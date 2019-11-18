With all the food we’re all about to eat over the holidays, we’ll all need a way to work off those extra unwanted pounds. While Black Friday is more known for its outstanding deals on big-screen televisions and doorbuster sales at big brick-and-mortar retailers — there are also some deals to be had on a variety of fitness-centric items, too.

While it’s still a bit on the early side yet, we’re already noticing a few deals on bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, and of course a ton of fitness-centric smartwatches. Like any other Black Friday deal, in many cases, these are limited to a small stock, so while you might not need to act as quickly as you need to for those great TV deals — don’t wait too long or you might miss 0ut.

To help you find the deals easier, we rounded up the best ones here. This list is going to be updated several times a week right up to Black Friday (and beyond), so keep checking back daily for new deals as we spot them.

Today’s best Black Friday fitness deals

Some retailers have already begun their Black Friday sales, so these sale prices will be good for the most part right through the holiday. This means you won’t need to wait until the day of to get the best price. Some of these deals — especially on the fitness watches- — are limited stock, so we suggest buying those as soon as possible.

While we certainly Samsung Gears and Apple Watches may have better deals during Black Friday weekend — there is a fairly high likelihood that most of the more fitness-centric watches are probably not going to see the same type of flash deals that we’d see elsewhere.

The same goes for home gym equipment. The big names, like Bowflex, have already started their sales, and while we may see a few deals from Amazon, Walmart and others on some equipment, the deals we’re sharing with you now are the best prices all season long.

What to know about Black Friday

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving. However, Black Friday is more than a one-day “holiday” — it has become quite the phenomenon. We’ll see deals begin as early as Thanksgiving and run as long as a week. Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Monday following Turkey Day, will likely see the steepest discounts, especially for online shoppers. Mark your calendars for Black Friday, November 29 and Cyber Monday, December 2. We’ll be rounding up the best deals on both days.

If you're looking to save on must-have tech goodies like smartwatches, TVs, headphones, laptops, and more, the Digital Trends team has got you covered:

