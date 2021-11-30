Laptop shopping can be overwhelming — there are so many different brands and models out there to choose from. If you’ve been shopping for Cyber Monday laptop deals, you may have found some of the excellent Dell Cyber Monday deals that are out there. This sale from Dell on the XPS 13 Touch is a fantastic savings of $520 off the original price of $1,520 at just $1,000. If you need a new laptop or are shopping for someone who does, this is a deal you can’t miss. But don’t waste time; like all of the best Cyber Monday deals, this one won’t last long.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch features a screen that appears endless with a three-sided InfinityEdge display that is over 13-inches with an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. The stunning Full HD display lets you immerse yourself in your work or play with incredible detail. The vibrant colors are maximized with 100% sRGB color and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Even shadows and bright scenes are displayed in stunning definition. Brightness levels of 400-nits allow you to enjoy your entertainment anywhere, even outside, without compromising the detail, and the wide-viewing angle will enable you to share your screen effortlessly.

The XPS 13 Touch has a webcam that is smaller and better than most. While built-in laptop webcams rarely compete with the best webcams, with four elements, the XPS Touch’s lens beats the competition to deliver crisp, sharp video, while noise reduction improves video quality, especially in dim lighting and noisy conditions. This 13-inch laptop weighs in at just 2.6 pounds so that you can take it anywhere. The Intel Evo platform is the ideal combination of responsiveness, performance, stunning visuals, and battery life for the ultimate laptop experience. The 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics make your experience easy, fast, and smooth with speed and intelligence.

The 512GB solid-state drive and up to 16GB of memory in the XPS 13 boasts faster memory due to system boosts, making multitasking a breeze. With advanced WiFi 6 technology and 2.4 Gbps, the Killer AX1650 is almost three times as fast as the previous generation of products. It makes streaming videos, communicating, and gaming smooth and fast.

Made from a block of aluminum in two pieces, the XPS 13 is more durable than a machine that has been pieced together. The carbon fiber palm rest that was inspired by aerospace technology allows for maximum strength at minimal weight, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 4 is scratch-resistant and strong. Dual fans and heat pipes help keep the sleek design cool. The built-in fingerprint reader keeps all of your sensitive information safe, while voice activation helps you access data easily. Control playlists, set reminders, and access schedules regardless of background noise, quickly and easily. Also included are the Thunderbolt 4 multi-use Type-C ports that allow you to charge your device, connect to accessories, and transfer data at up to 40Gbps.

The XPS 13 is also energy efficient and uses safe materials free of lead, mercury, and other harmful substances. Recognized as a CES 2018 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree, the packaging trays are made of 25% ocean plastics collected from coastal areas. The remaining 75% is made of other recycled plastics. In addition to packaging, 90% of the laptops’ parts can be recycled or reused easily. Not only is this a high-performance laptop, but you can also feel good about your purchase since you’re helping the environment too.

