Walmart post-Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple, and Nintendo Switch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn’t mean the deals are over. Though Prime Day deals have officially ended, some major retailers have taken it upon themselves to keep the savings going. In fact, Walmart has been butting heads with the online retail titan for the last few weeks — even going so far as to launch it’s own massive sale a day earlier. Walmart’s Prime Day sale lasts all day today, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon’s shopping extravaganza.

The Walmart sale is pretty robust, but the site is a little bit more difficult to navigate than Amazon’s. However, if you know where to look, there are a ton of great 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch discounts to be had. There are also some noteworthy discounts on Apple Watches and iPads if you’re hoping to nab some Apple tech.

Best Walmart post-Prime Day deals

If you’re looking for the very best deals this Walmart sale has to offer, we’ve gathered most of them right here. Though there are a lot more where these came from.

Best 4K TV Deals

In the market for a new 4K TV after Prime Day 2019? Walmart has some of the best deals from Vizio, Samsung, and LG still going on.

Best Smartwatch Deals

If all you really wanted to get out of Prime Day was a decent smartwatch deal, Walmart is still offering great discounts on wearables that you can take advantage of.

Best Gaming Deals

Walmart is offering discounts on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox after Amazon’s massive 48-hours of deals have come to an end.

Best Apple Deals

If some Apple tech is what you’re after, Walmart is dropping prices on iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods right now during the last day of your sale.

