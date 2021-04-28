Best Way Day Keurig Deals for 2021

Way Day deals are here and amongst its many, many discounts, we’ve checked out all the best Way Day Keurig deals out there right now. If you’re looking for a new Keurig coffee maker to spruce up your kitchen and ensure you always have a great cup of joe every morning, we’ve got all the insight here. We’ve rounded up all the best prices and deals, as well as checked out whether Way Day is the right time to buy a Keurig machine for you. Read on as we explain all.
Best Way Day Keurig deals
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker$190
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker$79
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer$79
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker$100
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker$190
Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Patriot Blue$90
Keurig K1500 Bundle K-Cup Coffee Maker with Variety Pack of 192 K-Cup Pods$217
Keurig K80 K-Select Brewer with Pod Carousel$155
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$129
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$190
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$97
Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker with Milk Frother$69
Keurig - K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker$100
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker with Coffee Pods Drawer and Thermal Cup$100
Should You Buy a Keurig on Way Day?
Way Day is generally a pretty good time to buy any new homeware item. That’s because the sales event focuses on all things that can improve your home, whether that’s through aesthetics or appliances. While there may be bigger discounts if you wait it out for Prime Day or even Black Friday, the downside there is that you’re going to have to wait a while to save cash and enjoy a new Keurig machine. Buy now and you get a good discount and the benefits of a great coffee maker far earlier in the year.
As always, it’s a good idea to consider your budget before you hit the buy button. Our look at the best Keurig coffee makers breaks down everything you could want to know about your potential future purchase, and it also highlights the price differences. The price difference generally comes down to what features you want or need from your coffee maker. Of course, when you’re checking out the Way Day Keurig deals, you’ll be enjoying a discount anyhow so now may be a good time to buy more for less while the price is lower.
If you’re unsure of Keurig on the whole, check out our look at Instant Pod vs. Keurig K-Classic for more info on that side of things so you know what quick coffee maker will suit your needs. Don’t forget to consider the size of the reservoir too. If you’re just making a cup of coffee for you, a small reservoir is plenty, but if you’re brewing for the whole family, you need to plan accordingly. Plan ahead and you can’t go wrong with your purchase.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Best Prime Day coffee machine deals 2021: What to expect
- Best Prime Day Keurig Deals 2021: What to expect
- Best Way Day Nespresso Deals for 2021
- Best cheap Keurig deals for April 2021
- The best Presidents Day Keurig sales and deals for 2021