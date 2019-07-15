Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

Share

Prime Day 2019 is in full swing as we head into the second half of Amazon’s 48-hour deals event. Though Prime Day deals are officially ending on July 16 for Amazon, that doesn’t mean they are ending for every major retailer. Walmart, in particular, has been butting head with the online retail titan for the last few weeks even going so far as to launch it’s own massive sale a day earlier. Walmart’s Prime Day sale is slated to last through Wednesday, July 15, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon’s shopping extravaganza.

The Walmart sale is pretty robust, but the site is a little bit more difficult to navigate than Amazon’s. However, if you know where to look, there are a ton of great 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch discounts to be had. There are also some noteworthy discounts on Apple Watches and iPads if you’re hoping to nab some Apple tech.

Best Walmart Prime Day deals

If you’re looking for the very best deals this Walmart sale has to offer, we’ve gathered most of them right here. Though there are a lot more where these came from.

Best 4K TV Deals

Finding a solid 4K smart TV is a lot easier than a few years ago. With the spotlight turning towards 8K and OLED screens from Samsung and LG, many of the older 4K screens are starting to become dangerously cheap. Walmart is actually offering 55-inch 4K HDR TVs for under $400, and 65-inch HDTVs for under $500 — which is almost unheard of.

We’ve gathered some of the best smart TV deals we could find from the sale and tossed them in here. However, there are a lot more discounts happening than just these.

Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV — $398 ($130 off)

— $398 ($130 off) Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV — $450 ($248 off)

— $450 ($248 off) LG 4K Smart HDR TV — $550 ($250 off)

— $550 ($250 off) Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV — $280 ($148 off)

— $280 ($148 off) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV — $1,298 ($300 off)

Best iPad and Laptop deals

Whether you’re studying, attempting to be productive at work, or just playing games on the go, a solid laptop computer or tablet is an essential machine to have. Good tech usually comes with hefty price tag, however, and waiting for a decent price drop before making a purchase is usually a good call. Luckily, Walmart is offering up a smattering of decent discounts during this anti-Prime Day sale. With deals on Dell gaming laptops and iPad Pros these savings are worth a look. We’ve also found more complete lists of iPad deals and laptop deals if these aren’t enough:

Dell G3 17-inch Gaming Laptop — $730 ($129 off)

— $730 ($129 off) Apple iPad (Latest Model) — $249 ($50 off)

— $249 ($50 off) Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch — $474 ($175 off)

— $474 ($175 off) Samsung Galaxy Tab A — $199

Best Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Deals

While there are a few discounts on Xbox One and PS4 consoles and accessories, the best savings so far have been for Nintendo Switch games and bundles. If you’re looking to pick up a new game for your Nintendo device, or are just looking for deals on the Switch itself, we’ve found the best options Walmart Prime Daysale has to offer in 2019.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle — $339 ($160 off)

— $339 ($160 off) Nintendo Switch Console with free portable battery — $299

— $299 Nintendo Switch Mario Party Sky Bundle — $410 ($90 off)

— $410 ($90 off) Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons — $69 ($10 off

— $69 ($10 off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $50 ($10 off)

— $50 ($10 off) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — $50 ($10 off)

— $50 ($10 off) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $50 ($10 off)

— $50 ($10 off) Super Mario Party — $50 ($10 off)

Best Smart Home and Kitchen Deals

With Alexa and Google Assistant becoming really popular in recent years, smart speakers and devices have started popping up all over the pace. Making your home smarter and more efficient can help free up some time to enjoy the things your really care about in your life. With big price cuts on Instant Pots, Roomba robot vacuums, and and Google Home devices, the Walmart’s rivaling Prime Day sale has many options to help you save.

Instant Pot Lux60 — $59 ($40 off)

— $59 ($40 off) iRobot Roomba 680 — $240 ($60 off)

— $240 ($60 off) Kitchenaid Tilt-Head Mixer — $199 ($60 off)

— $199 ($60 off) Google Home Mini (2-Pack) — $49 ($29 off)

— $49 ($29 off) Google Nest Hub — $79 ($70 off)

Best Outdoor Deals

To help you save on the things you need for warm weather, Walmart is dropping prices a wide variety of outdoor items. Grills, pressure washers, patio furniture, and more have all gone on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2019. Here are some of the best outdoor discounts we found.

Electric Pressure Washer — $93 ($373 off)

— $93 ($373 off) Lifetime Daylite Kayak — $185 ($130 off)

— $185 ($130 off) Hyper E-Ride Hybrid Electric Bike — $598 ($400 off)

