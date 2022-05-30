This Big Green Egg alternative is $299 at Walmart for Memorial Day

Memorial Day sales are in full swing, with bargains on many products, especially seasonal goods for this unofficial start of summer. This is a popular time to buy a new grill because Memorial Day grill sales traditionally have some of the best deals of the year. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a kamado grill, you likely checked out the Big Green Egg grills and possibly choked at the prices. Fortunately Walmart has an excellent deal on the best Big Green Egg alternative. During Walmart’s Memorial Day sale, the Kamado Joe Jr. Kamado Grill is $299, a $201 savings from its regular $500 price.

Kamado Joe grills consistently appear on our best outdoor grills roundups for their versatility and easy-to-manage temperature control. Whether you want to grill, smoke, or roast, you can use charcoal or wood for fuel with kamado grills, but charcoal is more predictable for most backyard cooks. The Kamado Joe Jr. has a ceramic brick shell that helps hold in heat, smoke, and moisture while cooking your food. A cast-iron vent on the top of the grill that helps you control the cooking temperature with greater precision than with more common grill designs. The 13.5-inch diameter 304 stainless steel cooking grate with 148.5 square inches of cooking space is hinged so you can easily add more charcoal while you’re cooking. An ash drawer near the bottom of the grill makes it easy to remove ashes, especially when you use the included ash tool.

The Kamado Joe Jr. weighs 68 pounds, light for a kamado-style grill. The Joe Jr. comes with a cast-iron cart that simplifies carrying the grill to a tailgate, campsite, picnic, or neighborhood party. It’s easier to carry it with one other person than by yourself, although a solo carry is possible. You won’t need to buy other accessories because this deal includes the cart, a ceramic heat deflector for indirect cooking, a grill gripper, and an ash tool for cleaning out the ash drawer.

