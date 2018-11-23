Share

Now that it’s winter, everyone will be staying indoors more, where germs will be circulating in the air. Not to mention that cold and flu season is here, you’re going to want to protect yourself from nasty germs and airborne illnesses. Luckily, these Black Friday deals on these air purifiers can easily rid your home or office of unwanted allergens and contaminants. These deeply discounted air purifiers can help reduce germs, mold spores, and viruses lurking in the air.

HONEYWELL 50250-S TRUE HEPA AIR PURIFIER

The Honeywell 50250-S True HEPA is one of the best purification units on the market, namely because its glass fiber HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.3 microns. To put that number in perspective, an average human hair is about 80 microns. Needless to say, this unit is more than capable of filtering pollen, dust, pet dander, and even smoke particulates. A carbon-activated pre-filter also captures larger contaminants and works to eliminate common household odors. Unlike other units, this model uses a primary HEPA that can be vacuumed, thus allowing you to extend the lifetime of the filter.

As with any air purifier, one of the key things to consider is the maximum square footage the unit can adequately filter. Honeywell’s modest offering is designed for rooms up to 390 square feet in size. That’s more than enough power to sufficiently treat the air in most rooms around your home. Units with similar capacities can easily cost an upwards of $400, making this system a bargain. Buy it now for as low as $150.

DYSON PURE COOL LINK AIR PURIFIER

Anytime a pollutant spikes in your environment, a Pure Cool fan will not only notice it (and notify you by updating the LCD display), but will also address the issue by upping its purifying powers. Key to its effectiveness as an air cleanser is a new filter design, which is not only easier for you to maintain (thanks to seamless replacement), but also better at trapping particles found in the air. In fact, the new filters feature three time as much activated carbon, and a greater overall surface area in the microfiber filter component. That means more room to trap and get rid of pollutants. Perhaps best of all is the claim that the filters need only to be changed once a year, even if used for 12 hours a day. Buy it for as low as $300 today.

HOLMES HEPA TYPE DESKTOP AIR PURIFIER

The Holmes HEPA Type Desktop Air Purifier is ideal for individuals seeking a basic and affordable air purifier at just $31. As the product’s name would suggest, the Holmes Desktop Air Purifier is perfect for places with limited space. For convenience, this unit can also be situated vertically or horizontally without sacrificing performance.

Homles’ unit can filter airborne particles as small as 2 microns. A second filter uses activated carbon to remove pesky odors, too, and the unit’s housing features a Microban coating to help protect against mold, mildew, and bacteria growth.

HONEYWELL TRUE HEPA ALLERGEN REMOVER HPA100

Honeywell is a trusted brand when it comes to air purifiers. This small HEPA allergen remover is designed for people who suffer from allergies and for medium-sized rooms. The HEPA filter effectively captures up to 99.97% of microscopic allergens as small as 0.3 microns, reduces odors and germs. The dirty air passes through the activated carbon pre-filter that traps large particles and absorbs VOCs, gases and odors. The air then passes through the HEPA filter that captures the really small particles, such as dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores and more. The filtered, cleaner and fresher smelling air is then circulated back into the room. It’s at a bargain price now for only $99.

