with a large 525 PPI density so you get fantastic sharpness. HDR10+ certification further helps with a great image. There’s also a refresh rate of 120Hz so it’s ideal for silky smooth browsing or gaming.

On top of that, the OnePlus 10 Pro also has a triple camera system that is great for taking photos when out and about. It has a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor so it can capture great natural colors, as well as shoot up to 8K video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor also helps as it has an amazing 150-degree field of view so you can take some super-wide photos of your surroundings. There’s also an 8MP telephoto lens with a 3.3x optical zoom, too. Combined with some great software features, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great choice for the avid photographer.

For everyone else, the OnePlus 10 Pro is suitably reliable in so many other ways. It has 256GB of storage along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor so it speeds through whatever you’re doing. Gaming is fast to load with multitasking also effortless. It even bundles in some neat advanced cooling technology so you don’t have to worry about overheating issues. Well designed in every way, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great option for anyone looking for more for their money.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$950, was $1,050

Why Buy:

Stylish design

Great screen

Water resistance

Nothing quite like it

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a truly gorgeous folding smartphone. With the design finally coming into its own, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will capture your heart just like smartphones did right back at their first inception. At first, it looks like an old-school flip phone but it’s so much more than that. Closed, its 4.2-inch design is easy to store away but once you open it up, you get access to a fantastic 6.7-inch screen. It’s fun and super practical as you’ll always find room to put it somewhere for safe keeping. If you’re someone who hates the size of modern smartphones, this has just saved you plenty of effort.

It’s surprisingly robust too, unlike other flip phones. Samsung has used Armor Aluminum to construct it so it has stronger flexible glass over the screen along with an IPX8 rating for water resistance. There’s no flex where there shouldn’t be and this is a beautifully designed phone. In part, that’s thanks to magnets which keep the phone securely closed when not in use. The closed phone offers a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display but the star of the show is the 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate Dynamic AMOLED screen with its 22:9 aspect ratio. There’s a slight crease on the open screen but it’s far from noticeable and instead you’ll appreciate all that extra room in a sleek shell.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might not be a powerhouse with photography compared to other phones at this price but it’s still reliable. It has two 12MP cameras on the back with one being a wide-angle lens. There’s dual-pixel autofocus on the main camera along with HDR10+ and up to 4K resolution video recording at 60 frames per second, but don’t count on a telephoto camera here. Still, it’s more than good enough for average photography and its autofocus system is intelligent and accurate. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a truly innovative design compared to other smartphones out right now.

