Best Way Day Keurig Deals for 2021

By

Way Day deals are here and amongst its many, many discounts, we’ve checked out all the best Way Day Keurig deals out there right now. If you’re looking for a new Keurig coffee maker to spruce up your kitchen and ensure you always have a great cup of joe every morning, we’ve got all the insight here. We’ve rounded up all the best prices and deals, as well as checked out whether Way Day is the right time to buy a Keurig machine for you. Read on as we explain all.

Best Way Day Keurig deals
Expires soon

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker

$190 $220
Your one-stop coffee shop coffee maker can make a single-serve cup from a K-cup pod or act as a latte and cappuccino maker with a milk frother and coffee shot function.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$79 $80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer

$79 $80
Ideal for small spaces and travel-mug friendly. It can accommodate cups up to 7 inches tall and can brew any cup size from 6 to 12 ounces. It also automatically turns off after brewing to save energy.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

$100 $106
Single-serve K-Cup pod coffee brewer. Makes 6-ounce to 12-ounce brews. Includes a K-cup storage module that stores up to 9 pods.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Patriot Blue

$90 $120
Comes in a deep blue color, the Keurig K-Classic K50 coffee maker can make up to 10-ounce cups of coffee and other hot beverages. It can hold 480oz of water, which can brew six cups before refilling.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Keurig K1500 Bundle K-Cup Coffee Maker with Variety Pack of 192 K-Cup Pods

$217 $241
Whip up your favorite beverages at the touch of a button. This bundle includes a fully-featured commercial brewer and 8 boxes of assorted K-Cup pods --192 pods in total.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Keurig K80 K-Select Brewer with Pod Carousel

$155 $185
This Keurig combines sleek style and simple button controls to help you brew the perfect cup every time. It has a Strong Brew setting that increases the coffee's intensity. Can brew four cup sizes.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$129 $170
Delivers the ultimate in beverage customization. It features five brew sizes and offers iced and hot coffee settings. A strong brew button is available to intensify the taste of your coffee's flavor.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$190 $220
Treat yourself to a delicious cup with this versatile machine. This model lets you brew coffee and prepare hot and iced cappuccinos and lattes with a simple push of a button. Brews four cup sizes.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$97 $99
Brew a rich and delicious cup every time with this Keurig K-Classic single-serve coffee maker. You can choose from different K-Cup pod varieties from brands like Lipton and Starbucks, among others.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker with Milk Frother

$69 $99
Versatility meets simplicity. This machine lets you brew coffee, tea, or cocoa and even has a frother so you can make delicious specialty coffee drinks like lattes and cappuccinos.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Keurig - K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

$100 $115
Simplify your mornings and streamline your counters with this space-saving coffee maker with a thermal cup, coffee pods, and a storage drawer.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker with Coffee Pods Drawer and Thermal Cup

$100 $115
Brew the perfect cup right in the comfort of your home with the Keurig K-Mini. It has a strength control so you can make coffee that suits your tastes. Compact enough to fit in small spaces.
Buy at Best Buy

Should You Buy a Keurig on Way Day?

Way Day is generally a pretty good time to buy any new homeware item. That’s because the sales event focuses on all things that can improve your home, whether that’s through aesthetics or appliances. While there may be bigger discounts if you wait it out for Prime Day or even Black Friday, the downside there is that you’re going to have to wait a while to save cash and enjoy a new Keurig machine. Buy now and you get a good discount and the benefits of a great coffee maker far earlier in the year.

As always, it’s a good idea to consider your budget before you hit the buy button. Our look at the best Keurig coffee makers breaks down everything you could want to know about your potential future purchase, and it also highlights the price differences. The price difference generally comes down to what features you want or need from your coffee maker. Of course, when you’re checking out the Way Day Keurig deals, you’ll be enjoying a discount anyhow so now may be a good time to buy more for less while the price is lower.

If you’re unsure of Keurig on the whole, check out our look at Instant Pod vs. Keurig K-Classic for more info on that side of things so you know what quick coffee maker will suit your needs. Don’t forget to consider the size of the reservoir too. If you’re just making a cup of coffee for you, a small reservoir is plenty, but if you’re brewing for the whole family, you need to plan accordingly. Plan ahead and you can’t go wrong with your purchase.

