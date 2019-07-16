Walmart post-Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple, and Nintendo Switch deals

Digital Trends
Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn’t mean the deals are over. Though Prime Day deals have officially ended, some major retailers have taken it upon themselves to keep the savings going. In fact, Walmart has been butting heads with the online retail titan for the last few weeks — even going so far as to launch it’s own massive sale a day earlier. Walmart’s Prime Day sale lasts all day today, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon’s shopping extravaganza.

The Walmart sale is pretty robust, but the site is a little bit more difficult to navigate than Amazon’s. However, if you know where to look, there are a ton of great 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch discounts to be had. There are also some noteworthy discounts on Apple Watches and iPads if you’re hoping to nab some Apple tech.

Best Walmart post-Prime Day deals

If you’re looking for the very best deals this Walmart sale has to offer, we’ve gathered most of them right here. Though there are a lot more where these came from.

VIZIO 65” Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV

$450 $698
If you are looking for the biggest TV you can get for under $500, this is it. 65-inches of 4K Ultra awesomeness from Vizio.
Apple 9.7-inch iPad - Space Gray, 32GB (Wi-Fi Model)

$249 $330
The iPad might be the simplest of Apple's tablet lineup, but it's still powerful, and even brings Apple Pencil support so you can draw or take notes to your heart's content.
Beats EP On-Ear Headphones

$70 $129
Need a solid pair of headphones that won't break the bank? The wired option from Beats delivers exceptional sound quality, and for right now, you can get it for only $70.
Coleman Brazos 30-Degree Sleeping Bag

$25 $38
This quality sleeping bag will keep you warm and comfortable on your next outdoor adventure. Get it now to take advantage of the Prime Day discount.
Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast-Pitch, 8-Person Cabin Tent with Closet

$139 $210
Camping is best when its with a group of people you wouldn't mind getting lost in the mountains or woods with. That's why this 8-person cabin tent is ideal. Buy now and get 34% off.
Nintendo Switch with Minecraft, Charging Dock & More

$375 $444
This massive Nintendo Switch bundle comes with Minecraft, a charging dock, and bunch of other goodies.
Google Home Max Smart Speaker

$249 $399
You're not going to find many Google products discounted on Prime Day, which is why this deal at Walmart is amazing: $150 off a Google Home Max -- one of the best-sounding smart speakers you can buy.
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band

$199 $280
Wearables have become increasingly popular in recent years, partly on behalf of Apple. If you're in the market for a smartwatch, the discounted Series 3 is a great choice.
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Nintendo Switch

$50 $60
Mario and Luigi have been delivering tons of fun for families for decades, and this new game lives up to the tradition. For Prime Day, save $10.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), Neon Pink and Neon Green

$69 $79
Need a new controller for your Switch? Get $10 off now on this Prime Day deal.
Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch with Google Assistant

$128 $200
This beautiful HD touchscreen smart display is equipped with Google Assistant. Get it now and save $71.
Nintendo Switch Bundle with Your Game of Choice

Save up to $45
Don't have a Nintendo Switch? What are you waiting for? Get the console with your choice of game for a discount. This is technically through Walmart ... so don't tell Amazon.
SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV

$398 $528
Prices for 4K Smart TVs rarely drop below $500, yet this 55-inch is currently only $398 for Prime Day.
Google Home - Smart Speaker and Google Assistant

$69 $129
In competition with Amazon, Walmart is dropping prices on tons of Google products, including the Google Home smart speaker. Get it now for $60 off.
50-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV

$280 $428
Vizio offers an impressive lineup of affordable 4K TVs, and at just $279, it doesn't get more wallet-friendly than this.
49-inch Sony Bravia X800E 4K TV

$439 $898
This Sony television offers beautiful 4K resolution and HDR for under $500.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

$50 $60
Ready to rumble? Nintendo's latest Smash Bros. is a smash hit and $10 off right now.
Pac-Man Arcade Machine with Riser, Arcade1UP

$350 $380
We all know playing Pac-Man on a gamepad isn't as fun as playing on your very own arcade machine.
Street Fighter 2 Arcade Machine, Arcade1UP, 4ft

$199 $249
Keep your quarters and get this sweet arcade machine with Street Fighter 2, the title that set the standard for fighting games.
Google Home Mini

$25 $49
To compete with the Amazon Echo Dot, Google Home Mini has also dropped to an unbeatable price.
65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV

$1,498 $2,198
Looking to take your home entertainment setup to the next level? This Sony Bravia X900F will give you eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and superior quality at a discounted price.
Google Nest Hub

$79 $149
The rebranded and updated Google Nest Hub delivers HD quality video with Google Assistant smart capabilities. Get it now for a $70 discount.
Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10-Quart

$99 $120
Already a fan of the Instant Pot? You're going to love this! The Vortex’s seven smart programmable cooking functions include air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and rotisserie cooking.
Best 4K TV Deals

In the market for a new 4K TV after Prime Day 2019? Walmart has some of the best deals from Vizio, Samsung, and LG still going on.

Best Smartwatch Deals

If all you really wanted to get out of Prime Day was a decent smartwatch deal, Walmart is still offering great discounts on wearables that you can take advantage of.

Best Gaming Deals

Walmart is offering discounts on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox after Amazon’s massive 48-hours of deals have come to an end.

Best Apple Deals

If some Apple tech is what you’re after, Walmart is dropping prices on iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods right now during the last day of your sale.

