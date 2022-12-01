This content was produced in partnership with XGIMI.

If you’re looking to built or upgrade a home theater setup and are currently pricing out television, don’t buy that big-screen TV just yet. Home theater projectors have come a long, long way in recent years, with brands like XGIMI leading the way. Home theater projectors deliver a cinematic experience right in the comfort of your living room, basement, bedroom, or even outside, as these devices are easier to install and move around than a TV. XGIMI projectors range from compact portable units to full-featured cinephile-grade projectors, so no matter what you’re looking for, chances are that XGIMI has it. We’ve laid out all the top models with a run-down of their features below.

Best home theater projector: XGIMI HORIZON Pro — $1,279, was $1,899

If you’re looking for a jack-of-all-trades projector for a living room or basement theater room, the XGIMI HORIZON ticks all the boxes. This projector is available in two different models: The HORIZON is the standard 1080p projector, while the HORIZON Pro is capable of 4K video output. It can throw an image of up to 200 inches across (measured diagonally), while the brightness output of 2200 ANSI lumens is more than enough to light up the screen and make sure you’re getting a vivid cinematic experience.

Setting up for family watch party is very easy. The XGIMI HORIZON projector features automatic keystone correction, which detects the angle of the viewing surface and aligns the picture accordingly so you don’t have to fuss around with settings. Autofocus and intelligent obstacle avoidance add to the simplicity of use and quick setup. The XGIMI HORIZON has a 60Hz output and HDR10 and HLG support, as well, so you can take advantage of modern high dynamic range for a more vivid picture and increased color accuracy. Dual built-in Harman Kardon speakers also deliver room-filling sound, but an HDMI ARC port lets you easily hook up a soundbar if you want for an even more immersive audio setup. Sound and audio quality like this will make for some unforgettable family movie nights during the holidays.

Best outdoor projector: XGIMI Halo+ — $599, was $749

One of the main advantages of a home theater projector is that it’s much easier to move around than a big TV. Nonetheless, many projectors are still fairly bulky and aren’t designed to be all that portable. Enter the XGIMI Halo+: This compact projector measures less than seven inches tall, allowing you to take them with you on the go. The XGIMI Halo+ is an ideal outdoor projector for RV trips and outdoor movie nights, but its lightweight design and ease of setup also make it a great choice if you’re likely to be moving it to different rooms around the house or stowing it away when it’s not in use.

Despite its smaller form factor, the XGIMI Halo+ home theater projector is still capable of throwing a 1080p Full HD picture of up to 200 inches (with an ideal maximum viewing size of 120 inches) at 900 ANSI lumens. It features an internal battery that offers up to 2.5 hours of viewing time, too, so you can watch a movie without worrying about having to hunt for a power outlet or an extension cord. Automatic focus and keystone correction make setup a cinch. The XGIMI Halo+ even has Intelligent Screen Alignment, so it automatically fits the projected image to match your screen. With Google Chromecast built in, you can stream content directly to the XGIMI Halo+ projector from a compatible mobile device. Whether you’re using it in your home, the backyard, or the campsite, the XGIMI Halo+ is ready for your next movie night, wherever it may be.

Best cinephile-grade projector: XGIMI AURA — $2,499, was $2,799

If you’re a serious home theater enthusiast, then we’d be remiss if we neglected to mention the AURA, XGIMI’s high-end 4K movie projector. In contrast to most home theater projectors (including the ones featured above) that sit away from the viewing surface and throw an image forward, the XGIMI AURA is what’s known as a “short-throw” projector, meaning that it sits underneath the viewing area and throws the image upwards. This precludes the need to fuss around finding a good spot for the projector in your living room or other home theater space, as you can simply place it right on the console where you’d normally place your TV and media players. After it’s set up, the eight-point correction feature makes it easy for you to dial in the perfect picture in minutes.

The XGIMI AURA is a 4K laser projector, utilizing advanced Advanced Laser Phospor Display (ALPD) technology to create a stunning cinematic image with a brightness of 2400 lumens. The XGIMI AURA projector supports HDR10 and Hybrid Long-Gamma high dynamic range formats, while two 15-watt built-in Harman Kardon speakers with dual woofers and tweeters delivers punchy room-filling sound. The AURA also features DTS HD and Dolby Audio to maximize the sound fidelity of whatever you’re watching or listening to, and this projector is also a good candidate for hooking up to a good soundbar or surround sound system for a truly theatrical experience. You’ve got three HDMI ports for hooking up gaming consoles and media players, as well.

Best portable projector: XGIMI MoGo Pro — $399, was $499

If you want something even smaller than the XGIMI Hero projector, check out the MoGo Pro. This pint-sized projector measures just 5.75 inches tall, making it not only easy to move around but easy to pack right into your carry-on bag or backpack so you can take it on your next adventure. It can throw a picture of up to 120 inches diagonally at a brightness of 300 lumens, so while it’s a bit less muscular than the other XGIMI projectors, it does what it’s designed to do, and that’s to offer a highly portable and travel-friendly theater experience. It still boasts some of the advanced features of its bigger (and more expensive) siblings, however, including autofocus and keystone correction for easy setup, built-in dual Harman Kardon speakers, and a crisp 1080p image output.

The XGIMI MoGo Pro runs on Android TV software that gives you access to thousands of streaming and entertainment apps, and it also features Google Chromecast and Google Assistant built right in. That lets you cast media from a mobile device right to the projector — no other input device needed — while Google Assistant offers hands-free voice control so you don’t even have to get up out of your comfy seat to search for content and control playback. The internal battery delivers up to 2.5 hours of playback time, as well, liberating you from a power cable when an outlet isn’t immediately available. With the XGIMI MoGo Pro, you can stream your favorite content virtually anywhere, any time.

