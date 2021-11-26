The single best TV deal for Black Friday 2021

We’ve just spotted the best TV deal for Black Friday in the form of a TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV at Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $500, it’s down to just $380 for a limited time only. Easily one of the best Black Friday deals out there, it’s just one of the many Black Friday TV deals; however, it’s easily a huge highlight. You’re sure to not be disappointed with this purchase unless you wait too long and miss out on the bargain.

Buy Now

Today’s best TV deal for Black Friday

Why buy:

Large screen for the price

Roku built-in

Voice controls

4 HDMI inputs

The TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV offers pretty much all you could need. Of course, it has a stunning 4K picture with HDR ensuring enhanced clarity and detail, but it goes so much further. It enhances your viewing experience thanks to its simple yet personalized home screen that means you have easy access to thousands of streaming channels, along with everything else you could think of. It’s possible to use voice controls too to be able to find movie titles or search around channels. You can even switch inputs using your voice. An advanced digital tuner also gives you access to more than 100 live channels if you add an HDTV antenna.

Alongside all that, this TV looks great in your living room, as you’d expect from one of the best TV brands out there. It even has four HDMI inputs which is great for hooking up all your other devices. Many TVs in this price range only offer three or even two, so being able to connect so many is super useful.

Normally priced at $500, this TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV is just $380 at Best Buy as part of its Black Friday deals. That means it won’t stick around for long, so you’d be wise to snap it up immediately if it’s the one for you. You won’t be disappointed.

Buy Now

Should you shop this TV deal for Black Friday or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is typically a kind of rerun of the best Black Friday deals you’ve already seen. That means it’s not really worth hanging on for them. For one thing, there’s never any guarantee that the discount you see on Black Friday will also be available on Cyber Monday. If you see a great offer, buy it immediately so you don’t miss out.

Remember — you can always cancel your previous order or even return it if you find something better elsewhere.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations