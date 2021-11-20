Those looking to inject a little fun into their usual holiday routine often play a game of White Elephant with friends or family. Also called a White Elephant Gift Exchange, it’s a simple game where each player contributes a gift to a common pool and everyone takes turns opening them. Players draw numbers to determine what order they’ll get to choose a gift. The first player picks a gift, and the rest follow, but the twist is that anyone can “steal” a gift from others.

It’s a lot of fun to play, but it also means you’ll have to bring an interesting gift to the event, and hopefully, everyone else does too! It begs the question, what kind of gifts are perfect for a game of White Elephant? Everything from funny to quirky and weird works! But to make things a little easier, we put together this list of the best White Elephants gifts, all of which you can shop at your local Walmart. Don’t forget, there are plenty of Walmart Black Friday deals to shop too, many of which would make for a great game of White Elephant!

Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

No one can resist those zany, wobbling, and ever-dancing fellows, usually performing outside of businesses and car lots near you. This one is a miniature version, perfect for any desk, mantle, or counter! He stands 18-inches tall, and he dances, wiggles, and moves about. It also comes with a 32 -page mini book exploring his origins.

ionMug and Charging Coaster (Mug Warmer)

Look! It’s a mug warmer, a wireless charger, and a super cool White Elephant gift! This multi-use device will keep your coffee or tea warm, and it will also charge your mobile devices when it’s not used to heat beverages! It doesn’t come with a power cord or adapter, unfortunately, but it is compatible with any standard Type-C USB cord or power adapter.

Storm Trooper Ceramic Goblet with Chocolate Cocoa Mix

This nifty little guy is a ceramic goblet for coffee, hot cocoa, tea, or beverages of any kind. It also comes with hot cocoa mix. While this is only a single mug, there are 5 in total to collect with the Star Wars theme, including Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Vader, and Yoda. If you want to go with something other than a Star Wars theme, you could grab the Starbucks Tall Coffee Gift Mug set instead.

Holiday Martini Party Gift Set

Cocktails for the holidays are a must! This set can make that happen thanks to the mixers, rimming sugar, shaker, and martini glasses. You’ll need to supply the alcohol, of course, but everything else is here! Bring this to a party and everyone will be fighting over it.

Ridley’s Avocado Smash! Family Card Game

This fast-paced and hilarious card game is great to play with 2 or more players. It comes with 70 game cards and an avocado-shaped storage container. If you’re not into avocados, there are a bunch of Ridley’s trivia sets available.

Back to the Roots Kitchen Herb Garden Grow Kit

This indoor-friendly gardening kit allows you to grow 3 types of herbs: Basil, mint, and cilantro. It includes seeds, soil, and small pots! It also comes with a fun coloring book, because why not?

Desktop Wooden Mini Bowling Game

This miniature bowling game is not just made of beautiful, high-quality wood materials, but it’s also a lot of fun to play. It’s easy to set up too, and because it’s so small you can place it pretty much anywhere. It comes with a wooden alley, a metal bowling ramp, a bowling ball, and 10 metal pins.

World’s Smallest Micro Arcade (Assorted)

Arcades are fun, but you can’t carry them everywhere — arcade cabinets are way too big. This handheld unit is tiny and fits in your pocket, handbag, bookbag, or wherever! It includes 3 built-in games too. Of course, there’s also a Pac-Man-themed Micro Arcade.

