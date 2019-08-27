Summer is still not done yet, and there’s plenty of time to go on a family camping trip. Whether your campground is your backyard or the backcountry, there is a large-size camping tent that will surely accommodate the whole family. To celebrate Labor Day, REI is giving a 25% discount on the Big Agnes Big House six-person deluxe tent. You can get it now for only $300 instead of $400, and save as much as $100 during REI’s Labor Day event.

The steep wall high-volume architecture caters for a spacious floor area of 78 square feet with a peak height of 78 inches. This freestanding tent is made to be comfortable and roomy for the whole family and all those equipment that comes with you.

This Big Agnes six-person camping tent has two huge, easy-opening doors with windows that have two closure options. You can use the mesh only for ventilation or zip up the polyester layer completely for total closure. The door zippers are secured, thanks to the storm flaps that has it covered. There’s also a convenient stash on the door that makes stowing the unzipped opening fast and simple, and a front door welcome mat adding to the real home atmosphere.

Pitching the Big House Deluxe tent is simple and intuitive. It has four aluminum poles that join with press-fit connectors, plastic clips, and color-coded buckles, so you can let the kids help set it up along with you. Just be sure to use the pre-cut guylines and tensioners for stability, as high-profile tents need to be tightened very well.

This huge tent packs into a briefcase-style carry bag with shoulder straps and are full of useful amenities such as sidewall pockets sized for iPads, two bin pockets that double as bedside tables, and a gear loft loops for more storage. It has a total of 10 mesh pockets with 10 aluminum hook stakes.

If you need more living space or storage, you can add the optional accessories like an extra-large vestibule, large Trapezoid gear loft, or the Big Agnes Corner bar to gain space for your bikes, coolers, or chairs. It can also serve as a place for your campground buddies to hang out with you. However, these are not included in the package so you need to purchase separately.

The Big Agnes Big House six-person deluxe tent is a solid option for car camping. Take advantage of this great 25% off from REI and bring it home for only $300 and not $400, saving you a whopping $100.

