The single best TV deal for Black Friday 2021

We’ve just spotted the best TV deal for Black Friday in the form of a TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV at Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $500, it’s down to just $380 for a limited time only. Easily one of the best Black Friday deals out there, it’s just one of the many Black Friday TV deals; however, it’s easily a huge highlight. You’re sure to not be disappointed with this purchase unless you wait too long and miss out on the bargain.
Today’s best TV deal for Black Friday
Why buy:
- Large screen for the price
- Roku built-in
- Voice controls
- 4 HDMI inputs
The TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV offers pretty much all you could need. Of course, it has a stunning 4K picture with HDR ensuring enhanced clarity and detail, but it goes so much further. It enhances your viewing experience thanks to its simple yet personalized home screen that means you have easy access to thousands of streaming channels, along with everything else you could think of. It’s possible to use voice controls too to be able to find movie titles or search around channels. You can even switch inputs using your voice. An advanced digital tuner also gives you access to more than 100 live channels if you add an HDTV antenna.
Alongside all that, this TV looks great in your living room, as you’d expect from one of the best TV brands out there. It even has four HDMI inputs which is great for hooking up all your other devices. Many TVs in this price range only offer three or even two, so being able to connect so many is super useful.
Normally priced at $500, this TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV is just $380 at Best Buy as part of its Black Friday deals. That means it won’t stick around for long, so you’d be wise to snap it up immediately if it’s the one for you. You won’t be disappointed.
Should you shop this TV deal for Black Friday or wait until Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is typically a kind of rerun of the best Black Friday deals you’ve already seen. That means it’s not really worth hanging on for them. For one thing, there’s never any guarantee that the discount you see on Black Friday will also be available on Cyber Monday. If you see a great offer, buy it immediately so you don’t miss out.
Remember — you can always cancel your previous order or even return it if you find something better elsewhere.
