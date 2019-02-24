Share

The holidays have come and gone and now you’re free to focus on everyone’s favorite season – tax season. All right, so maybe you actually dread doing your taxes. Luckily for you, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through and simplify the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! With well-known brands like TurboTax, H&R Block, and Quickbooks all offering steep discounts on their 2019 tax software, now is a great time to do your own taxes for cheap. Who needs a CPA when you’ve got these great deals on software at your disposal?

If you’re planning on doing your own taxes, these are some of the best programs available. As long as you correctly follow instructions and provide the correct info from your W2 and 1095 forms, you should be in good shape with the IRS. Many of these softwares, including Turbo Tax, will provide some insight into how likely you are to get audited. Though if you’re just an average person filing their own taxes, you shouldn’t really have to worry.

H&R Block is a major name in the tax game. Therefore, you can rest assured that its software has been designed by certified experts. The company places a premium on convenience and users are able to easily import previous tax returns, W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, and the past year’s tax data. What’s more – you can drag and drop returns from other tax prep services. We should note that while anyone can certainly purchase the Deluxe package, this software is aimed at homeowners and investors. You’ll be able to truly maximize your real estate tax deductions and mortgage interests and receive assistance on reporting income from stock options, retirement plans, housing sales, and overall investments. Speaking of assistance, H&R Block offers plenty of handholding. There are step-by-step Q&As for all the credits and deductions you take and you can chat with a tax expert whenever you need. And that perk is free to boot! Finally, if you have continual nightmares about being audited, you’ll be delighted to learn that H&R Block conducts accuracy reviews and assesses your audit risk. So rest easy, friends.

Normally priced at $45, you can get this tax software for just $35 on Amazon, making it the cheapest option on our list.

Taxes can be a headache. Fortunately, TurboTax makes the process as painless as possible. And if you want plenty of guidance and help to maximize your deductions, the Deluxe version is a great option. After all, the software’s well-designed deduction finder searches for over 350 potential credits. TurboTax Deluxe also helps homeowners determine and deduct their mortgage interest and property taxes. Additionally, if you or a family member attend college, trade school, or classes for professional development, TurboTax will ensure you receive the proper education tax credits. Just as important, the software truly allows you to streamline the experience. You can automatically import your W-2 as well as a PDF of last year’s tax returns – even if it’s from different tax prep software. How magnanimous! There’s also no need to worry about changes in tax laws; TurboTax Deluxe always implements the updates. And if something confusing arises, the software will coach you through it. You can call the company for free product support as well. Best of all, TurboTax will run a comprehensive review of your return before you finish so you can file with complete confidence.

Normally priced at $60, a $10 discount from Amazon drops the price to only $50.

Get your taxes done with TurboTax Premier. If you sold stocks, bonds, mutual funds, own rental property, or you are the beneficiary of an estate or trust (received a K-1 form) then this is the tax software for you. Keeping more of your investment and rental income is the goal and with the extra help from TurboTax, you will be up to date on all your investments and mortgage information. When you purchase this software, you receive a free 1-year subscription to Quicken Starter Edition 2018.

Normally priced at $90, a $20 discount from Amazon drops the price to just $70 for a limited time.

If you’re a business owner, you’re going to want to jump on this deal immediately. Seriously, stop reading this article and buy QuickBooks Desktop Pro now. After all, this program allows you to easily organize all of your business finances. You can use QuickBooks to manage both your expenses and your invoices. The software also enables you to generate reports during tax time as well as import all necessary data from your spreadsheets. The best part? Setting up QuickBooks is simple and doesn’t require any accounting knowledge. But should you run into any questions or issues, you can take advantage of step-by-step tutorials.

Normally priced at $300, a $150 discount brings the price down to just $150 on Amazon.

