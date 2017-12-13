Digital Trends
Home > Deals > Release your inner Jedi — or Sith Lord…

Release your inner Jedi — or Sith Lord — with the best Star Wars Lightsabers

By
best star wars lightsabers

I love sipping coffee from my Darth Vader mug and wrapping up in a Stormtrooper Snuggie just as much as the next guy, but with the holidays quickly approaching, I can’t help but reminisce about the first Star Wars gift I ever received — my very own lightsaber. It was made of cheap plastic and lost its glow after a few intense battles with my friends, but to this day, it is still one of the greatest things my parents ever gave to me.

With the Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi hitting theaters this Friday, I wanted to pay homage to the only Star Wars gift that ever made me feel like a Jedi myself. Lightsabers are a great gift for any fan, young or old, and they come in a surprising variety of shapes and sizes. So in an effort to bring back that childhood magic, I’ve rounded up the best Star Wars lightsaber products available now.

Star Wars Kylo Ren Electronic Lightsaber

Light Up Lightsaber

The dark side can be quite tempting, especially when the Lightsabers look this cool. If you’re looking to buy a Lightsaber for an eager child — or an adult that never grew up — this is the perfect option for you. This classic light-up lightsaber simulates everything from the reddish glow to authentic lightsaber sounds.

You can pick up this light-up -ightsaber for just $15 on Amazon after a 53 percent discount.

See it

Light-Up Lightsaber Chopsticks

Light Saber Chopsticks

Let’s face it, most of us don’t use chopsticks. When given the choice between a fork or a pair of disconnected sticks, it’s easier to just go with a fork. These lightsaber chopsticks are an entirely different story, however. Given the choice between eating with a fork and eating with a tiny pair of lightsabers, I know what I’m choosing.

You can pick up your very own pair of lightsaber chopsticks for just $14 on Amazon.

See it

Star Wars Lightsaber Flashlight

Lightsaber Flashlight

If you’re looking for a light-up lightsaber that the kids (hopefully) won’t be able to whack each other with, this LED flashlight model should do the trick. With bright red LEDs and sound effects pulled directly from the moviea, this lightsaber lets you feel that Star Wars magic without worrying about anyone getting a concussion. Not to mention it looks great attached to a belt.

You can pick up this lightsaber flashlight for just $20 on Amazon.

See it

Lenovo Star Wars: AR Jedi Challenges

Lightsaber AR

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take part in a realistic lightsaber battle? You may never find out, but with this augmented reality headset, you can get pretty close. This great piece of Star Wars tech lets you feel the force for yourself with an AR headset, lightsaber controller, and a tracking beacon.

You can pick up this lightsaber AR technology for just $200 from Best Buy.

See it

Lightsaber Umbrella

Lightsaber Umbrella

Keeping safe and dry during the rainy season can be a real struggle, but only for those unfamiliar with the way of the Jedi. A lightsaber umbrella is exactly what you need to survive the rains in style. With LED lights and seven different color options, you’ll be a master of the elements in no time.

You can pick up your very own Lightsaber Umbrella for just $25 on Amazon. You can also check out our favorite windproof umbrellas for more options.

See it

Luke Skywalker Collector-Grade Lightsaber

FX Lightsaber

If you’re looking for a high-quality lightsaber that isn’t made of cheap plastic, this FX Lightsaber is exactly what you need. Realistic lighting effects and authentic movie sound effects make this model perfect for the Star Wars fan who just wants to decorate his man cave with the Jedi weapon of choice.

You can pick up this collectible Star Wars FX Lightsaber for $123 on Amazon.

See it

Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Room Light

Lightsaber Light

A night-light is an essential part of every bedroom, and this lightsaber light is the perfect addition to any young Star Wars fan’s decor. Using this Jedi weapon to battle the darkness is as easy as the click of a button.

You can pick up this remote-controlled LED Star Wars Lightsaber light for just $25 on Amazon after $5 discount.

See it

Star Wars Lightsaber BBQ Tongs

Star Wars Lightsaber BBQ Tongs

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to barbecue like a Jedi? Well, you can stop imagining and start grilling like never before with these Lightsaber BBQ tongs. This particular model features authentic sound effects, but you can still make those lightsaber sounds yourself if that’s what you’re into.

You can pick up these Lightsaber BBQ Tongs for just $30 on Amazon after a 50 percent discount

See it

Looking for more great deals on household electronics and other gadgets? Check out our DT Deals page to score some extra savings or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Related Topics: Lightsaber, Star Wars, Star Wars Merchandise, Deals
Don't Miss

Bring the power of the Force to your holidays with these Star Wars deals