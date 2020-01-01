Best Tech Deals To Start 2020: AirPods, Instant Pot, PS4 Pro, and more

Let’s start by taking a closer look at the standouts, before diving into the seemingly bottomless list of deals available right now. Just keep in mind that none of the retailers featured have specified how much stock has been set aside for each offer and when they will expire, so if you like the look of something you had best start punching in your credit card details (go on — grab it now if you don’t have it in hand!) to avoid disappointment.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $139 ($20 OFF)
Apple’s AirPods with Charging Case have spent more time in the discount bin these last few weeks than we’ve had hot dinners — and that’s saying something because Christmas is only just in the rear-view. Don’t let that deter you, though. If you’re looking to dip your foot into the wonderful world of true wireless earbuds, these are among the best in the business (for iPhones and iPads, at least) and at $139 you really can’t go wrong.
Instant Pot Duo 60 — $79 ($20 OFF)
We’ve long said you haven’t lived until you’ve eaten a hearty, slow-cooked meal from an Instant Pot, and we maintain that opinion in 2020. Just throw in some ingredients in the morning, season, then leave them to simmer until dinner time. The result? No doubt the tastiest, tenderest meat and most flavorsome vegetables you’ve ever tasted. Best of all, the leading model is on sale at Amazon right now for $79 — down $21 from the usual $100.
65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $480 ($320 OFF)
There’s never been a better time to retire your aging HDTV in favor of a modern 4K TV. Why? Because we’re drowning in 4K Ultra HD content, as well as reduced 4K TVs. Just look at this 65-inch Samsung NU6900. Usually $800, the massive, high-resolution monster of a television is on sale for $480. It’s not discounted because it’s old hat, either — the NU6900 has everything you could ever need, including smart software for one-click streaming.
PlayStation 4 Pro — $299 ($100 OFF)
This one may seem a little dull because it doesn’t come as part of a bundle, but if you’re in the market for a PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB), Walmart has it for $299 — a total discount of $100. Just consider that $100 that you saved a budget to start stocking up on games. You may want to act fast, though — there are several must-have titles on sale at the moment, including Devil May Cry 5 and NBA 2K20, so you can probably squeeze a fair few out of it.
Apple Macbook Air, iRoomba, LG C9 4K TV…
Now, let’s take a look at all the deals available:
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5$249
Bose SoundLink II$179
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage)$750
Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones - Black$98
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Thanos: Ultimate Battle (674 Pieces)$56
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, GPS Running Watch$260
Facebook Portal Mini Smart Video Calling 8” Touch Screen Display with Alexa$99
Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm, 2nd Gen, Wired$115
Microsoft Surface Laptop (1st Gen)$565
Sengled Pulse LED Smart Bulb with JBL Bluetooth Speaker (2 Pack)$21
Zinus Memory Foam 8-Inch Green Tea Mattress, Queen$238
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black$199
Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker$80
55-inch LG C9 Series OLED 4K TV$1,497
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner$472
Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter$449
Canon T7i EOS Rebel DSLR Camera$649
Get Ring Peephole Cam Bundle and an Echo Show 5 for $179$288
Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch$170
Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)$299
Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)$460
Sony WI-SP600N (Black)Bluetooth Wireless Extra Bass Sports In-Ear Headphones$95
iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum$299
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Hand Vacuum$100
KitchenAid KSM150PSAC Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer$280
Neato Botvac D4 Robot Vacuum$300
Samsung Notebook 5, 15.6" Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB$510
Fitbit Alta HR - Black, X-Large$110
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum$600
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch$98
Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple$75
Apple iPhone XS - 256 GB (Renewed & Unlocked)$573
PlayStation Wireless Headset - PlayStation 4$79
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch Fitness Band (Small), Diamond Red$174
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds$100
Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch$165
De'Longhi Nespresso EN560B Lattissima Touch with Milk Frother$285
Black & Decker Ultra Upright Vacuum Cleaner$79
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones, Charcoal Gray$180
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen 64GB$450
Nespresso by De'Longhi Original Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother$149
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds$92
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum$200
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush$139
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal + Philips Hue White 2-Pack A19 Smart Bulbs$45
Dell 15.6-Inch Alienware 15R4 Laptop$2,199
Waterpik Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Oral Irrigator$67
Bissell Zing Canister Bagless Vacuum$60
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II$179
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, 10.5 Inch, Gray$571
eero Pro mesh WiFi System (3 eero Pros)$374
Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones$98
Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White)$329
