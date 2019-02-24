Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon discounts TurboTax, H&R Block, and Quickbooks tax software

Andrea Kornstein
By

The holidays have come and gone and now you’re free to focus on everyone’s favorite season – tax season. All right, so maybe you actually dread doing your taxes. Luckily for you, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through and simplify the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! With well-known brands like TurboTax, H&R Block, and Quickbooks all offering steep discounts on their 2019 tax software, now is a great time to do your own taxes for cheap. Who needs a CPA when you’ve got these great deals on software at your disposal?

If you’re planning on doing your own taxes, these are some of the best programs available. As long as you correctly follow instructions and provide the correct info from your W2 and 1095 forms, you should be in good shape with the IRS. Many of these softwares, including Turbo Tax, will provide some insight into how likely you are to get audited. Though if you’re just an average person filing their own taxes, you shouldn’t really have to worry.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe — $35

best tax software 2019 deals handr block

H&R Block is a major name in the tax game. Therefore, you can rest assured that its software has been designed by certified experts. The company places a premium on convenience and users are able to easily import previous tax returns, W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, and the past year’s tax data. What’s more – you can drag and drop returns from other tax prep services. We should note that while anyone can certainly purchase the Deluxe package, this software is aimed at homeowners and investors. You’ll be able to truly maximize your real estate tax deductions and mortgage interests and receive assistance on reporting income from stock options, retirement plans, housing sales, and overall investments. Speaking of assistance, H&R Block offers plenty of handholding. There are step-by-step Q&As for all the credits and deductions you take and you can chat with a tax expert whenever you need. And that perk is free to boot! Finally, if you have continual nightmares about being audited, you’ll be delighted to learn that H&R Block conducts accuracy reviews and assesses your audit risk. So rest easy, friends.

Normally priced at $45, you can get this tax software for just $35 on Amazon, making it the cheapest option on our list.

Buy Now

TurboTax Deluxe — $50

intuits discounted turbotax deluxe software will do your taxes and save you cash turbo tax by intuit

Taxes can be a headache. Fortunately, TurboTax makes the process as painless as possible. And if you want plenty of guidance and help to maximize your deductions, the Deluxe version is a great option. After all, the software’s well-designed deduction finder searches for over 350 potential credits. TurboTax Deluxe also helps homeowners determine and deduct their mortgage interest and property taxes. Additionally, if you or a family member attend college, trade school, or classes for professional development, TurboTax will ensure you receive the proper education tax credits. Just as important, the software truly allows you to streamline the experience. You can automatically import your W-2 as well as a PDF of last year’s tax returns – even if it’s from different tax prep software. How magnanimous! There’s also no need to worry about changes in tax laws; TurboTax Deluxe always implements the updates. And if something confusing arises, the software will coach you through it. You can call the company for free product support as well. Best of all, TurboTax will run a comprehensive review of your return before you finish so you can file with complete confidence.

Normally priced at $60, a $10 discount from Amazon drops the price to only $50.

Buy Now

TurboTax Premier — $70

best tax software 2019 deals turbo premier

Get your taxes done with TurboTax Premier. If you sold stocks, bonds, mutual funds, own rental property, or you are the beneficiary of an estate or trust (received a K-1 form) then this is the tax software for you. Keeping more of your investment and rental income is the goal and with the extra help from TurboTax, you will be up to date on all your investments and mortgage information. When you purchase this software, you receive a free 1-year subscription to Quicken Starter Edition 2018.

Normally priced at $90, a $20 discount from Amazon drops the price to just $70 for a limited time.

Buy Now

QuickBooks Desktop Pro — $150

best tax software 2019 deals quickbooks

If you’re a business owner, you’re going to want to jump on this deal immediately. Seriously, stop reading this article and buy QuickBooks Desktop Pro now. After all, this program allows you to easily organize all of your business finances. You can use QuickBooks to manage both your expenses and your invoices. The software also enables you to generate reports during tax time as well as import all necessary data from your spreadsheets. The best part? Setting up QuickBooks is simple and doesn’t require any accounting knowledge. But should you run into any questions or issues, you can take advantage of step-by-step tutorials.

Normally priced at $300, a $150 discount brings the price down to just $150 on Amazon.

Buy Now

Looking for more online assistance? Find the best tax software, accounting software, antivirus software, and more from our best deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Wrap it or bend it. TCL's foldable concept phones can put a screen in any format
kate spade scallop android wear smartwatch news 8
Deals

Amazon drops a sweet deal on the Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch for women

Unlike many other smartwatches geared toward women, the Kate Spade Scallop offers a more chic and minimalistic look. With this Amazon sale going on right now, you can get it for $109 off its retail price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple watch series 3 features
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Presidents’ Day

The Apple Watch Series 3 is seeing the same price cut we saw during the Amazon sale just last week. So if you're hoping to pick up an Apple Watch for less than $250, this $50 discount from Amazon can make that happen for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for February 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Razer Blade 2019 review
Computing

Limited-time sale knocks $500 off the price of the Razer Blade Pro 17

Looking for an ultra-powerful laptop for yourself or someone else? You're in for some luck. Razer is running a sale on some of its best gaming laptops, cutting down pricing on the Razer Blade 15 and the Razer Blade Pro 17. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller deals wirelss
Deals

Walmart slices prices on PS4 DualShock 4 controllers just in time for Anthem

The standard black PS4 controller is what usually comes with the console itself, but if you want to add something a bit more customized your gaming experience, Walmart is offering a wide variety of colorful DualShock 4 controllers at…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best audio deals holiday 2018 sony wh ch700n wireless noise canceling headphones
Deals

Amazon delivers a sale on Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

Among the most popular noise-canceling wireless headphone brands are Sony, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser, and Bose, but they can all be expensive. Amazon is discounting Sony's WH-CH700N wireless headphones now. Pick up a great pair of…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Belkin Apple Watch iPhone Charger
Deals

Apple cuts prices on refurbished iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches

Unless you can find a really good deal, you're going to have to pay a pretty penny to get the latest Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad. Fortunately, the Apple website actually offers pretty substantial discounts if you know where to look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
UFC Fight Night 145 ESPN Plus
Deals

UFC Fight Night 145: Stream Blachowicz vs. Santos free with ESPN Plus trial

MMA fans are looking forward to UFC Fight Night 145, with the event kicking off this Saturday at the O2 Arena in Prague. You can watch it totally free by taking advantage of an ESPN Plus 7-day trial, and read on to find out how.
Posted By Lucas Coll