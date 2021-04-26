  1. Deals
Best cheap Verizon new customer deals for April 2021

By

Verizon may be the second-largest mobile network in the U.S. by number of subscribers (trailing behind AT&T), but when it comes to network coverage and reliability, it has the others pretty much beat. Better still, there are always Verizon new customer deals offered for anybody who wants to save on their monthly bill, and if you count yourself among that number and you’re busily scouring the web for cell phone plan deals, then look no further. We’ve got all the best cheap Verizon deals on mobile data plans and new devices right here:

Today’s best Verizon deals for new customers

  • Disney+, Apple Music, and Discovery+6 Months Free with Unlimited plan
  • Apple iPhone SE (2020)Free with Unlimited plan, was $400
  • Select 5G flagship smartphonesBuy one, get one with Unlimited plan
  • Google Pixel 4a 5G$120 ($5/month) with Unlimited plan, was $600
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G$240 ($10/month) with Unlimited plan, was $700
  • Apple iPhone XR$240 ($10/month) with Unlimited plan, was $700
BUY ONE, GET ONE
Expires soon

Google Pixel 5 (Verizon)

Up to $750 back in bill credits
Google's new 5G-ready flagship is here, and Verizon already has a solid deal on one if you're looking to buy a device for you and for someone else.
Buy at Verizon
Expires soon

Google Pixel 4a (Verizon)

$15.83 per month for 24 months
If you're a current or prospective Verizon customer and you don't need 5G connectivity, this is the best deal going right now on the budget-friendly (yet highly capable) Pixel 4a.
Buy at Verizon
With trade in
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 (Verizon)

Save up to $700 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Verizon customers can get a very nice bill credit rebate on the new iPhone 12, but if you switch and bring a trade-in, you can save even more.
Buy at Verizon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB, Verizon)

Up to $800 off with trade-in
Got a device to trade-in and want a discount without having to buy two phones? Verizon is offering nice discounts -- up to $550 back in credits -- towards the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
Buy at Verizon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB, Verizon)

Up to $800 off with trade-in
Got a device to trade-in and want a discount without having to buy two phones? Verizon is offering nice discounts -- up to $550 back in credits -- towards the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
Buy at Verizon
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Verizon)

$240 $700
With its superb overall design, vibrant 120Hz display, excellent camera module, and 5G compatibility, the Galaxy S20 FE is the phone to beat for around $700 -- but you can grab it for even less.
Buy at Verizon
With trade in
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Verizon)

Upgrade and save $440 when you trade in your old or damaged device. Online only.
The iPhone 11 Pro sits at the pinnacle of Apple's 2019 smartphone crop, and its very, very good if you want a premium phone that's not huge.
Buy at Verizon
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN
Expires soon

Disney+, Apple Music, and Discovery+ with Verizon Unlimited

6-12 Months Free
Sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan and get 6-12 months of Disney+, Apple Music, and Discovery+ totally free. Higher Unlimited tiers add extras like Hulu and ESPN+.
Buy at Verizon
With trade in
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Verizon)

Save up to $700 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
With its nearly bezel-less 5.4-inch display, the new iPhone 12 Mini is the perfect pocket-sized companion for those who are tired of the big phone trend.
Buy at Verizon
With trade in
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Verizon)

Save up to $700 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Current or new Verizon customers can score Apple's biggest, baddest new phone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for a nice discount by either trading in a device or buying two and getting the second one free.
Buy at Verizon
Expires soon

Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB (Verizon)

$120 $600
The new Google Pixel 4a 5G is one of the cheapest phones you can buy with 5G connectivity, and this deal makes it even sweeter if you can take advantage of these faster data speeds.
Buy at Verizon
With trade in
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Verizon)

Save up to $700 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
It's hip to be square (again): The new iPhone 12 Pro brings some classic style back to Apple's sleek flagships, and Verizon has some nice rebate offers for both new and existing customers.
Buy at Verizon
With trade in
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Verizon)

Upgrade and save $440 when you trade in your old or damaged device. Online only.
Launched in September 2019, the iPhone 11 was already priced just right compared to the 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. Sign on with Verizon and grab it at a nice discount with an unlimited plan.
Buy at Verizon

Does Verizon offer free phones to new customers?

iPhone 12 models
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

You bet, but temper your expectations — you’re not likely to get a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max for free just by signing up. However, Verizon new customer deals and sign-up offers are a good way to score a more basic phone for free (like the 2020 iPhone SE or one of the Samsung Galaxy A-series devices, to name just a couple popular examples) which is a good option if you just want a solid handset and don’t care about the latest premium flagships sporting all the bells and whistles.

That’s not the say that there aren’t cheap Verizon deals on those phones, though. In fact, carrier sign-up discounts like these Verizon new customer deals are arguably the best and simplest way to snag one of those new flagships for a low price. These markdowns usually come in the form of bill credits and are only offered with unlimited plans, requiring you to buy the phone first and then get a discount on your bill. That might not sound as enticing as a standalone price cut, but that’s just psychological — you’re still getting the savings. You’ll definitely notice those savings as you rack them up with each (discounted) monthly payment.

There’s another way to score a free phone, though, and that’s by springing for one of the “buy one, get one” Verizon new customer deals that are almost always available. Like the bill credit rebates, you typically have to sign up for an unlimited plan and pay upfront for both phones — yes, that means you’ll have to pony up the cash for two — before getting the value of the second phone deducted from your monthly bill moving forward. Don’t turn up your nose at these offers; the discount is real, it’s just spread out over the duration of your contract, and these BOGO offers are pretty much the only way you’re going to get something like an iPhone 12 (basically) free.

