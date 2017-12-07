Bring the power of the Force to your holidays with these Star Wars deals

In honor of the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 15, we rounded up some of the best Star Wars products available right now, just in time for Christmas. Whether you’re looking for Star Wars-themed Christmas sweaters and tree ornaments, or just some fun toys to pass the time with, these products are sure to bring the power of the Force to your holiday season.

Star Wars holiday sweaters It just wouldn’t be Christmas without some colorful sweaters, and why not add some Star Wars to the fun? Amazon has a variety of Star Wars-themed “ugly” holiday sweaters available this season, and whether you’re a tried-and-true Jedi or loyal to the Dark Side, there is a sweater to suit just about any taste. The many different designs feature Stormtrooper motifs, Rebel and Imperial fighters, and fan-favorite characters like R2-D2 and BB-8. These sweaters are offered for both men and women and come in at around $20 to $40 from Amazon. See it

Sphero BB-8 smart robot with Force Band Following the release of The Force Awakens last year, BB-8 quickly became everybody’s favorite character. Now, you can have a miniature BB-8 of your own with this special edition bundle from Sphereo. Your BB-8 listens and responds to commands from your smartphone, tablet, and even your voice. You can also control it using your hand with the included Force Band, so you really feel like the Force is with you. The Sphero BB-8 smart robot and Force Band bundle can be yours for just $130 from ThinkGeek, saving you $70. See it

iHome Star Wars Episode 8 Bluetooth headphones Star Wars is famous for nothing if not its epic orchestral music, and these Bluetooth headphones from iHome are the perfect way to enjoy John Williams’ classic music (and all your other tunes) on the go. Bluetooth connectivity means you don’t have to fuss around with wires, and a built-in microphone lets you take calls. Its First Order-inspired styling is visually striking as well. The iHome Star Wars Bluetooth headphones can be yours for $40 from ThinkGeek. See it

BB-9E ceramic mug Enjoy your coffee and cocoa with this mug designed after BB-9E, the First Order’s new astromech droid. With his sleek black Imperial aesthetics, this evil little astromech’s design makes the perfect mug for those who like their coffee on the darker side. A 20 percent discount brings the BB-9E ceramic mug down to just $15 from Hot Topic. See it

Resist team T-shirt Need something to wear to show your Star Wars pride for the release of The Last Jedi? This is the shirt you’re looking for. This 100 percent cotton “Resist” tee from ThinkGeek features the Resistance lineup from the new movie, including Rey, Poe, Finn, Chewie, BB-8, along with newcomer Rose, complete with the classic Rebel Alliance logo. A $5 savings knocks the “Resist” T-shirt down to $15. See it

Star Wars tree ornaments Tree decorations like these Star Wars ornaments are among the most fun and festive parts of the holiday season, and they also make perfect stocking stuffers for the geeks in your life. You can choose from classic characters like Darth Vader, C-3PO, or Yoda, as well as figures from the new trilogy like Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, and a First Order Stormtrooper. Each of these ornaments will only set you back $8. See it

Fighter ships 10-ounce glass set Complete your kitchenware collection with these ThinkGeek-exclusive drinking glasses. Each 10-ounce glass features schematic artwork of Star Wars ships, from the new X-Wing and TIE Silencer to the classic TIE Fighter and Millennium Falcon. This four-glass set comes in at just $15 from ThinkGeek — less than $4 a piece. See it

Sphero BB9-E smart droid with Force Band Who knew that evil could be so cute? BB-8 may be everybody’s favorite character from The Force Awakens, but a challenger has appeared for The Last Jedi: BB9-E is the First Order’s new astromech and he is sure to attract a following of his own. Normally $150, the app-enabled Sphero BB-9E smart droid can be your companion for $130 from Best Buy for a $20 savings. It also includes the same wearable Force Band that comes with the BB-8 droid for motion control. See it

‘I Heart the Dark Side’ beanie If the whole Resistance thing seems a little too twee for your tastes, then show your loyalty to the Dark Side with this beanie. It’s 100 percent acrylic so it’s warm enough to wear to The Last Jedi premiere this month, and its bold embroidered “I Heart the Dark Side” design leaves nobody guessing as to how you feel about those pesky Rebel scum. A 30 percent discount brings this beanie down to $10 from Hot Topic. See it

Lightsaber BBQ tongs It’s not quite barbecue season, but a true Sith lord knows how to prepare. These fun and functional BBQ tongs from Underground Toys is styled after Darth Vader’s lightsaber: The tongs comprise the “blade,” and when you’re finished with them, you can slip the red cover over them to complete the look. A 50 percent discount means you can score these lightsaber tongs for just $30 from Amazon. See it

Death Star popcorn maker That’s no moon. This Death Star popcorn maker may not be able to destroy Rebel planets, but it can cook up a big batch of popcorn in minutes, automatically dispensing it into the top half of the space station which serves as a handy serving bowl. When not in use, it goes back together and makes a great decoration piece. Sure to be a hit at your next Star Wars movie night, the Death Star popcorn maker can be yours for $50 from Amazon. See it