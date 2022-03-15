Best ultrawide monitor deals for March 2022

The best ultrawide monitors can be pretty pricey so it’s important to find the best ultrawide monitor deals to get more for your money. We’ve helped out by narrowing things down to some of the best ultrawide monitor deals currently out there. Each will satisfy you immensely if you’re looking for that all-important extra screen space.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor — $280, was $450

LG 34-inch UltraWide Full HD HDR Monitor — $300, was $330

Samsung 49-inch QLED Gaming Monitor — $900, was $1,000

Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor — $1,200, was $1,600

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor — $1,200, was $1,950

Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor — $280, was $450

Why Buy

Fast refresh rate

Ideal for smaller desks

Great color coverage

Curved gaming on a budget

The Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor is a great option if you want all the benefits of a curved gaming monitor without spending a fortune. It offers a 32-inch screen, which is a little more accessible for most users, being able to fit on a desk or counter more easily than something larger. The Full HD display offers a speedy refresh rate of 165Hz as well as AMD FreeSync compatibility, so you’ll get silky smooth performance no matter how fast the action is unfolding on screen. In conjunction with that is a 1ms response rate or 4ms gray to gray. That means that lag will be a thing of the past so you’re sure of good gaming performance here.

Elsewhere, the Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor’s contrast ratio is 3000:1 and supports up to 16.7 million colors. With 99% sRGB color coverage, it’s sure to make everything look good whether you’re gaming or looking to be creative on your monitor. As for inputs, it includes 2 HDMI 2.0 ports along with one DisplayPort 1.2 and a headphone-out jack. Other features include being able to adjust the height of the stand by up to 100mm with tilt an option between -5 and 21-inches. Also, it has built-in cable management to keep your desk tidy. The screen coating helps you avoid any eye issues thanks to its antiglare protection.

Rapidly responsive with fantastic clarity means that the Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor is ideal for gaming or watching movies at home. Its curved 1800R screen enhances your field of vision well, providing you with a wrap-around view of what’s going on. A three-sided ultra-thin bezel means you won’t be distracted by plastic, either.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Full HD HDR Monitor — $300, was $330

Why Buy

Great colors and clarity

HDR support

99% sRGB color coverage

Slim bezels

Ideally suited for gaming, the LG 34-inch UltraWide Full HD HDR Monitor is well worth your attention, with the brand already among the best ultrawide monitors. If you’re keen to have more space while you work so you can move windows around and create additional space, then you need the LG 34-inch UltraWide Full HD HDR Monitor. It offers a gorgeous 34-inch display that provides you with a 21:9 screen ratio. You can fit plenty on the screen, meaning it’s perfect for juggling a video call along with documents and presentations.

The LG 34-inch UltraWide Full HD HDR Monitor isn’t just about size, either — it looks great. LG promises realistic and true colors along with enhanced contrast and clarity from all viewing angles. It also has support for HDR10 backed up by 250 nits of brightness, so it looks fantastic, particularly when watching the latest movies. Its enhanced HDR content is based on the sRB 99% color gamut, so there’s barely a color it misses out on displaying. Color reproduction looks terrific and is ideally suited for photographers, content creators, and designers, as well as gamers. A response time of 5ms means little risk of input lag too.

Visually the LG 34-inch UltraWide Full HD HDR Monitor looks good too. It has an ultra-slim bezel so you can spend more time looking at the screen than the plasticky exterior surrounding it. The monitor offers two HDMI inputs but lacks any others, which could be an issue for some. Stick with HDMI, though, and you won’t need to worry about not having a DisplayPort option.

Samsung 49-inch QLED Gaming Monitor — $900, was $1,000

Why Buy

QLED technology

Huge display

HDR support

Speedy response time

Read up on QLED technology and you’ll see why the Samsung 49-inch QLED Gaming Monitor is so desired. QLED means you get stunning vivid and accurate colors at all times. In all, there are a billion shades of color, and this monitor wants to show them all off to you. It means it’s a fantastic monitor if you’re a keen designer, gamer, or simply want to watch movies via your computer. Alongside the QLED technology is HDR support so that dark areas are darker and bright areas are brighter and more vivid. You’ll be able to see so much more detail and contrast by using it.

The Samsung 49-inch QLED Gaming Monitor is smart, too. It supports AMD’s new Radeon FreeSync 2 technology for smooth HDR gaming with twice the perceivable brightness and color of that provided by the sRGB spectrum. It’s fast, too, with a super-fast 1ms MPRT (motion picture response time) that means you get phenomenal gaming performance without any chance of motion blur or slowdown. The monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth action at high frame rates. Other features include its 20-step Black Equalizer that adjusts any game scene to be able to spot what’s going on in the dark.

The Samsung 49-inch QLED Gaming Monitor also has an eye-saver mode that cuts down on blue-light emissions so that you get reduced eyestrain and a far more enjoyable experience. With plenty of settings to tweak and adjust, you can make the Samsung 49-inch QLED Gaming Monitor look just how you need it to. It’s ideal for multitasking at work as well as for gaming in true style. It even has screen-by-screen support for when you need to hook up multiple devices.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor — $1,200, was $1,600

Why Buy

Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor

G-Sync and FreeSync functionality

Fantastic response time

QLED technology

The Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor offers precisely what you would expect from one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors. At its simplest, it offers the screen space of two 27-inch panels, so you have a huge amount of space to game on, watch movies, or simply multitask when working from home. The flexibility is astounding, and you’ll soon wonder how you lived without so much screen real estate. The G9 matches the curve of your eye so you get maximum immersion and minimal eye strain.

This isn’t just about size, as the Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor uses QLED technology. That means truly pixel perfect picture quality with every frame. You get more vivid colors than ever before with 125% more color space compared to sRGB. When it comes to color reproduction, the G9 is pretty unrivaled. Its use of HDR 1000 further helps here as you get fantastic depth to whatever you’re looking at with truly gorgeous levels of detail in every scene. Every image looks pin-sharp accurate and like nothing you have ever seen before.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor also provides you with a fantastic refresh rate of 240Hz. It means every scene unfolds in the silkiest of smooth fashion with no risk of motion blur or other problems. A lightning-fast response time of 1ms further helps make input lag practically non-existent. Combined with Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, the Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is able to match every frame from your graphics card so it looks great at all times. It’s a truly gorgeous monitor that you’ll wonder how you lived without.

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor — $1,200, was $1,950

Why Buy

WQHD+ display

Super-fast performance

Extensive port options

Rich colors

The Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor might not be the biggest ultrawide monitor out there, but it’s packed full of features that makes it truly stand out. One of the most significant is its use of WQHD+ technology so the display offers 24% more screen pixels than regular WQHD, giving you so much more space to look at. Its resolution of 3840 x 1600 is a sight to behold. Even better, you get a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz ,depending on if you’ve connected it via HDMI or DisplayPort. Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate technology means that you never have to worry about slowdown or motion blur either, with everything appearing silky smooth on this monitor.

The Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor offers VESA DisplayHDR 600 with localized dimming, and improved contrast ratio that leads to greater color depth. Expect remarkable clarity along with a reduced halo effect for whatever you’re playing or viewing. Images simply haven’t looked this realistic on screen before. IPS Nano Color technology is also used, which is great news as this is the cinema standard. With it, you get wider color coverage than sRGB so the colors look richer and more lifelike than before. Plus, it supports 95% DCI-P3 across a wide viewing angle.

Expansive in every way, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor doesn’t even scrimp on input port options. It provides users with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a plethora of USB connections so it doubles up well as a USB hub. That’s a great way of reducing clutter and the need for a separate USB hub on your desk. With everything about the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor so well designed, it’s a truly gorgeous and appealing premium ultrawide monitor.

