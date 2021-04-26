Best cheap Verizon new customer deals for April 2021

Verizon may be the second-largest mobile network in the U.S. by number of subscribers (trailing behind AT&T), but when it comes to network coverage and reliability, it has the others pretty much beat. Better still, there are always Verizon new customer deals offered for anybody who wants to save on their monthly bill, and if you count yourself among that number and you’re busily scouring the web for cell phone plan deals, then look no further. We’ve got all the best cheap Verizon deals on mobile data plans and new devices right here:
Today’s best Verizon deals for new customers
- Disney+, Apple Music, and Discovery+ — 6 Months Free with Unlimited plan
- Apple iPhone SE (2020) — Free with Unlimited plan, was $400
- Select 5G flagship smartphones — Buy one, get one with Unlimited plan
- Google Pixel 4a 5G — $120 ($5/month) with Unlimited plan, was $600
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G — $240 ($10/month) with Unlimited plan, was $700
- Apple iPhone XR — $240 ($10/month) with Unlimited plan, was $700
Google Pixel 5 (Verizon)
Up to $750 back in bill credits
Google Pixel 4a (Verizon)
$15.83 per month for 24 months
Apple iPhone 12 (Verizon)
Save up to $700 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB, Verizon)
Up to $800 off with trade-in
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB, Verizon)
Up to $800 off with trade-in
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Verizon)$240
Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Verizon)
Upgrade and save $440 when you trade in your old or damaged device. Online only.
Disney+, Apple Music, and Discovery+ with Verizon Unlimited
6-12 Months Free
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Verizon)
Save up to $700 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Verizon)
Save up to $700 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB (Verizon)$120
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Verizon)
Save up to $700 when you trade in your old or damaged device.
Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Verizon)
Upgrade and save $440 when you trade in your old or damaged device. Online only.
Does Verizon offer free phones to new customers?
You bet, but temper your expectations — you’re not likely to get a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max for free just by signing up. However, Verizon new customer deals and sign-up offers are a good way to score a more basic phone for free (like the 2020 iPhone SE or one of the Samsung Galaxy A-series devices, to name just a couple popular examples) which is a good option if you just want a solid handset and don’t care about the latest premium flagships sporting all the bells and whistles.
That’s not the say that there aren’t cheap Verizon deals on those phones, though. In fact, carrier sign-up discounts like these Verizon new customer deals are arguably the best and simplest way to snag one of those new flagships for a low price. These markdowns usually come in the form of bill credits and are only offered with unlimited plans, requiring you to buy the phone first and then get a discount on your bill. That might not sound as enticing as a standalone price cut, but that’s just psychological — you’re still getting the savings. You’ll definitely notice those savings as you rack them up with each (discounted) monthly payment.
There’s another way to score a free phone, though, and that’s by springing for one of the “buy one, get one” Verizon new customer deals that are almost always available. Like the bill credit rebates, you typically have to sign up for an unlimited plan and pay upfront for both phones — yes, that means you’ll have to pony up the cash for two — before getting the value of the second phone deducted from your monthly bill moving forward. Don’t turn up your nose at these offers; the discount is real, it’s just spread out over the duration of your contract, and these BOGO offers are pretty much the only way you’re going to get something like an iPhone 12 (basically) free.
