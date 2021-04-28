  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Way Day Air Fryer Deals for 2021

By

We’ve got all the best Way Day air fryer deals that form the plethora of great Way Day sales and discounts going on right now. If you’re looking to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, this is the ideal time to snap up a great new gadget for your kitchen for less. It’s the best way to cook delicious foods more healthily and right now, you can get a new air fryer for less thanks to these discounts. Read on as we guide you through the best deals and look at whether you should buy one in the Way Day air fryer deals.

Best Way Day Air Fryer Deals
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Proctor Silex 1.5 Liter Air Fryer

$76 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use with deep frying.
Buy at Sears
Expires soon

Bella - 1.6-qt. Analog Air Fryer

$30 $50
An Air fryer for $20? Yep. This 1.6-quart air fryer is big enough to prepare up to 1.3 lb. of food at a time. Plus, its pan is dishwasher safe.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$100 $125
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's
Expires soon

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$200 $365
This 4-in-1 oven let's you make your favorite fried dishes. Enjoy different cooking modes with the Cuisinart Oven Fryer and continue living a healthy life.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer

$114 $130
This family-sized air fryer is also a dehydrator, convection oven, and rotisserie cooker. Use this appliance to create healthy meal and snakes without a big mess.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Air Fryer

$80 $100
Enjoy snack food in a healthier way with this air fryer. A true versatile kitchen device, it can also broil, roast, bake, and dehydrate.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$200 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kalorik 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel – The Maxx

$169 $280
This air fryer is a perfect gift for your mom, grandma, or anyone you know who loves to cook. The 26-quart digital Maxx air fryer is perfectly designed for quick heating, toasting, and cooking.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, - 6.5 Quart

$170 $200
This countertop workhorse is an 8-in-1 cooker that air fries, crisps, pressure cooks, slow cooks, roasts, bakes, and more. Elevate your home cooking with pro-grade results.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Cosori CS158 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT

$100 $120
If you want a large air fryer this 5.8-quart Cosori model is the right size. The Wi-Fi connected device is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible and has a digital touchscreen for easy operation.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer

$60 $99
This 3.2-quart air fryer can grill, bake, roast or air fry all your favorite foods like french fries, chicken tenders, and more. It fits up to two pounds of food, and it's easy to clean.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Chefman Digital 6.5-Liter Air Fryer Oven

$66 $96
The generously sized 6.5-liter ChefMan Digital Air Fryer and Oven lets you cook much larger quantities of family favorites to serve more people or for larger servings.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 8qt. 6-in-1, 2-Basket Air Fryer

$160 $180
This model features two independent baskets, allowing you to cook two different dishes at once. It can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

GoWISE USA 1,700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

$79 $110
Digital controls enable eight cooking functions with the 5.8-quart GoWise USA air fryer. Presets for fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

$250 $300
With this 10-in-1 smart convection toaster oven, you can achieve the perfect doneness in just a touch of a button in no time at all with little to no oil.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator

$78 $120
GoWise USA's 5-quart air fryer and dehydrator has three stackable racks for making your own dried fruit or veggie snacks or jerky. LED digital controls with eight presets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer

$100 $185
The Cuisinart Air Fryer has cooks up to 2.5 pounds of food and has a viewing window so you can watch the progress.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket (AF101), Black/Gray

$89 $99
Enjoy guilt-free fried food with this Ninja Air Fryer that uses up to 75% less fat than traditional fry methods. It also works as a food dehydrator.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$200 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing which promises even cooking.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy an Air Fryer on Way Day?

As with any purchase, it’s worth thinking strongly about whether you really need an air fryer. Are you just being lured in by the hype or do you already own one? You probably don’t need to dip into the Way Day air fryer deals then.

However, if you’re new to the world of air fryers, this is a good time to buy. Sure, you could wait for potentially better discounts as part of Prime Day or Black Friday but that means you miss out on extra time with your air fryer, plus there’s no guarantee the offers are better. Way Day is generally a pretty good time for discounts on anything around the home including kitchen gadgets and appliances.

Think about your budget and stick to it. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on an air fryer. The main things that affect pricing is the brand involved, the capacity, and whether it comes with any additional features. It’s important to know just how much you need those extra features. If you’re cooking for only you then you won’t have to worry so much about capacity.

To help you out, check out our look at the best air fryers currently out there so you know roughly what to look for and learn a bit about the features available. If you’re on a tight budget, our look at the best air fryers under $100 can also help guide you too. That way, you’ll be well informed before you hit the buy button.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Way Day Keurig Deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k slim

Best Way Day Nespresso Deals for 2021

nespresso pixie phil 768x768 1

Best Prime Day coffee machine deals 2021: What to expect

delonghi nespresso exert lattisimaone amazon deals lattissima one

Best cheap air fryer deals for April 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best Prime Day 2021 PS4 deals: What to expect

Playstation 4 Controller

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals 2021: What to expect

2019 Dell XPS 13 review

The best Prime Day home security camera deals 2021: What to expect

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2021: What to expect

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 02 2 720x720

Best Prime Day external hard drive deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day external hard drive deals 2020

Best cheap MacBook deals for April 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Laptop 3 with this deal

microsoft surface laptop deal best buy march 2021 3

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for April 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for April 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick