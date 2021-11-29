There’s a wide range of Cyber Monday tablet deals for you to shop, including offers that will let you purchase a tablet for less than $100. Some of Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals involve its Fire tablets, which are affordable but reliable alternatives to the more expensive tablets that are out in the market. You should hurry if you want to take advantage of the discounts that further lower the prices of these mobile devices though, as stocks are dwindling by the minute.

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) — $35, was $50

Why buy:

Very affordable price

7-inch screen for watching streaming content

Utilizes Amazon’s Alexa

Up to 512GB of additional storage with microSD card slot

The Amazon Fire 7 is a very affordable tablet that’s still capable of performing basic functions without a hitch. It’s powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB of RAM, so the tablet won’t have any trouble browsing the internet and checking social media. Also, it comes with a 7-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels that’s clear enough for watching content from your favorite streaming services. The Fire 7 runs on Amazon’s Fire OS, which features a home page that contains your recent content, categorized under Apps, Books, Games, and Video, among others. You can also use Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa with the tablet for hands-free operation when messaging people, opening apps, checking the weather, and more. You’ll just have to say “Alexa” when the tablet is on standby to initiate voice commands.

The 2MP front and back cameras of the Amazon Fire 7 enable 720p HD video recording, while its build quality feels solid in the hand. The tablet also comes with a mono speaker and a battery that can last up to 7 hours on a single charge. Storage capacity is limited to 16GB, but there’s a microSD card slot that will allow up to 512GB of additional storage. It also offers free access to Amazon Kids, which will allow parents to create profiles for their children to set screen time limits and manage the content that kids can access.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) — $45, was $90

Why buy:

2GB of RAM for improved performance

8-inch screen but still lightweight

Works with Alexa

Up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is a part of Digital Trends’ best tablets as the best cheap tablet, but it still provides ample performance with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The tablet comes with an 8-inch display with 1,280 x 800 resolution, but it’s still reasonably lightweight and not too much of a hassle to carry around with you. There’s 32GB of internal storage available, but that can be expanded by up to 1TB through the tablet’s microSD card slot, and you can freely switch cards if you want to access the content that you’ve saved on them. The tablet also works great with Alexa for hands-free operations through voice commands.

You can charge the tablet through its USB-C port, and you’ll get up to 12 hours of battery life per full charge with regular usage. Both the rear camera and the selfie camera are 2MP, which is good enough for taking quick pictures and to participate in video calls. It also runs on Amazon’s Fire OS, with deep integration with Amazon services that will be very helpful for Amazon Prime subscribers as access to Audible, Prime Video, Kindle, and others is very easy. The Amazon Fire HD 8 also comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support for decent audio without requiring you to connect to an external speaker.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) — $75, was $150

Why buy:

Gorgeous Full HD screen

Faster performance with 3GB of RAM

Storage may be expanded by up to 1TB

Compatible with Alexa

For a more premium tablet experience while still staying easy on the wallet, you should go for the Amazon Fire HD 10. The device is in Digital Trends’ best Android tablets as the best budget Android tablet, primarily because of its 10-inch screen with Full HD resolution that’s 10% brighter compared to the screen of its previous generation. The display will give justice to the tablet’s improved power, drawn from a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, for faster performance when launching apps and switching between them if you’re multitasking. The tablet also runs on Fire OS, which continues to roll out updates such as a new split-screen feature that shows two compatible apps side by side on the display.

Battery life remains at 12 hours on a single charge through the tablet’s USB-C port, and while internal storage is also limited at 32GB, it can be expanded by up to 1TB through its microSD card slot. The front-facing camera is also at 2MP, but the rear-facing camera is at 5MP, so it can take clearer pictures and record better videos. Last but not least, Alexa is compatible with the Amazon Fire HD 10, so hands-free operation is still possible through voice commands.

