This Bissell Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for $93 less on Amazon

While no one looks forward to vacuuming, its the optimal solution to keep homes free from dirt, allergens, pet hair, and other microscopic particles lurking around. A robot vacuum may offer you an automated clean but then, it’s not just our floors that need dusting off. Corded vacuums, on the other hand, provide powerful suction at the expense of needing to unplug and plug multiple times, and so your best bet for a versatile and painless clean could be with a cordless vacuum like the Bissell Multi Reach Plus. Usually retailing for $193, Amazon $93 discount may just have what it takes to sweep you off your feet as the price plummets to $100.

Since vacuuming can already be a drag, the last thing we would want is more weight on our shoulders. Thankfully, Bissell is way ahead of us and made sure the Multi Reach Plus is ultra-lightweight at just 5 pounds. An all-around clean is in order as this stick vacuum can go through either carpeted or hard floors while its ability to convert to a handheld vac makes it fit to clean all kinds of surfaces. With controls readily accessible on its ergonomic handle, you’ll effortlessly be able to switch between settings. The LED lights are a thoughtful feature that simply gives you more visibility.

With a 22 Volt lithium-ion battery, you are instantly guaranteed up to 20 minutes of fade-free cordless suction. The Suction Squeegee technology on the floor nozzle along with the full set of tools will surely equip you to take on the finest dirt, pet hair, and large pile messes. The wand will no doubt extend your reach while the rest of the attachments are geared for a more concentrated clean on nooks, upholstery, furniture, as well as your car seats. Pet owners will appreciate the powered brush tool that is particular to this Plus model as it is also geared to power through pet hair and dirt.

The Bissell Multi Reach Plus gets you in the groove to clean high and low in the most efficient way possible. Its lightweight construction makes it extremely portable while swivel steering on its power foot improves its maneuverability. And once you’re all done, emptying its removable dirt tank will never be cringe-inducing as it can be done in one swift action through the bottom. Take cleaning to new heights with this cordless stick vacuum while it’s available for just $100 on Amazon.

