The 5 best tech deals in the Amazon Memorial Day Sale

If, like many Americans, part of enjoying your three-day holiday weekend means doing some online shopping, today’s the last day to shop the ongoing Memorial Day sales and grab those deals before they’re gone. Amazon has bargains going year-round but its Memorial Day offerings are exceptional. With Memorial Day kicking off the summer sale season, now might be the last time we see discounts like this before July 4 and Prime Day. To help you get a leg-up, we’ve already smoked out our five favorite tech deals from the Amazon Memorial Day Sale so you don’t miss your last chance to save big before July rolls in.

Western Digital Elements 1TB Portable External Hard Drive — $50, was $84

Every techie knows you can never have enough storage, and gone are the days of clunky external hard drives of the sort that required their own power supply while only offering one or two terabytes of space. Modern portable HDDs like the Western Digital Elements have rewritten the book on external storage, and this one offers 1TB of room for all your goodies in a package you can fit inside your pocket. It’s cheap, too, at just $50 after the Amazon Memorial Day Sale slashes 40% off its normal $84 price.

Amazon Kindle — $60, was $90

As great as tablets are, nothing beats reading on an e-reader (except reading an actual book, perhaps). The e-ink displays are simply easier on your eyes than even the best LCD and LED screens when it comes to reading text for extended periods, and if you don’t care to pay extra for all the bells and whistles of the high-end e-readers, then Amazon’s latest Kindle gives you everything you need and nothing you don’t. This new model even comes with a front light built right in for reading in low-light conditions. It’s already pretty affordable at its usual $90 price, but for the Amazon Memorial Day Sale, you can grab this excellent ebook reader for just $60.

Apple AirPods Pro — $228, was $249

Despite a slew of great competition in the true wireless earbuds market, the Apple AirPods are still the king (especially for iOS users) — and the new AirPods Pro are even better. They combine industry-leading sound with excellent noise cancellation for enjoyable listening, and just as importantly, they’re comfortable in the ear for hours. Our review team also found the call quality to be very good while using these, and they come standard with a wireless charging case. The AirPods Pro are the priciest AirPods, but a modest $19 discount lets you grab a pair for $230.

Apple Watch Series 5 — $299, was $399

Smartwatches never quite took off like many were expecting, except for one: The venerable Apple Watch. This now-iconic wearable has blazed a unique path in the tech world and gets better with every update. The Series 5 is the latest, and it’s pretty much perfect: It boasts a gorgeous always-on touch display, fantastic battery life, great performance, and a sleek and durable design. It packs a great suite of fitness- and health-tracking functions, too, for those who are looking for that. The Amazon Memorial Day Sale shaves $100 off its $399 price tag, knocking it down to $299 — the best price we’ve seen so far on Apple’s best wearable.

Microsoft Surface Pro X $750, was $999

Microsoft has been offering one of the best Windows 2-in-1 experiences money can buy in its Surface Pro series, and the beautiful Surface Pro X finally gave these devices the updates we’ve been waiting for. A slimmed-down case and thinner bezel mean that the vibrant 3:2 PixelSense touch display now comes in at 13 inches, and when paired with a Type Cover keyboard, it makes for a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop (although you’ll still have to buy that separately). This tablet gives the iPad Pro a serious run for its money — and for less money, too, after a $249 discount brings this superb tablet down to $750.

