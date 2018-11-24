Share

If it took you more than a day to recover from Thanksgiving dinner this year, you’re still just in time to snap up Target’s best Cyber Monday deals.

Target is the second-largest department store retailer in the United States, just behind Walmart, so it follows that the two are each other’s top competition when it comes to Cyber Monday deals. While we expect Walmart to outshine Target in the iPhone categories, most everything else is going to be a race. The retailer will likely be offering doorbuster deals on products like 4K TVs (from brands like Samsung, LG, and Philips), gaming consoles, smart vacuums, and smart home hubs like the Google Home Mini — which will not be on Amazon.

But it’s not all about the brick and mortar these days. The retailer is also hosting online-only deals, so if you want to dodge the crowds entirely, you should keep your eyes on the website.

The clock is ticking and we promised not to reveal the Cyber Monday deals till midnight, but when the clock turns, we’ll update this post with all the new Cyber Monday deals plus any great deals remaining from Black Friday.

We will be constantly updating this post with new information and deals, so stay tuned for the latest updates on Target’s Cyber Monday offerings.

Follow @dealsDT

Looking for information about the best holiday deals? Find more from our Cyber Monday deals pages.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.