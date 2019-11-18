Deals

Best Black Friday fitness deals 2019: Keep yourself in shape over the holidays

By

With all the food we’re all about to eat over the holidays, we’ll all need a way to work off those extra unwanted pounds. While Black Friday is more known for its outstanding deals on big-screen televisions and doorbuster sales at big brick-and-mortar retailers — there are also some deals to be had on a variety of fitness-centric items, too.

While it’s still a bit on the early side yet, we’re already noticing a few deals on bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, and of course a ton of fitness-centric smartwatches. Like any other Black Friday deal, in many cases, these are limited to a small stock, so while you might not need to act as quickly as you need to for those great TV deals — don’t wait too long or you might miss 0ut.

To help you find the deals easier, we rounded up the best ones here. This list is going to be updated several times a week right up to Black Friday (and beyond), so keep checking back daily for new deals as we spot them.

Today’s best Black Friday fitness deals

Some retailers have already begun their Black Friday sales, so these sale prices will be good for the most part right through the holiday. This means you won’t need to wait until the day of to get the best price. Some of these deals — especially on the fitness watches- — are limited stock, so we suggest buying those as soon as possible.

While we certainly Samsung Gears and Apple Watches may have better deals during Black Friday weekend — there is a fairly high likelihood that most of the more fitness-centric watches are probably not going to see the same type of flash deals that we’d see elsewhere.

The same goes for home gym equipment. The big names, like Bowflex, have already started their sales, and while we may see a few deals from Amazon, Walmart and others on some equipment, the deals we’re sharing with you now are the best prices all season long.

Nautilus Treadmills

$100 off Nautilus Treadmills
Expires soon
Nautilus, a top fitness brand, is offering $100 off their three treadmill models: T618, T616, and T614.
Buy at Nautilus

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill

$1,499 $1,599
Expires soon
Bowflex remains one of the top fitness brands delivering quality machines for your at-home workouts. The BXT116 is now $100 + free shipping with code BF19
with code: BF19

Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Sport Headphones

$74 $100
Expires soon
The Jaybird Tarah is an entry-level wireless sports headphones that ensure a comfortable secure fit, and are fully waterproof. Score this slick pair at a discount when you order from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill

$196 $500
Expires soon
Features heavy-duty construction, LED display, function buttons and heart rate functions built into the handrails, device holder, and low-noise motor.
Buy at Walmart

Gold's Gym Trainer 720 Treadmill

$499 $600
Expires soon
Features a multi-window LED display and is compatible with 18 different workout apps. MP3 compatibility allows you to plug your device in and listen to tunes on the built-in sound system.
Buy at Walmart

Gold’s Gym Trainer 430i Treadmill

$379 $394
Expires soon
iFit enabled workouts allow you to work out with personal trainers in virtual studio classes and with personalized workouts based on your fitness level.
Buy at Walmart

Weslo Cadence G 5.9 Treadmill

$339 $474
Expires soon
Featuring 6 personal trainer workouts, 2 incline positions, comfort cell cushioning, LCD display that tracks speed, time, distance and calories burned, and a pulse rate monitor.
Buy at Amazon

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

$350 $399
Expires soon
Featuring a large 16" x 50" running surface and large LCD display that displays speed, incline, time, distance, calories burnt, and pulse as well as an adjustable speed range and 12 preset programs.
Buy at Amazon

IPO Treadmill - Folding Electric Portable Treadmill

$339 $399
Expires soon
This foldable treadmill has adjustable speeds and 12 preset programs. A multifunction LED display tracks performance: speed, time, distance, and calories burnt.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex Max Trainer M8

$450 off + Free Mat with code: BF19
Expires soon
More than an elliptical, this Bowflex Max Trainer additional upper body strength. Use code BF19 and save!
Buy at Bowflex

ProForm Hybrid Trainer Elliptical & Recumbent Bike, iFit Compatible

$299 $399
Expires soon
This 2-in-1 machine is great for those with little space to store big equipment. It's iFit compatible for those who want the full in-class experience from the comfort of their homes.
Buy at Walmart

Proform Smart PFEL09915 Cardio HIIT Trainer with Expert Installation

$1,149 $1,999
Expires soon
If you're bought into High Intensity Interval Training, then this machine is worth consideration. The SMART HIIT Trainer is equipped with a year membership to iFit Coach.
Buy at Walmart

Icewater 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle

$20 $30
Expires soon
This water bottle glows to remind you stay hydrated and also doubles as a bluetooth speaker. The bottle is BPA free and features a one-handed click to open top.
Buy at Amazon

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells

$98 $150
Expires soon
Set of two adjustable dumbbells with 105 pounds total (52.5 lbs each). Two handles, 16 five pound plates, four 2.5 pound plates, four 1.25 pound plates, and four collars included.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fēnix 5, Premium and Rugged Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray

$450 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Fenix 5 is a top-of-the-line model that comes with built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch Fitness Band (Small), Diamond Red

$150 $200
Expires soon
If you don’t need a full-on smartwatch, but would like to enjoy the Samsung Gear Sport’s fitness-focused features, the Gear Fit2 Pro might just be what you’re looking for.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

$230
Expires soon
The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch can text, call, and get notifications directly from your smartphone to your wrist. It also comes with built-in GPS for improved fitness tracking and location sharing.
Buy at Amazon

Marcy Smith Cage Workout Machine

$1,000 $1,500
Expires soon
This body training home gym is made of durable steel and utilizes sturdy aircraft cable. Featuring a multi-function weight bench, leg developer, bicep preacher curl, pectoral fly station, and more.
Buy at Amazon

5 Set Loop Resistance Exercise Bands

$9 $16
Expires soon
Set of six 100% premium natural latex workout bands for resistance training with carrying bag. Use for general exercise, stretching, strength training, power weight programs, and more.
Buy at Walmart

Wakeman Fitness Extra-Thick Yoga Exercise Mat

$15 $32
Expires soon
The Wakeman Fitness Extra Thick Yoga Mat is slip-resistant and impact resistant. It is 71" long and 24" wide and features a convenient carry strap.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$118 $170
Expires soon
Easy-to-use GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple

$75 $180
Expires soon
If you want a fitness tracker that's rich in fitness functionalities but also friendly on the pocket, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ might just be what you’re looking for.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker Regular Fit - Midnight Blue

$95 $150
Expires soon
Looking for a lightweight yet feature-rich tracker to accompany you in your workouts and outdoor activities Garmin Visosmart HR is one of the best multisport smartwatches in the market.
Buy at Amazon

What to know about Black Friday

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving. However, Black Friday is more than a one-day “holiday” — it has become quite the phenomenon. We’ll see deals begin as early as Thanksgiving and run as long as a week. Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Monday following Turkey Day, will likely see the steepest discounts, especially for online shoppers. Mark your calendars for Black Friday, November 29 and Cyber Monday, December 2. We’ll be rounding up the best deals on both days.

If you’re looking to save on must-have tech goodies like smartwatches, TVs, headphones, laptops, and more, the Digital Trends team has got you covered:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday outdoor gear deals for 2019

black friday 2019 outdoor deals

The best robot vacuums for pet hair

iRobot Roomba 650

The best wireless phone chargers for your iPhone or Android

Best wireless chargers

The best movies on Disney+ right now

Forget Black Friday: This 65-inch TCL 4K TV is now on sale for less than $500

tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart

The best Black Friday coffee machine deals in 2019

breville coffee makers amazon prime day deal bdc400 maker with glass carafe

These are all the best kitchen deals for Black Friday 2019

Best Black Friday tablet deals for 2019: iPad, Surface Go, and more