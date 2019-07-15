Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

Jacob Kienlen
By

Prime Day 2019 is in full swing as we head into the second half of Amazon’s 48-hour deals event. Though Prime Day deals are officially ending on July 16 for Amazon, that doesn’t mean they are ending for every major retailer. Walmart, in particular, has been butting head with the online retail titan for the last few weeks even going so far as to launch it’s own massive sale a day earlier. Walmart’s Prime Day sale is slated to last through Wednesday, July 15, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon’s shopping extravaganza.

The Walmart sale is pretty robust, but the site is a little bit more difficult to navigate than Amazon’s. However, if you know where to look, there are a ton of great 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch discounts to be had. There are also some noteworthy discounts on Apple Watches and iPads if you’re hoping to nab some Apple tech.

Best Walmart Prime Day deals

If you’re looking for the very best deals this Walmart sale has to offer, we’ve gathered most of them right here. Though there are a lot more where these came from.

Lowest Price

VIZIO 65” Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV

$450 $698
Expires soon
If you are looking for the biggest TV you can get for under $500, this is it. 65-inches of 4K Ultra awesomeness from Vizio.
Buy Now
Lowest Price

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band

$199 $280
Expires soon
Wearables have become increasingly popular in recent years, partly on behalf of Apple. If you're in the market for a smartwatch, the discounted Series 3 is a great choice.
Buy at Walmart
Lowest Price

Google Home - Smart Speaker and Google Assistant

$69 $129
Expires soon
In competition with Amazon, Walmart is dropping prices on tons of Google products, including the Google Home smart speaker. Get it now for $60 off.
Buy at Walmart
Lowest Price

Apple 9.7-inch iPad - Space Gray, 32GB (Wi-Fi Model)

$249 $330
Expires soon
The iPad might be the simplest of Apple's tablet lineup, but it's still powerful, and even brings Apple Pencil support so you can draw or take notes to your heart's content.
Buy Now
Exclusive Deal

Nintendo Switch with Minecraft, Charging Dock & More

$375 $444
Expires soon
This massive Nintendo Switch bundle comes with Minecraft, a charging dock, and bunch of other goodies.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung 65" 4K QLED TV

$1,297 $1,799
Expires soon
If you're looking for crystal-clear picture quality, Samsung's QLED TVs are right up your alley.
Buy at Walmart

Google Home Max Smart Speaker

$249 $399
Expires soon
You're not going to find many Google products discounted on Prime Day, which is why this deal at Walmart is amazing: $150 off a Google Home Max -- one of the best-sounding smart speakers you can buy.
Buy at Walmart

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earphones

$199 $300
Expires soon
The Bose SoundSport Free continues to outshine competition when it comes to sound and comfort for working out. These wireless earbuds are only $199 for Prime Day.
Buy at Walmart

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Nintendo Switch

$50 $60
Expires soon
Mario and Luigi have been delivering tons of fun for families for decades, and this new game lives up to the tradition. For Prime Day, save $10.
Buy at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), Neon Pink and Neon Green

$69 $79
Expires soon
Need a new controller for your Switch? Get $10 off now on this Prime Day deal.
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch with Google Assistant

$128 $200
Expires soon
This beautiful HD touchscreen smart display is equipped with Google Assistant. Get it now and save $71.
Buy at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Your Game of Choice

Save up to $45
Expires soon
Don't have a Nintendo Switch? What are you waiting for? Get the console with your choice of game for a discount. This is technically through Walmart ... so don't tell Amazon.
Buy at Walmart

Beats EP On-Ear Headphones

$70 $129
Expires soon
Need a solid pair of headphones that won't break the bank? The wired option from Beats delivers exceptional sound quality, and for right now, you can get it for only $70.
Buy at Walmart

Coleman Brazos 30-Degree Sleeping Bag

$25 $38
Expires soon
This quality sleeping bag will keep you warm and comfortable on your next outdoor adventure. Get it now to take advantage of the Prime Day discount.
Buy at Walmart

Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast-Pitch, 8-Person Cabin Tent with Closet

$139 $210
Expires soon
Camping is best when its with a group of people you wouldn't mind getting lost in the mountains or woods with. That's why this 8-person cabin tent is ideal. Buy now and get 34% off.
Buy at Walmart

SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV

$398 $428
Expires soon
Prices for 4K Smart TVs rarely drop below $500, yet this 55-inch is currently only $398 for Prime Day.
Buy Now

 Best 4K TV Deals

best walmart memorial day sales 2019 samsung 50inch 2018 class 4k 2160p ultra hd smart led tv un50nu7200

Finding a solid 4K smart TV is a lot easier than a few years ago. With the spotlight turning towards 8K and OLED screens from Samsung and LG, many of the older 4K screens are starting to become dangerously cheap. Walmart is actually offering 55-inch 4K HDR TVs for under $400, and 65-inch HDTVs for under $500 — which is almost unheard of.

We’ve gathered some of the best smart TV deals we could find from the sale and tossed them in here. However, there are a lot more discounts happening than just these.

  • Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV— $398 ($130 off)
  • Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV— $450 ($248 off)
  • LG 4K Smart HDR TV— $550 ($250 off)
  • Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV— $280 ($148 off)
  • Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV— $1,298 ($300 off)

Best iPad and Laptop deals

best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2

Whether you’re studying, attempting to be productive at work, or just playing games on the go, a solid laptop computer or tablet is an essential machine to have. Good tech usually comes with hefty price tag, however, and waiting for a decent price drop before making a purchase is usually  a good call. Luckily, Walmart is offering up a smattering of decent discounts during this anti-Prime Day sale. With deals on Dell gaming laptops and iPad Pros these savings are worth a look. We’ve also found more complete lists of iPad deals and laptop deals if these aren’t enough:

  • Dell G3 17-inch Gaming Laptop— $730 ($129 off)
  • Apple iPad (Latest Model)— $249 ($50 off)
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch— $474 ($175 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A— $199

Best Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Deals

nintendo switch deals

While there are a few discounts on Xbox One and PS4 consoles and accessories, the best savings so far have been for Nintendo Switch games and bundles. If you’re looking to pick up a new game for your Nintendo device, or are just looking for deals on the Switch itself, we’ve found the best options Walmart Prime Daysale has to offer in 2019.

  • Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle— $339 ($160 off)
  • Nintendo Switch Console with free portable battery— $299
  • Nintendo Switch Mario Party Sky Bundle— $410 ($90 off)
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons — $69 ($10 off
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild— $50 ($10 off)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate— $50 ($10 off)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe— $50 ($10 off)
  • Super Mario Party— $50 ($10 off)

Best Smart Home and Kitchen Deals

instant pot lux pressure cooker half off at walmart lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 3 720x720

With Alexa and Google Assistant becoming really popular in recent years, smart speakers and devices have started popping up all over the pace. Making your home smarter and more efficient can help free up some time to enjoy the things your really care about in your life. With big price cuts on Instant Pots, Roomba robot vacuums, and and Google Home devices, the Walmart’s rivaling Prime Day sale has many options to help you save.

  • Instant Pot Lux60— $59 ($40 off)
  • iRobot Roomba 680— $240 ($60 off)
  • Kitchenaid Tilt-Head Mixer— $199 ($60 off)
  • Google Home Mini (2-Pack)— $49 ($29 off)
  • Google Nest Hub— $79 ($70 off)

Best Outdoor Deals

foodniche diverse people luncheon outdoors food concept
rawpixel/123RF

To help you save on the things you need for warm weather, Walmart is dropping prices a wide variety of outdoor items. Grills, pressure washers, patio furniture, and more have all gone on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2019. Here are some of the best outdoor discounts we found.

  • Electric Pressure Washer— $93 ($373 off)
  • Lifetime Daylite Kayak— $185 ($130 off)
  • Hyper E-Ride Hybrid Electric Bike— $598 ($400 off)

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations