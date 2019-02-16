Walmart Presidents’ Day sale: Instant Pot, Google Home, and 4K TV deals

Presidents’ Day is a holiday in which we are meant to honor our leaders of old, and we do, with sweet savings. This annual 3-day weekend is one of the best times of the year to find deep discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Instant Pots, clothes, mattresses, furniture, and just about everything else you can think of. Now, through Monday, February 18, retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon are all offering solid discounts and exclusive Presidents’ Day sales. With so many great deals going on right now, it can be hard to sort through them all and find those diamonds in the rough. But if you’re looking for savings on top of savings, this Walmart Presidents’ Day sale is exactly what you need in your life right now.
Walmart 4K TV Deals
If there is one thing Walmart is known for during these buying holidays, it’s TVs. With steep discounts on Vizio, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs going on right now, it’s a great time to pick up a new television for your home. Whether you’re looking for a 65-inch behemoth or something with beautiful HDR, Walmart has you covered. This retail giant is even offering some 4K TVs for more than $1,000 off their retail price, meaning you can get a really nice HDTV for a very reasonable price. Of course, you should still read up on how to buy a TV before making your purchase.
- Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV — $379 ($99 off)
- Samsung 43-inch 4K LED TV — $298 ($202 off)
- Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV — $598 ($100 off)
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV — $998 ($1,002 off)
- LG 55-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV — $1,597 ($1,402 off)
Walmart Google Home Deals
Though a lot of folks tend to purchase their smart home products on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Prime Day, there are actually quite a few good Google Home deals going on right now. With smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home rising in popularity year after year, it’s becoming easier than ever to find discounts on these devices. So if you’re looking to add a little bit more Google Assistant to your home, the Walmart Presidents’ sale makes it the opportune time to do so. Just know that these devices are not compatible with Amazon Alexa.
- Google Home — $99 ($30 off)
- Google Home Mini 2-Pack — $58 ($20 off)
- Google Home Hub — $129 ($20 off)
- Google Home Smart TV Kit — $64 ($10 off)
- Google Wifi — $99 ($30 off)
Walmart Kitchen and Home Deals
If you’re in the market for a new Instant Pot, air fryer, or robot vacuum, you’ve come to the right place. Walmart is offering steep discounts on a wide variety of items for your home and kitchen. You can even find some pretty great mattress sales if you look closely enough, but the best savings are usually reserved for the kitchen appliances.
- Instant Pot Lux60 Programmable Pressure Cooker — $69 ($30 off)
- Dyson Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum — $179 ($100 off)
- Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer — $89 ($10 off)
- Eufy RoboVac Pet Edition — $200 ($89 off)
- iRobot Roomba 680 — $240 ($59 off)
Walmart Furniture Deals
You wouldn’t think it, but Walmart actually has some of the finest furniture sales you’ll find online. They even went so far as to launch an exclusive line of affordable furniture to help you decorate your home. Whether you’re looking for a TV stand, sofa, dining room set, or mattress, the Walmart Presidents’ Day sale has some serious discounts to consider. With some savings even rivaling that of Wayfair, you may just end up filling up your home with more Walmart furniture than you ever thought you would. Though some of the pieces are in-store pickup only, a lot of the furniture comes with free shipping.
- Barston Media Fireplace TV Stand — $399 ($100 off)
- Mainstay 5-Piece Dining Set — $195 ($24 off)
- 78-inch Curved-Arm Sofa — $219 ($90 off)
- Warren Recliner Chair — $179 ($50 off)
- Allswell Hybrid Queen Mattress — $270 ($75 off)
