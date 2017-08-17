Looking for a bargain? Check out our 5 favorite tech deals available now

We scour the web every week to find the best tech deals around so you don’t have to. Our top picks for Thursday, August 17, include a Bluetooth speaker, wireless outlets, a Gears of War 4 bundle, a smart headrest, and a fabric steamer.
Anker SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (63 percent off)
One of the most frustrating problems with Bluetooth speakers is a significant lack of bass. With the Anker SounCore 2, you get a wider range of sound, with deeper, more distinct lows. Pick one up today for just $34 on Amazon.
5 Etekcity Wireless Electrical Outlets (49 percent off)
Are your electric bills through the roof? These remote-controlled outlets give you control over your outlets with the push of a button so you can be more energy efficient. Grab a five-pack for just $25 on Amazon.
Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition and Wireless Xbox Controller Bundle (38 percent off)
Looking for a new game to get into? Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition comes with an extra controller so you can play with a friend. Grab this bundle for just $65 from Groupon.
Oittm Smart Headrest (54 percent off)
Sleeping takes up about 33 percent of our lives. So why not do it better? This smart headrest tracks your sleeping patterns, provides an alarm based on your sleep cycle, and connects directly to your smartphone. Pick one up for just $26 on Amazon.
PurSteam Fabric Steamer (64 percent off)
Tired of those endless wrinkles, but don’t hate to iron? This little fabric steamer will zap those wrinkles in no time without all the fuss. Pick one up today for just $25 on Amazon.
Refurbished Apple Products
For a limited time, you can enjoy savings of up to 30 percent on Apple-certified refurbished products.
HP Notebooks and Desktops
For a limited time, get $150 off select notebooks and desktops from HP with offer code 150BTSDEAL.
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.