The coronavirus outbreak has affected our daily routines but technology thankfully continues to let us stay connected no matter where we are. If you’re currently setting up a workspace at home, you’ll surely find some use for an outlet surge protector power strip. This way, you’re fully geared for productivity as you extend power to all your devices without worrying about spike damage. Plus, nobody will have to fight over limited sockets. There are also smart models that pack more versatile features like being able to switch them on from an Amazon Echo. Decking the room out with these all-important contraptions doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, either: Just take advantage of these cheap surge protector deals.

APC SurgeArrest Essential (PE76) — $12 (was $21)

While an ordinary power strip can spark your gadgets to life, a surge protector will also prevent them from incurring damage from power fluctuations caused by lightning, spikes, outages, and more. APC’s SurgeArrest Essential (PE76) just does that with seven outlets and a surge protection energy rating of 1,440 joules.

The SurgeArrest will warn you if its circuitry has been damaged by a heavy strike or power line surge and when it is unable to provide full protection. But you can count on it to prevent damaging surges from reaching your electronics on fail-safe mode, which disconnects it from the power supply. And to assure you that it’s working, the LED lights along the power switch illuminate when it’s supplying protection to each of your connected devices.

The APC Surge Arrest Essential series guarantees optimal performance with a let-through rating of less than 400V. The “let-through rating” is a key indicator that vouches for the maximum voltage level that can reach your equipment after a surge passes through the electronic surge protector. Basically, a lower let-through rating is a good sign of better protection.

Limited reach will be the least of your worries, APC’s SurgeArrest has a six-foot cord that offers you more flexibility in the orientation of your workspace. Flip it over, and you’ll find keyholes that allow you to mount it on the wall so your wires don’t get all jumbled and tangled up.

Power up and get in on Amazon’s 44% price cut that makes APC’s Surge Arrest Essential (PE76) available for only $12 instead of the usual $21.

Belkin Surge Protector — $12 (was $15)

Belkin’s six-outlet surge protector also serves to safeguard your home electronics, appliances, and mobile devices with a 1,080-joule energy rating and 48,000A maximum spike amperage for reliable protection against surges, lightning strikes, and AC contamination. Positioning it in the room is just as easy with its space-saving design and all the more with a flat 360-degree rotating plug when you need to fit it into a tight space.

Long-term durability is promised with a damage-resistant case and quiet operation with power filtration to minimize noise. Belkin’s surge protector also comes attached to a six-foot or 1.8-meter heavy-duty cord that would not just ground you where the nearest socket is.

Normally priced at $15, you can get the most bang for your buck when you order Belkin’s Surge Protector while Amazon has it selling for just $12.

