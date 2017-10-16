The 8 best windproof umbrella deals to help you weather the storm

The rains have come and they have no mercy. If it wasn’t for that trusty umbrella of yours, the battle against persistent precipitation would be rather futile. But is that umbrella equipped to handle everything Mother Nature can throw at it?

That cheap version you picked up at the grocery store may be perfect for a lovely stroll through a light autumn mist, but it’s just one big gust of wind away from transforming into a rain collector. To keep you dry during the wet season, we’ve rounded up 8 of the best windproof umbrella deals available now.

You can also check out The Manual’s top picks for more options.

The GustBuster Metro Windproof Umbrella – $35 Wind-tested up to 55-mph, the GustBuster lives up to it’s name. With patented temper-hardened steel joint connectors and a sturdy design, this windproof umbrella is sure to survive anything short of a category 1 hurricane. This wind-resistant piece of technology is equipped with an automatic opening mechanism as well as a sheath, making it the perfect portable companion for weathering the storm. You can pick up the GustBuster Metro from Amazon for just $35 after a 12 percent discount. Amazon

Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella – $22 If you’re looking for the best travel-friendly option, the Repel windproof travel umbrella is the way to go. This little rain shield is constructed with nine resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs to make sure that nasty gust of wind doesn’t turn it inside out. It’s compact, lightweight design make it perfect for travel, and a lifetime replacement guarantee makes it a safe bet. This windproof travel umbrella is currently available on Amazon for $22 after a 21 percent discount. Amazon

Crown Coast Windproof Umbrella – $21 Function is important when it comes to umbrellas, but what about style? The Crown Coast windproof umbrella is not only built to withstand up to 60 mph winds, it also provides you with your own little slice of blue sky. Crown coast also has a variety of different style options, as well as an awesome lifetime warranty — just in case it ever breaks or gets damaged. You can pick up this stylish windproof umbrella for just $21 on Amazon after a 58 percent discount. If you’re looking for something in a different style, you can also check out this Lightsaber umbrella. Amazon

Umenice Automatic Windproof Umbrella – $12 If you’re looking for a cheaper option that doesn’t sacrifice quality, this windproof umbrella is the perfect choice. A compact design makes it very easy to tote around, while a decent 39-inch diameter ensures you get all of the rain protection you need. With nine reinforced fiberglass ribs and high-quality teflon, you won’t need to worry about the wind knocking it out of commission. You can grab this practical windproof umbrella for just $12 on Amazon after a 76 percent discount. Amazon

Hamalaya Windproof Travel Umbrella – $17 Sometimes nine ribs just isn’t enough. This particular windproof umbrella comes with 10 reinforced ribs, allowing it to handle up to 60 mph winds. This travel umbrella is perfect for those who want a compact option that can handle anything that is thrown at it. You can return this product within 180 days for a full refund, and a 100 percent lifetime guarantee ensures you can get a replacement sent to you if anything ever goes wrong. You can pick up the Hamalaya windproof travel umbrella for just $17 on Amazon after a 58 percent discount. Amazon

Procella Windproof Golf Umbrella – $34 While compact models are great for protecting a single person from the rain, sometimes you’ll need something a little bit bigger. This windproof golf umbrella packs a 62-inch diameter, so you can protect you and someone you love from the unpredictable forces of nature. There are no returns with this particular item, but you can register your product for a Limited Lifetime Guarantee to have a little extra peace of mind about your purchase. You can pick up the Procella windproof golf umbrella for $34 on Amazon after a 43 percent discount. Amazon

G4Free Automatic Windproof Golf Umbrella – $30 If you’re looking for something a little bit bigger but don’t want to sacrifice the joy of having your umbrella automatically open, this is the perfect model for you. With a hardened steel frame, this beast of an umbrella is virtually windproof, and a large 68-inch canopy gives you all the rain protection you could ever need. The G4Free windproof umbrella also comes with an unconditional lifetime guarantee. You can pick up this oversized umbrella for just $30 on Amazon after a 40 percent discount. Amazon