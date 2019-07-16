Walmart post-Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple, and Nintendo Switch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn’t mean the deals are over. Though Prime Day deals have officially ended, some major retailers have taken it upon themselves to keep the savings going. In fact, Walmart has been butting heads with the online retail titan for the last few weeks — even going so far as to launch it’s own massive sale a day earlier. Walmart’s Prime Day sale lasts all day today, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon’s shopping extravaganza.
The Walmart sale is pretty robust, but the site is a little bit more difficult to navigate than Amazon’s. However, if you know where to look, there are a ton of great 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch discounts to be had. There are also some noteworthy discounts on Apple Watches and iPads if you’re hoping to nab some Apple tech.
Best Walmart post-Prime Day deals
If you’re looking for the very best deals this Walmart sale has to offer, we’ve gathered most of them right here. Though there are a lot more where these came from.
VIZIO 65” Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV$450 $698
Apple 9.7-inch iPad - Space Gray, 32GB (Wi-Fi Model)$249 $330
Beats EP On-Ear Headphones$70 $129
Coleman Brazos 30-Degree Sleeping Bag$25 $38
Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast-Pitch, 8-Person Cabin Tent with Closet$139 $210
Nintendo Switch with Minecraft, Charging Dock & More$375 $444
Google Home Max Smart Speaker$249 $399
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band$199 $280
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Nintendo Switch$50 $60
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), Neon Pink and Neon Green$69 $79
Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch with Google Assistant$128 $200
Nintendo Switch Bundle with Your Game of Choice
Save up to $45
SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV$398 $528
Google Home - Smart Speaker and Google Assistant$69 $129
50-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV$280 $428
49-inch Sony Bravia X800E 4K TV$439 $898
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate$50 $60
Pac-Man Arcade Machine with Riser, Arcade1UP$350 $380
Street Fighter 2 Arcade Machine, Arcade1UP, 4ft$199 $249
Google Home Mini$25 $49
65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV$1,498 $2,198
Google Nest Hub$79 $149
Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10-Quart$99 $120
Best 4K TV Deals
In the market for a new 4K TV after Prime Day 2019? Walmart has some of the best deals from Vizio, Samsung, and LG still going on.
55-inch TCL S-Series 4K TV$320 $600
50-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV$280 $428
65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV$1,498 $2,198
43-inch Sony Bravia X800E 4K TV$399 $798
SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV$398 $528
Best Smartwatch Deals
If all you really wanted to get out of Prime Day was a decent smartwatch deal, Walmart is still offering great discounts on wearables that you can take advantage of.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch - Bluetooth Smart Watch (46mm) - Silver - SM$299 $349
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch$169 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular - 42mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case$329 $409
SAMSUNG Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch Black - SM$249 $299
Garmin Fenix 5 Premium Multisport GPS Watch$450 $500
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)$199 $279
Best Gaming Deals
Walmart is offering discounts on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox after Amazon’s massive 48-hours of deals have come to an end.
Nintendo Switch with Minecraft, Charging Dock & More$375 $444
Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, PlayStation 4$30 $59
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate$50 $60
Galaga Arcade Machine with Riser, Arcade1UP$350 $380
Pac-Man Arcade Machine with Riser, Arcade1UP$350 $380
Nintendo Switch Bundle with Your Game of Choice
Up to $45 off
Resident Evil 2, PS4$37 $60
Rage 2, Bethesda, PS4$40 $60
Rage 2, Bethesda, Xbox One$40 $60
Overwatch: Legendary Edition, Blizzard Entertainment, PlayStation 4$24 $60
Xbox One S Console with Choice of Game and Choice of BONUS Accessories
Up to 18% off
Street Fighter 2 Arcade Machine, Arcade1UP, 4ft$199 $249
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Activision, PlayStation 4$28 $60
FIFA 19, Electronic Arts, PlayStation 4$20 $60
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Nintendo Switch$50 $60
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), Neon Pink and Neon Green$69 $79
Nintendo Switch Bundle with Your Game of Choice
Save up to $45
Best Apple Deals
If some Apple tech is what you’re after, Walmart is dropping prices on iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods right now during the last day of your sale.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular - 42mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case$329 $409
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) Wi-Fi 256GB - Space Gray$950 $1,149
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)$145 $159
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB$474 $649
