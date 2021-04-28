Best Way Day Air Fryer Deals for 2021

We’ve got all the best Way Day air fryer deals that form the plethora of great Way Day sales and discounts going on right now. If you’re looking to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, this is the ideal time to snap up a great new gadget for your kitchen for less. It’s the best way to cook delicious foods more healthily and right now, you can get a new air fryer for less thanks to these discounts. Read on as we guide you through the best deals and look at whether you should buy one in the Way Day air fryer deals.
Best Way Day Air Fryer Deals
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker$200
Proctor Silex 1.5 Liter Air Fryer$76
Bella - 1.6-qt. Analog Air Fryer$30
Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer$100
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven$200
Chefman 6.3 Quart Digital Air Fryer$114
Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Air Fryer$80
Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven$200
Kalorik 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel – The Maxx$169
Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, - 6.5 Quart$170
Cosori CS158 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT$100
Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer$60
Chefman Digital 6.5-Liter Air Fryer Oven$66
Ninja Foodi 8qt. 6-in-1, 2-Basket Air Fryer$160
GoWISE USA 1,700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer$79
Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven$250
GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator$78
Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer$100
Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket (AF101), Black/Gray$89
Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill$200
Should You Buy an Air Fryer on Way Day?
As with any purchase, it’s worth thinking strongly about whether you really need an air fryer. Are you just being lured in by the hype or do you already own one? You probably don’t need to dip into the Way Day air fryer deals then.
However, if you’re new to the world of air fryers, this is a good time to buy. Sure, you could wait for potentially better discounts as part of Prime Day or Black Friday but that means you miss out on extra time with your air fryer, plus there’s no guarantee the offers are better. Way Day is generally a pretty good time for discounts on anything around the home including kitchen gadgets and appliances.
Think about your budget and stick to it. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on an air fryer. The main things that affect pricing is the brand involved, the capacity, and whether it comes with any additional features. It’s important to know just how much you need those extra features. If you’re cooking for only you then you won’t have to worry so much about capacity.
To help you out, check out our look at the best air fryers currently out there so you know roughly what to look for and learn a bit about the features available. If you’re on a tight budget, our look at the best air fryers under $100 can also help guide you too. That way, you’ll be well informed before you hit the buy button.
