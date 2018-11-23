Digital Trends
Deals

Breathe easy with these air purifiers, still on sale for Black Friday

Jenifer Calle
By

Now that it’s winter, everyone will be staying indoors more, where germs will be circulating in the air. Not to mention that cold and flu season is here, you’re going to want to protect yourself from nasty germs and airborne illnesses.  Luckily, these Black Friday deals on these air purifiers can easily rid your home or office of unwanted allergens and contaminants. These deeply discounted air purifiers can help reduce germs, mold spores, and viruses lurking in the air.

HONEYWELL 50250-S TRUE HEPA AIR PURIFIER

best air purifiers hepa 1

The Honeywell 50250-S True HEPA is one of the best purification units on the market, namely because its glass fiber HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.3 microns. To put that number in perspective, an average human hair is about 80 microns. Needless to say, this unit is more than capable of filtering pollen, dust, pet dander, and even smoke particulates. A carbon-activated pre-filter also captures larger contaminants and works to eliminate common household odors. Unlike other units, this model uses a primary HEPA that can be vacuumed, thus allowing you to extend the lifetime of the filter.

As with any air purifier, one of the key things to consider is the maximum square footage the unit can adequately filter. Honeywell’s modest offering is designed for rooms up to 390 square feet in size. That’s more than enough power to sufficiently treat the air in most rooms around your home. Units with similar capacities can easily cost an upwards of $400, making this system a bargain. Buy it now for as low as $150.

Buy Walmart

Buy Amazon

DYSON PURE COOL LINK AIR PURIFIER

black friday deals on dyson and honeywell air purifiers abt

Anytime a pollutant spikes in your environment, a Pure Cool fan will not only notice it (and notify you by updating the LCD display), but will also address the issue by upping its purifying powers. Key to its effectiveness as an air cleanser is a new filter design, which is not only easier for you to maintain (thanks to seamless replacement), but also better at trapping particles found in the air. In fact, the new filters feature three time as much activated carbon, and a greater overall surface area in the microfiber filter component. That means more room to trap and get rid of pollutants. Perhaps best of all is the claim that the filters need only to be changed once a year, even if used for 12 hours a day. Buy it for as low as $300 today.

Buy at Home Depot

Buy at Amazon

HOLMES HEPA TYPE DESKTOP AIR PURIFIER 

best air purifiers holmes hepa type desktop purifier thumb

The Holmes HEPA Type Desktop Air Purifier is ideal for individuals seeking a basic and affordable air purifier at just $31. As the product’s name would suggest, the Holmes Desktop Air Purifier is perfect for places with limited space. For convenience, this unit can also be situated vertically or horizontally without sacrificing performance.

Homles’ unit can filter airborne particles as small as 2 microns. A second filter uses activated carbon to remove pesky odors, too, and the unit’s housing features a Microban coating to help protect against mold, mildew, and bacteria growth.

Buy at Home Depot

Buy at Amazon

HONEYWELL TRUE HEPA ALLERGEN REMOVER HPA100

black friday deals on dyson and honeywell air purifiers hpa250b purifier with bluetooth smart controls

Honeywell is a trusted brand when it comes to air purifiers. This small HEPA allergen remover is designed for people who suffer from allergies and for medium-sized rooms. The HEPA filter effectively captures up to 99.97% of microscopic allergens as small as 0.3 microns, reduces odors and germs. The dirty air passes through the activated carbon pre-filter that traps large particles and absorbs VOCs, gases and odors. The air then passes through the HEPA filter that captures the really small particles, such as dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores and more. The filtered, cleaner and fresher smelling air is then circulated back into the room. It’s at a bargain price now for only $99.

Buy at Walmart

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
Up Next

Black Friday 2018: Best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more
audio technica ath m50xbt review headphones mem 2
Home Theater

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

With fantastic deals on some of the best models out there, Black Friday is the perfect time to look for your next pair of headphones. From sports-focused to hi-fi, here are the best options we've found, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

Macy’s Black Friday deals

The most popular shopping holiday is coming soon. During November we will be hunting down Macy's best holiday deals leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to come back every week to catch the best savings of the shopping…
Posted By AJ Dellinger
1206757 autosave v1 2 windows 10 home laptop
Computing

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

After an October packed with fresh new laptops and device reveals, now is the right time to shop. We checked out all hottest sales from all the major retailers and have collected the best laptop Black Friday deals for you right here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how the playstation 4 pro will make games look better ps4 heroshot
Gaming

Best Black Friday PS4 Deals

Each year, Black Friday is loaded with great deals on consoles, games, and accessories. You're sure to find steep discounts for both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, as well as a bunch of games. We've compiled the best PS4 Black Friday deals here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from across the web, all in one place

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
photo shootout p20 pro galaxy s9 iphone x pixel 2 pixel2 iphonex galaxys9 header
Mobile

Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals

Don't subject yourself to the frenzied hordes seeking in-store bargains. Don't waste time trawling online retailers to find the best offers. We've done the hard work for you. Behold the best Black Friday smartphone deals in all their glory.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $850 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $850.
Posted By Lucas Coll