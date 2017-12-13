Release your inner Jedi — or Sith Lord — with the best Star Wars Lightsabers

I love sipping coffee from my Darth Vader mug and wrapping up in a Stormtrooper Snuggie just as much as the next guy, but with the holidays quickly approaching, I can’t help but reminisce about the first Star Wars gift I ever received — my very own lightsaber. It was made of cheap plastic and lost its glow after a few intense battles with my friends, but to this day, it is still one of the greatest things my parents ever gave to me.

With the Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi hitting theaters this Friday, I wanted to pay homage to the only Star Wars gift that ever made me feel like a Jedi myself. Lightsabers are a great gift for any fan, young or old, and they come in a surprising variety of shapes and sizes. So in an effort to bring back that childhood magic, I’ve rounded up the best Star Wars lightsaber products available now.

Star Wars Kylo Ren Electronic Lightsaber The dark side can be quite tempting, especially when the Lightsabers look this cool. If you’re looking to buy a Lightsaber for an eager child — or an adult that never grew up — this is the perfect option for you. This classic light-up lightsaber simulates everything from the reddish glow to authentic lightsaber sounds. You can pick up this light-up -ightsaber for just $15 on Amazon after a 53 percent discount. See it

Light-Up Lightsaber Chopsticks Let’s face it, most of us don’t use chopsticks. When given the choice between a fork or a pair of disconnected sticks, it’s easier to just go with a fork. These lightsaber chopsticks are an entirely different story, however. Given the choice between eating with a fork and eating with a tiny pair of lightsabers, I know what I’m choosing. You can pick up your very own pair of lightsaber chopsticks for just $14 on Amazon. See it

Star Wars Lightsaber Flashlight If you’re looking for a light-up lightsaber that the kids (hopefully) won’t be able to whack each other with, this LED flashlight model should do the trick. With bright red LEDs and sound effects pulled directly from the moviea, this lightsaber lets you feel that Star Wars magic without worrying about anyone getting a concussion. Not to mention it looks great attached to a belt. You can pick up this lightsaber flashlight for just $20 on Amazon. See it

Lenovo Star Wars: AR Jedi Challenges Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take part in a realistic lightsaber battle? You may never find out, but with this augmented reality headset, you can get pretty close. This great piece of Star Wars tech lets you feel the force for yourself with an AR headset, lightsaber controller, and a tracking beacon. You can pick up this lightsaber AR technology for just $200 from Best Buy. See it

Lightsaber Umbrella Keeping safe and dry during the rainy season can be a real struggle, but only for those unfamiliar with the way of the Jedi. A lightsaber umbrella is exactly what you need to survive the rains in style. With LED lights and seven different color options, you’ll be a master of the elements in no time. You can pick up your very own Lightsaber Umbrella for just $25 on Amazon. You can also check out our favorite windproof umbrellas for more options. See it

Luke Skywalker Collector-Grade Lightsaber If you’re looking for a high-quality lightsaber that isn’t made of cheap plastic, this FX Lightsaber is exactly what you need. Realistic lighting effects and authentic movie sound effects make this model perfect for the Star Wars fan who just wants to decorate his man cave with the Jedi weapon of choice. You can pick up this collectible Star Wars FX Lightsaber for $123 on Amazon. See it

Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Room Light A night-light is an essential part of every bedroom, and this lightsaber light is the perfect addition to any young Star Wars fan’s decor. Using this Jedi weapon to battle the darkness is as easy as the click of a button. You can pick up this remote-controlled LED Star Wars Lightsaber light for just $25 on Amazon after $5 discount. See it