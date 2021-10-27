The best Black Friday deals of 2021 are just getting started! It’s only October, and we’re already seeing awesome Best Buy Black Friday deals starting up online and in stores. Whether you’re looking for smart home accessories like lightbulbs and virtual assistants, new laptops for work or school, or for a brand new TV to bring your family room to life this holiday season, you’ll find it during the early Black Friday deals going on now. Keep reading to see what’s new at Best Buy for Black Friday.

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker — $25, was $50

If you’re looking for Google Nest deals this Black Friday, you’re in luck. Our first Black Friday deal from Best Buy is the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, on sale now for $25, marked down to half price from the regular ticket price of $50. The Nest Mini smart speaker is a voice-controlled virtual assistant that can perform a range of tasks around your home or office. Ask your Google Assistant to check the weather, stream music, set alarms, or help you search for online information. You can also use the assistant to control your other compatible smart devices, including smart home accessories like lighting, music, TV settings, and more.

Buy Now

Philips Hue Color Smarter Kit — $100, was $135

Light up your home with fun and innovative Smart LED bulbs from Philips — a perennial pick for best smart light bulbs. Right now, you can get a three-pack of their popular Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth LED Smart Bulbs for just $100, marked down $35 from the regular price of $135. This is a pack of three LED bulbs that can display a range of colors ranging from white to ambient hues of over 16 million colors. Transform your home with lighting that can be controlled via an app on your phone and Bluetooth connectivity to your bulbs. LED is also proven to last longer and be more energy-efficient than traditional lightbulbs.

Buy Now

Lenovo Chromebook 3 Laptop — $129, was $289

If you’re looking for an awesome deal on a basic laptop for your child, parent, or for everyday tasks, you can’t pass up this Black Friday deal. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook 3 Laptop for just $129, marked down from its regular price of $289 for a huge savings of $160 for a limited time. Chromebooks are an ideal laptop choice for those who are looking for a budget-friendly laptop to let them surf the web, connect with friends and family, and stream movies and TV shows. The lightweight, compact design makes this laptop a good choice for those who are traveling during the holiday season as well. Want to check out some other options? Be sure to scope out the other Black Friday Chromebook deals going on now.

Buy Now

HP 14 Laptop — $190, was $250

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a new laptop, and 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest sales seasons yet. During these early Black Friday deals, you can get this HP 14-inch Laptop for just $190, marked down from the regular price of $250 for a savings of $60. Featuring a lightweight and portable design, this laptop is ideal for those who are on the go for school or work and fits easily inside any bag or backpack. Stream movies and TV shows, attend online classes and meetings, and stay in touch with friends and family with this HP laptop. The built-in camera, speakers, and mic make it easy to connect with the important people in your life. Get it today before it sells out!

Buy Now

70-inch Hisense AG6 4K TV — $580, was $850

There’s no better time than Black Friday to upgrade your home TV! Right now, you can get this Hisense 70 inch 4K Smart TV on sale at Best Buy for just $550, marked down from its regular price of $850 for a savings of $300. This TV features an extra-large 70-inch display with immersive 4K UHD picture quality. Get cinema-quality viewing at home with Dolby Vision HDR for more detail, better contrast, and true-to-life colors. Watch your favorite movies and TV shows like never before. The Low Latency Mode makes this TV ideal for gaming and reduces lag time and screen tearing for a seamless gaming experience. Not quite the TV you had in mind? Be sure to take a look at the other Black Friday TV deals going on today.

Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $800, was $900

Looking for a versatile and affordable laptop for school or work? You’ll want to check out the Black Friday Deal going on at Best Buy for this Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. Featuring a 13.5-inch touchscreen, 8GB of memory, and a 128GB SSD, this laptop is ready to help you get it all done. Whether you’re working from home, taking online classes, or just looking for a laptop to let you stream to Twitch or watch your favorite movies, this compact and lightweight laptop from Microsoft does it all. Get it on sale now at Best Buy for just $800 and save $100 off the regular price of $900. Not quite the laptop you had in mind? Check out the other Black Friday laptop deals going on today to find the one you want.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations