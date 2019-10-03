Amazon drops the price of this Bissell pet-friendly vacuum by $36

Whether you’re a pet parent stuck in a hairy situation or someone merely suffering from allergies, the quest for clean and breathable spaces is best achieved with a competent vacuum. The Bissell 20431 Powerglide Lift-off Pet Plus vacuum comes with specialized pet tools designed to pick up those loose ends while its 2-in-1 functionality enables you to clean high and low. Usually priced at $210, an all-around clean is possible for only $174 with Amazon’s $36 discount.

At a glance, this Bissell vacuum may look like any other upright vacuum and at 16 pounds, it is hardly lightweight. Before you worry about your back hurting from wielding such heavy machinery, it features Bissell’s Lift-off technology that allows it to transform into a handheld canister. Moreover, you are not limited to a back and forth motion as its maneuverability is enhanced with a pivoting hinge at the base while its height is adjustable through the handle.

Forget about having to switch gears for either carpet or hard floors, as this vacuum is equipped to glide across all types of floors while the set of attachments only serves to complement its versatility for multiple surfaces. The triple-action brush roll will work wonders on carpets as it is fully capable of loosening ground-in dirt and can be switched off when there’s no need for it. The 6.5-foot wand is not only readily accessible to extend your reach but also proves to be comfortable to hold with its own handle in place. Nooks and crannies will surely be rid of any dust with the crevice tool while you can take advantage of either of the two pet tools, pet owner or not as it efficiently sucks in pesky pet hair along with larger debris.

Truth be told, no one wants to be exposed to dust, thankfully it employs a SmartSeal Allergen system that prevents it from being blown out of the vacuum’s vent while the post-motor filter protects the unit. And when the house gets a bit musky because of your furry friend or for any reason at all, you can opt to install Febreeze’s odor eliminator on its pre-motor filter to freshen up the place as you go. As for its 1-liter dirt cup, you might not even have to look away as it empties through the gray latch at the bottom.

The Bissell 20431 Powerglide Lift-off Pet Plus vacuum is not cordless but its 30-foot cord should give you enough coverage. With two hooks attached to the vacuum’s body, you’ll effortlessly be able to manage its long cable before getting entangled. You might not be able to avoid having to vacuum but there are ways to make it less of a drag, while Amazon lets you off with $36 in savings.

