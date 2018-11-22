Share

Your kids have inherited your love of gadgets. And now they are always trying to get their hands all over your iPad, smartphone, etc. But you’ve seen where those hands have been. And of course, you also don’t want them accidentally clicking on anything inappropriate. Fortunately, there are plenty of kid-friendly devices on the market these days. And thanks to some hot holiday sales, they are relatively affordable.

Here’s a smattering of sweet deals that will have your children declaring that you’re the best parent around:

Echo Dot Kids Edition — $50 for 1 device (save $20) or 3 for $100 (save $110)

The Echo Dot Kids Edition transforms Alexa into a child-friendly virtual companion and entertainer of sorts. Your child can use the Echo to access music, stories, jokes, and more. In fact, there are more than 1,000 audible books for kids, as well as games from National Geographic and Disney. Even better (though your kids might disagree), you can use the device to call your children to the dinner table or alert them that it’s time for bed.

Buy Echo Dot Kids Edition Now

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet — $150 for 1 (save $50) or 2 for $250 (save $150)

If your children are budding aesthetes or cinema lovers, they are bound to be infatuated with the Fire HD 10. After all, it features a 1080p full HD display, stereo speakers, and Dolby audio. Just as essential, the device links to audiobooks, apps like Youtube and Netflix, educational content from Nickelodeon, and more.

Buy 1 Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Buy 2 Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet — $90 for 1 (save $40) or 2 for $150(save $110)

Even the most rambunctious kid is sure to be entranced by the new Fire HD 8. As the name suggests, this device is equipped with an 8-inch HD display and it boasts 32GB of internal storage. What’s more impressive? Your child will be able to access more than 20,000 popular games and apps, as well as educational content from PBS Kids, Disney, and more.

Buy 1 Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Buy 2 Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet – $70 for 1 device (save $30) or 2 for $120 (save $80)

With 8 hours of mixed-use battery life and 16GB of internal storage, you know the Fire 7 will keep your kids entertained for hours. They can use the device to access books like Peter Pan and Rip Van Winkle and selected apps from your library such as Netflix and Minecraft. Best of all, the Fire 7 comes with a two-year guarantee; if your kid breaks it, they’ll replace it.

Buy 1 Fire 7 Kids Edition

Buy 2 Fire 7 Kids Edition

And if you want to double your kids fun (and what loving parent wouldn’t?), you can combine the Echo Dot and a Fire with these pairings and save:

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet — $90 off, now just $179.98

Buy This Bundle Now

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 8 Kids Edition — $80 off, now just $119.98

Buy This Bundle Now

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet — $70 off, now just $99.98

Buy This Bundle Now

