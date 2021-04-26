Best cheap Verizon new customer deals for April 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Verizon may be the second-largest mobile network in the U.S. by number of subscribers (trailing behind AT&T), but when it comes to network coverage and reliability, it has the others pretty much beat. Better still, there are always Verizon new customer deals offered for anybody who wants to save on their monthly bill, and if you count yourself among that number and you’re busily scouring the web for cell phone plan deals, then look no further. We’ve got all the best cheap Verizon deals on mobile data plans and new devices right here:

Today’s best Verizon deals for new customers

Disney+, Apple Music, and Discovery+ — 6 Months Free with Unlimited plan

— Apple iPhone SE (2020) — Free with Unlimited plan, was $400

— was $400 Select 5G flagship smartphones — Buy one, get one with Unlimited plan

— Google Pixel 4a 5G — $120 ($5/month) with Unlimited plan, was $600

— was $600 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G — $240 ($10/month) with Unlimited plan, was $700

— was $700 Apple iPhone XR — $240 ($10/month) with Unlimited plan, was $700

Does Verizon offer free phones to new customers?

You bet, but temper your expectations — you’re not likely to get a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max for free just by signing up. However, Verizon new customer deals and sign-up offers are a good way to score a more basic phone for free (like the 2020 iPhone SE or one of the Samsung Galaxy A-series devices, to name just a couple popular examples) which is a good option if you just want a solid handset and don’t care about the latest premium flagships sporting all the bells and whistles.

That’s not the say that there aren’t cheap Verizon deals on those phones, though. In fact, carrier sign-up discounts like these Verizon new customer deals are arguably the best and simplest way to snag one of those new flagships for a low price. These markdowns usually come in the form of bill credits and are only offered with unlimited plans, requiring you to buy the phone first and then get a discount on your bill. That might not sound as enticing as a standalone price cut, but that’s just psychological — you’re still getting the savings. You’ll definitely notice those savings as you rack them up with each (discounted) monthly payment.

There’s another way to score a free phone, though, and that’s by springing for one of the “buy one, get one” Verizon new customer deals that are almost always available. Like the bill credit rebates, you typically have to sign up for an unlimited plan and pay upfront for both phones — yes, that means you’ll have to pony up the cash for two — before getting the value of the second phone deducted from your monthly bill moving forward. Don’t turn up your nose at these offers; the discount is real, it’s just spread out over the duration of your contract, and these BOGO offers are pretty much the only way you’re going to get something like an iPhone 12 (basically) free.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations