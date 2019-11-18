With all the food we’re all about to eat over the holidays, we’ll all need a way to work off those extra unwanted pounds. While Black Friday is more known for its outstanding deals on big-screen televisions and doorbuster sales at big brick-and-mortar retailers — there are also some deals to be had on a variety of fitness-centric items, too.
While it’s still a bit on the early side yet, we’re already noticing a few deals on bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, and of course a ton of fitness-centric smartwatches. Like any other Black Friday deal, in many cases, these are limited to a small stock, so while you might not need to act as quickly as you need to for those great TV deals — don’t wait too long or you might miss 0ut.
To help you find the deals easier, we rounded up the best ones here. This list is going to be updated several times a week right up to Black Friday (and beyond), so keep checking back daily for new deals as we spot them.
Today’s best Black Friday fitness deals
- Bowflex Max Trainer M8 — $2,299 ($450 off)
- Bowflex Revolution Home Gym – $2,899 ($400 off)
- Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym – $1,499 ($300 off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 – $150 ($100 off)
- Garmin Instinct – $200 ($100 off)
Some retailers have already begun their Black Friday sales, so these sale prices will be good for the most part right through the holiday. This means you won’t need to wait until the day of to get the best price. Some of these deals — especially on the fitness watches- — are limited stock, so we suggest buying those as soon as possible.
While we certainly Samsung Gears and Apple Watches may have better deals during Black Friday weekend — there is a fairly high likelihood that most of the more fitness-centric watches are probably not going to see the same type of flash deals that we’d see elsewhere.
The same goes for home gym equipment. The big names, like Bowflex, have already started their sales, and while we may see a few deals from Amazon, Walmart and others on some equipment, the deals we’re sharing with you now are the best prices all season long.
Nautilus Treadmills
$100 off Nautilus Treadmills
Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill$1,499 $1,599
Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Sport Headphones$74 $100
Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill$196 $500
Gold's Gym Trainer 720 Treadmill$499 $600
Gold’s Gym Trainer 430i Treadmill$379 $394
Weslo Cadence G 5.9 Treadmill$339 $474
XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill$350 $399
IPO Treadmill - Folding Electric Portable Treadmill$339 $399
Bowflex Max Trainer M8
$450 off + Free Mat with code: BF19
ProForm Hybrid Trainer Elliptical & Recumbent Bike, iFit Compatible$299 $399
Proform Smart PFEL09915 Cardio HIIT Trainer with Expert Installation$1,149 $1,999
Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle$20 $30
Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells$98 $150
Garmin fēnix 5, Premium and Rugged Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray$450 $500
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch Fitness Band (Small), Diamond Red$150 $200
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch$230
Marcy Smith Cage Workout Machine$1,000 $1,500
5 Set Loop Resistance Exercise Bands$9 $16
Wakeman Fitness Extra-Thick Yoga Exercise Mat$15 $32
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch$118 $170
Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple$75 $180
Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker Regular Fit - Midnight Blue$95 $150
What to know about Black Friday
Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving. However, Black Friday is more than a one-day “holiday” — it has become quite the phenomenon. We’ll see deals begin as early as Thanksgiving and run as long as a week. Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Monday following Turkey Day, will likely see the steepest discounts, especially for online shoppers. Mark your calendars for Black Friday, November 29 and Cyber Monday, December 2. We’ll be rounding up the best deals on both days.
If you’re looking to save on must-have tech goodies like smartwatches, TVs, headphones, laptops, and more, the Digital Trends team has got you covered:
