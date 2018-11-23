Black Friday deal on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones and Powerbeats3

Share

There’s no denying that Beats by Dre headphones are incredibly popular. It’s not hard to see why, either, given their super-sleek aesthetics and strong association with music icon Dr. Dre. Not to mention, the sound quality is impressive.

If you’ve been eyeballing a pair of Beats and trying to sniff out a deal, you’re in luck. For Black Friday, Target is offering shoppers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (Neighborhood Collection) for only $179. That’s $120 off the retail price. And, if you shop today on Black Friday, Target will give you a 20 percent off email coupon good to use on a future Target purchase between Nov 27 and Dec 8 (you have to spend $50 or more to qualify for the 20% coupon).

These headphones are especially great for those who find small earbuds to be less comfortable. The Beats Solo3 features a compact on-ear design with folding earcups, making them a great alternative to those earbuds for listening to your music on the go.

The Beats Solo3 headphones are wireless, utilizing Bluetooth connectivity for fast and easy syncing to your phone or other compatible media device. The internal battery offers up to 40 hours of continuous use. In the off chance that you’re running on empty, Beats Fast Fuel technology lets you get three hours of playback with a quick 5-minute charge. The on-ear controls and built-in mic also make it simple to take calls, control your media playback, and use voice commands with Siri. They are available in multiple colors including asphalt grey, brick red, turf green, and break blue.

Not ready to drop $179 on headphones? Target also has the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (Neighborhood Collection) on sale for only $90; that’s $110 less than the retail price. These are also available in multiple colors to match your style. If you purchase the Powerbeats3, you will also qualify for Target’s additional 20 percent off coupon to use on a future purchase.

Open to other headphone brands? There are also great deals now on Sony and Bang & Olufsen headphones. For a full list of the best Black Friday headphone deals, go here.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.