Best mattress deals Black Friday Cyber Monday 2019: Casper, Nectar, Leesa, and more

Casper

Savings on all mattresses and sleep gifts

While Casper is remaining tight-lipped about what it’s offering for Black Friday this year, you can bookmark the page now to prepare yourself ahead of time. For now, Casper is promising deals on all mattress purchases plus its sleep gifts, which includes unique gadgets like the GlowLight, weighted blanket and dog bed. If you’re interested in getting some holiday shopping done early, Casper may be a great place to start. Last year, Casper offered 10% off all of its mattresses during its Black Friday sale, so you can expect something similar or better.

Nectar

$100 off any mattress, plus two free memory foam pillows

Nectar’s Black Friday sale has already begun, and you’re getting savings amounting to $250. The sale includes $100 off any size of the Nectar mattress, which brings a queen size down to $699. Plus, you’re getting two free memory foam pillows on top of that, which typically go for $75 each. The Nectar mattress is memory foam, which is a good material for anyone to start with, as it offers medium firmness without being too firm like a latex mattress might be.

Leesa

15% off site-wide

Is this technically a Veterans Day sale? Yes. Will your wallet notice the difference? We’re betting against it. Leesa has a few great mattresses, but if you choose the ultra-luxurious Leesa Legend mattress in a queen size, you’re looking at savings of $375. The Leesa Legend is a hybrid mattress that features five layers of innerspring and foam. It may seem impossible, but this is the first mattress that comes in a box with innerspring. Plenty of foam mattresses sleep quite hot, but underneath the Legend’s cotton and wool cover, you’ve got a hole-punched foam layer. Air can flow through the mattress thanks to that design, which will keep you cool at night.

Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $600 through December 3

Tempur-Pedic first mastered the art of memory foam, and now it’s mastering the art of cooling memory foam. With its fall sale, which runs through December 3, you can test out one of these cooling Tempur-Pedic mattresses for yourself at a major discount. The sale includes a few different items: you can save $200 on both LuxeAdapt and Breeze mattress models or $100 on Adapt and ProAdapt models. If you’re in need of a power base, too, you can save $200 on a Tempur-Ergo Extend or $100 on a Tempur-Ergo. What makes these bases so “powerful?” They’re made to bend into all different shapes and sizes, so if you like to stay up and read in bed, or if you just like to sleep with your knees or head elevated, a power base from Tempur-Pedic prevents you from needing a pillow under your knees.

Mattress Firm

Save now during Black Friday early access sale

If you’re looking for a variety of different Black Friday sales in one place, Mattress Firm is a good place to check. The site is offering an early access sale before Black Friday, so you can save money on brands like Beautyrest, Tempur-Pedic, and Tulo, pictured above. Mattress Firm offers a few things to convince you to buy through it rather than directly from the mattresses themselves; even now, you can take advantage of Tempur-Pedic’s fall sale, but you’ll get $300 in Mattress Firm Bonus Cash on top of those savings. Keep checking back here; Mattress Firm is known to add more brands to its Black Friday deals as the date gets closer.

Serta

Up to $600 in savings on select Serta iComfort mattress sets

Through December 2, Serta is offering hundreds of dollars off its iComfort line. The sale comes on the tail of the brand’s launch of the next generation of iComfort mattresses. The details are simple: Save up to $200 on both the Serta iComfort Foam and Serta iComfort Hybrid models, plus get $400 off the Serta Motion Perfect Base. The iComfort Foam mattresses feature comfortable memory foam, while the more supportive and iComfort Hybrid also features — you guessed it — coils. While it all comes down to personal preference, hybrid mattresses typically sleep cooler and are more supportive than true memory foam mattresses, but for back and side sleepers, in particular, the coils can be too firm and uncomfortable.

What we know: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019

Halloween decorations have been put away (mostly) and you are annoyed both by the early Christmas decorations and the people complaining about the early Christmas decorations. It must be November. It’s pretty easy to remember when Black Friday and Cyber Monday are, but if you need a refresher, Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, and Cyber Monday is always the Monday following Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on November 29 and December 2 respectively, so mark your calendar to have your wallet ready after you’ve slept off the turkey (or tofurkey, if that’s your thing). If you’re the more relaxed-and-wait type, plenty of online retailers have you in mind, too, and celebrate low prices all week for Cyber Week.

How to know you’re getting the best deal

How do you know when to wait and when to buy, especially if you’re going to buy your mattress online no matter the day? We recommend holding off on any big purchases until at least the week of Thanksgiving, because by then most retailers will have announced most of the sales they plan to hold. And, in order to not empty customers’ pockets before Cyber Monday rolls around, you’ll likely know the deals available before then, too. Don’t worry; we’ll keep you in the loop so you can budget exactly how much money you plan to spend — and save.

