Deals

Best Tech Deals To Start 2020: AirPods, Instant Pot, PS4 Pro, and more

By

We made it, folks. It’s 2020. Nothing exploded. The world is still intact. Don’t believe us? Just scroll down — there’s no shortage of fantastic deals, the first thing that comes to mind when we think of the norm, to choose from. So, what’s on offer to celebrate the start of a new decade? We found Apple AirPods for $139, an Instant Pot for $79, and a PlayStation 4 Pro for $299. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s something for everyone.

Let’s start by taking a closer look at the standouts, before diving into the seemingly bottomless list of deals available right now. Just keep in mind that none of the retailers featured have specified how much stock has been set aside for each offer and when they will expire, so if you like the look of something you had best start punching in your credit card details (go on — grab it now if you don’t have it in hand!) to avoid disappointment.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $139 ($20 OFF)

Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Apple’s AirPods with Charging Case have spent more time in the discount bin these last few weeks than we’ve had hot dinners — and that’s saying something because Christmas is only just in the rear-view. Don’t let that deter you, though. If you’re looking to dip your foot into the wonderful world of true wireless earbuds, these are among the best in the business (for iPhones and iPads, at least) and at $139 you really can’t go wrong.

Instant Pot Duo 60 — $79 ($20 OFF)

gifts for mom instant pot duo 60 7 in 1

We’ve long said you haven’t lived until you’ve eaten a hearty, slow-cooked meal from an Instant Pot, and we maintain that opinion in 2020. Just throw in some ingredients in the morning, season, then leave them to simmer until dinner time. The result? No doubt the tastiest, tenderest meat and most flavorsome vegetables you’ve ever tasted. Best of all, the leading model is on sale at Amazon right now for $79 — down $21 from the usual $100.

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $480 ($320 OFF)

samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100

There’s never been a better time to retire your aging HDTV in favor of a modern 4K TV. Why? Because we’re drowning in 4K Ultra HD content, as well as reduced 4K TVs. Just look at this 65-inch Samsung NU6900. Usually $800, the massive, high-resolution monster of a television is on sale for $480. It’s not discounted because it’s old hat, either — the NU6900 has everything you could ever need, including smart software for one-click streaming.

PlayStation 4 Pro — $299 ($100 OFF)

playstation 4 pro media player adds 4k video playback sony 0011 720x720

This one may seem a little dull because it doesn’t come as part of a bundle, but if you’re in the market for a PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB), Walmart has it for $299 — a total discount of $100. Just consider that $100 that you saved a budget to start stocking up on games. You may want to act fast, though — there are several must-have titles on sale at the moment, including Devil May Cry 5 and NBA 2K20, so you can probably squeeze a fair few out of it.

Apple Macbook Air, iRoomba, LG C9 4K TV…

Now, let’s take a look at all the deals available:

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5

$249 $289
Expires soon
Get a bundle of savings with this bundle. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Echo Show 5 are a great combo to keep your home safe by giving you the ability to see who's at your door.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Bose SoundLink II

$179 $229
Expires soon
Delivering up to 15 hours of pure audio bliss from a single charge, and with support for two Bluetooth devices at a time, the Bose SoundLink II is a must-have this post-Cyber Monday deal.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage)

$750 $999
Expires soon
The MacBook Air is a fan favorite, and this featherweight MacOS laptop is made even more appealing with this very nice deal that lets you take another $299 off at checkout.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones - Black

$98 $150
Expires soon
Comfortable, behind-the-neck styling assures these buds stay put and secure while you're making a hands-free call, going for a run, or blocking out that commuting cacophony with noise-cancelation.
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Thanos: Ultimate Battle (674 Pieces)

$56 $70
Expires soon
Iron Man, Gamora, and Star-Lord assembled to thwart the Mad Titan Thanos’ plot to eliminate half of life in the universe. This set also includes the Milano, the Guardians of the Galaxy’s spaceship.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, GPS Running Watch

$260 $400
Expires soon
The Garmin Forerunner 645 is designed primarily for runners, although it is capable of doing so much more. Easily download up to 500 songs right to your watch for enjoyment with wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Facebook Portal Mini Smart Video Calling 8” Touch Screen Display with Alexa

$99 $129
Expires soon
The smallest display in Facebook's Portal lineup, this smart video calling device lets you feel like you're truly in the room with faraway loved ones -- with privacy, safety, and security in mind.
Buy at Amazon

Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm, 2nd Gen, Wired

$115
Expires soon
Nest's flagship smoke and carbon monoxide detector has been completely redesigned to protect your home, testing itself automatically and sending alerts to your smartphone wherever you are.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop (1st Gen)

$565
Expires soon
Microsoft's official announcement of the Surface Laptop 3 has the price of the 1st-gen Surface Laptop tumbling down.
Buy at Amazon

Sengled Pulse LED Smart Bulb with JBL Bluetooth Speaker (2 Pack)

$21 $100
Expires soon
These Sengled Bluetooth speaker bulbs are a great way of adding background music to your kitchen or any area in your home. Pair with any device for customized dimming, brightness, and volume control.
Buy at Amazon

Zinus Memory Foam 8-Inch Green Tea Mattress, Queen

$238 $500
Expires soon
This Zinus mattress comes with layers of foams that conform to the natural shape of your body. Order today and enjoy the restorative support of a good night's rest.
Buy at Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black

$199 $249
Expires soon
The Solo 5 soundbar is budget-friendly compared to Bose’s usual fare and now Amazon is making it even more affordable. Boost your TV's audio and get the convenience of a universal remote.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

$80 $100
Expires soon
This 12-cup brewer from Ninja has custom-brew technology in place so you can have as much coffee as you want at the strength you prefer.
Buy at Amazon
FLAGSHIP OLED 4K TV

55-inch LG C9 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,497
Expires soon
It's rare to find a manufacturer's claim to fame in the discount bin, yet that's exactly what we're looking at today. That's right — LG's flagship Assistant-infused LG C9 is on sale. Need we say more?
Buy at Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$472 $700
Expires soon
The Dyson V10 is lightweight and easy to push. It can also transform into a handheld vacuum, making it ideal for floors and fabrics like sofas, curtains and other hard-to-reach areas.
Buy at Amazon

Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter

$449 $489
Expires soon
Hate walking? Me too. Get to where you need to go in no time, on one of the most well-known brands of scooters.
Buy at Amazon

Canon T7i EOS Rebel DSLR Camera

$649 $900
Expires soon
The EOS Rebel t7i is one of the most advanced EOS rebels yet with wireless connectivity and a powerful 24.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor. The DIGIC 7 Image Processor creates detailed and colorful photos.
Buy at Amazon

Get Ring Peephole Cam Bundle and an Echo Show 5 for $179

$288 $318
Expires soon
Can't install a doorbell, but want all the great features that they provide? The Peephole Cam is the perfect solution. The included Echo Show 5 makes this a great deal.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch

$170 $280
Expires soon
The Garmin Vivoactive 3 comes with more than 15 preloaded GPS indoor and outdoor sports apps, including swimming with water resistance rated at 5ATM.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)

$299 $550
Expires soon
The iPhone 8 may be two years old already but it's still a super solid smartphone. Score a renewed 64GB version with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee that promises good-as-new looks and functionality.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$460 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WI-SP600N (Black)Bluetooth Wireless Extra Bass Sports In-Ear Headphones

$95 $200
Expires soon
Sony's WI-SP600N are a pair of wireless sports in-ear headphones with an extra bass feature and noise-cancellation. Splash-proof design and 6-hour battery life make them good running companions.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

$299 $380
Expires soon
The iRobot Roomba e5 robot vacuum is powerful enough to get rid of dirt and dust across all floor types and is especially useful in homes with pets. Control it with Alexa, Google Assistant or the app.
Buy at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Hand Vacuum

$100 $150
Expires soon
Tackle everyday pet hair and dirt with the Shark Rocket Ultra-Light vacuum. At under 4 pounds and with a 15-foot cord, you'll easily clean a whole room in no time. No battery also means no power loss.
Buy at Amazon

KitchenAid KSM150PSAC Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer

$280 $430
Expires soon
The KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer is a versatile appliance that will revolutionize the way you prepare your meals. Includes the classic beater, wire whip, and dough hook. 15 optional attachments.
Buy at Amazon

Neato Botvac D4 Robot Vacuum

$300 $530
Expires soon
You can make room for a hands-free clean without missing out on savings as Amazon slashes $180 off the Neato Botvac D4 robot vacuum.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Notebook 5, 15.6" Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB

$510 $600
Expires soon
Whether you need a laptop for school, work, play, or travel, you can never go wrong with the Samsung Notebook 5. It comes with an AMD Ryzen processor coupled with a great screen for solid performance.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Alta HR - Black, X-Large

$110 $130
Expires soon
Despite lacking the bells and whistles of premium Fitbits, the Alta HR makes a great pick not only because of its price tag but also due to its impressive functions like heart rate and sleep-tracking.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum

$600 $700
Expires soon
Not all robot vacuums are created equal -- hence the price disparity between models. This particular model is 10 times the power of the Roomba 600 Series.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$98 $170
Expires soon
Easy-to-use GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple

$75 $180
Expires soon
If you want a fitness tracker that's rich in fitness functionalities but also friendly on the pocket, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ might just be what you’re looking for: even friendlier while now on sale!
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone XS - 256 GB (Renewed & Unlocked)

$573 $1,300
Expires soon
The Apple iPhone XS is a perfectly sized smartphone that delivers stellar performance. Get more than half off this 2018 iPhone when you buy an Amazon-renewed model which comes with a 90-day guarantee.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation Wireless Headset - PlayStation 4

$79 $100
Expires soon
From the biggest booms to the quietest whispers, you'll experience every detail of your favorite games in the stunning, high-fidelity virtual surround sound of this wireless gaming headset.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch Fitness Band (Small), Diamond Red

$174 $200
Expires soon
If you don’t need a full-on smartwatch, but would like to enjoy the Samsung Gear Sport’s fitness-focused features, the Gear Fit2 Pro might just be what you’re looking for.
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$100 $170
Expires soon
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch

$165 $275
Expires soon
Not all smartwatches have to look "techie." This Fossil watch combines a sleek style with powerful Wear OS capabilities to track heart rate, get smartphone notifications, control music, and much more
Buy at Amazon

De'Longhi Nespresso EN560B Lattissima Touch with Milk Frother

$285 $479
Expires soon
De'Longhi's Nespresso Lattissima Touch with Milk Frother comes with six-one touch coffee recipes so you can enjoy barista-grade coffee without having to talk to a barista.
Buy at Amazon

Black & Decker Ultra Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$79 $90
Expires soon
Unlike traditional vacuums that usually require two separate motors to accommodate swivel functionality, this Black & Decker uses a patented AIRSWIVEL Technology which only needs one motor.
Buy at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones, Charcoal Gray

$180 $300
Expires soon
Experience premium sound without a premium price tag by getting your hands on the Beoplay H4. The sleek and minimalist design Bang & Olufsen are known for with up to 19 hours of battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen 64GB

$450 $650
Expires soon
Don’t pass the chance to score this versatile tablet that you can use for both work and play, especially with the included S-pen. It sports a dazzling Super-AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos Surround.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso by De'Longhi Original Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother

$149 $249
Expires soon
Ditch the long lines during rush hour and be a barista yourself with the DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine bundled with an Aeroccino milk frother for luxurious lattes at home.
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$92 $170
Expires soon
If you are looking for a quality pair of earbuds to gift for the holidays or to accompany you on your quest to true wireless freedom, check out the highly rated Jabra Elite 65t, an AirPod alternative.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum

$200 $300
Expires soon
The Roomba 675 automatically adjusts to the type of surface its on to effectively remove dirt and dust with its multi-stage cleaning heads, while powerful navigation sensors guide it around your home.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

$139 $200
Expires soon
This is a huge savings on one of the top electric toothbrushes in the market. At 31,000 brushstrokes a minute, your teeth are sure to be sparkling clean.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal + Philips Hue White 2-Pack A19 Smart Bulbs

$45 $80
Expires soon
If you haven't started created your connected home yet, this is a great bundle to get started with.
Buy at Amazon
Deal of the day

Dell 15.6-Inch Alienware 15R4 Laptop

$2,199
Expires soon
Need a new gaming PC? This Dell Alienware is packed with Intel Core i9-8950HK 6-core processor for great performance and 16GB DDR4 memory. Memory can be expanded to 32GB for those multitaskers.
Buy at Amazon

Waterpik Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Oral Irrigator

$67 $90
Expires soon
Waterpiks are a great alternative for people who would otherwise avoid flossing. This unbeatable Cyber Monday deal gets you one for less than half price.
Buy at Amazon

Bissell Zing Canister Bagless Vacuum

$60
Expires soon
The Bissell Zing is a great bagless alternative to full-size uprights, especially for smaller areas or anywhere you have to move the canister vacuum around a lot.
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II

$179 $229
Expires soon
The Bose Soundlink II around-ear wireless headphones are extra light, comfy, and an absolute blast to listen to. Get them on deep discount right now from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, 10.5 Inch, Gray

$571 $650
Expires soon
It's a year behind Samsung's latest Tab S6, but the Tab S4 is no less capable. It includes the S Pen, DeX desktop mode, and has enough battery life to easily last a day of use.
Buy at Amazon

eero Pro mesh WiFi System (3 eero Pros)

$374 $499
Expires soon
Blanket your whole home with Wi-Fi with this intelligent mesh network system, replacing the traditional router, extender, and internet booster to provide fast and reliable connectivity.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones

$98 $150
Expires soon
The Sony WI-C600N are wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that adopt the neckband design for comfortable listening and hands-free calling.
Buy at Amazon
2019 Best Outdoor Security Camera

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White)

$329 $480
Expires soon
The Arlo Pro 2 is one of the absolute best indoor/outdoor security systems you can buy. This two-camera bundle lets you keep an eye on both the front and back of your home for greater peace of mind.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best wireless headphone deals for January 2020

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

The best Apple AirPods deals for January 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

This 50-inch Vizio 4K TV is on sale for just $280 at Walmart

vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750

15 ways to use your gift cards toward your New Year’s resolutions

gifts for mom instant pot duo 60 7 in 1

The best tablet deals for January 2020: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Amazon Fire

tablet at desk

Best Buy’s August Smart Lock Pro deal is one of the best of the year

amazon and best buy deals on august home smart locks lock pro connect 02

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for January 2020

The Best 4K TV Deals for January 2020: LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more