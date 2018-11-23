Digital Trends
Deals

The best Black Friday sales on Lego Star Wars sets you’ll want to build yourself

Jacob Kienlen
By

Black Friday is a great time to save money on Christmas gifts for your loved ones — children especially. For many folks, that means buying a lot of toys, games, and even Hatchimals, that kids will only be excited about for a few days before getting tired of playing with them. That is, if you buy them anything but Legos. These tiny bricks have been around for years, and they continue to stand the test of time as one of the best kids toys on the market. So if you’re hoping for holiday savings on some teensy building blocks, we’ve found the best Black Friday Star Wars Lego sets on sale right now to help you cross some gifts off your list.

Jedi Starfighter with Hyperdrive — $80

black friday deals on lego star wars sets starfighter

Difficulty: 825 pieces

Age range: 9-14

The great thing about playing with Legos is that you don’t have to be a child to enjoy doing it. That applies especially to Star Wars kits like this one. What fan wouldn’t enjoy building a Starfighter with a youngster? This set is actually a recreation of Obi-Wan’s ship from Attack of the Clones. It includes an opening cockpit, space for a droid, and 2 stud shooters on the ship itself. The Hyperdrive also comes with 2 spring-loaded shooters, big engines, and a grab handle so kids can play with it without fear of the whole thing falling apart. You also get a little Lego Obi-Wan, Jango Fett, young Boba Fett, and of course, a droid for navigation.

Normally priced at $100, this Star Wars Lego set is on sale for just $80 during the Lego Black Friday sale.

Buy Now

Lego Star Wars Y-Wing — $39

black friday deals on lego star wars sets y wing

Difficulty: 691 pieces

Age range: 8-14

If you can’t get enough of these Star Wars Legos, then this Y-Wing Starfighter is a great option. Built for speed and mobility, this iconic ship was featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It features rotating guns, a weapons loader, and a turning crane with extra ammo. It may look small in the picture, but it actually measures in at 16-inches long — the perfect size for imaginary space fights. In addition to the Y-Wing itself, you also get a tiny Lego pilot, Admiral Raddus, Moroff, a Stormtrooper, and a rebel droid.

Normally priced at $60, you can pick up this great Lego Starfighter for just $39 from Amazon after a $21 discount.

Buy Now

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter — $56

black friday deals on lego star wars sets tie fighter

Difficulty: 519 pieces

Age range: 8-14

All of the ships we’ve featured so far have been great, but if you’re looking for something more on the dark side, a TIE Fighter is what you need. You may remember Darth Vader flying one of these bad boys while chasing after Luke Skywalker in the original series. They are fast, agile, and built for fighting in the vacuum of space. This particular model is from Solo: A Star Wars Story, so it comes with a tiny Lego Han Solo, Tobias Beckett, and a Stormtrooper for you to play with.

Normally priced at $70, this Lego set is currently on sale for just $56 after a 20 percent Amazon Black Friday discount.

Buy Now

Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren’s TIE Fighter — $64

black friday deals on lego star wars sets kylo

Difficulty: 630 pieces

Age range: 8-14

You can’t be the second coming of Darth Vader without having an awesome ship to cruise the Galaxy. You may recognize this ship from Star Wars: The Last Jedi where Kylo was chasing down Rey, Leah, and the rest of Rebel Alliance. This model features large wings, red exhaust detailing, an opening cockpit, and trigger-activated, spring-loaded shooters for some awesome space fighting action. It also comes with a Lego Kylo Ren, a First Order TIE Pilot, and a BB-9E figure — BB-8’s sword droid enemy. On top of that, each character gets weaponry, like Kylo’s Lightsaber, a blaster, and a blaster pistol.

Normally priced at $80, you can pick up this awesome set for just $64 after a $16 discount directly from the Lego website.

Buy Now

Lego Star Wars Yoda’s Hut — $24

black friday deals on lego star wars sets yoda s hut

Difficulty: 229 pieces

Age range: 7-12

As cool as Starfighters are, there’s something to be said about getting back on the ground for some serious Jedi training. This is the easiest set on our list to build, and it’s almost worth buying just for the miniature characters alone. Along with set, you get a Lego Yoda, a Lego Luke Skywalker, and a Lego R2-D2 figure. This is a great set for any child looking to get started with these building blocks since its lower piece count is a lot less intimidating.

Normally priced at $30, you can pick up Yoda’s Hut for just $24 from Target through Cyber Monday.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
Up Next

Stay cozy this winter with the best Black Friday deals on pillows and linens
best black friday electric razor deals braun feature
Deals

The 5 best Black Friday electric razors from Braun, Phillips, and Wahl

Popular brands like Braun, Phillips, and Wahl have all come forward with some pretty glorious savings. We've combed through Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to bring you the best Black Friday electric razor deals we can find.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from across the web, all in one place

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $850 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $850.
Posted By Lucas Coll
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

You can get a top-tier Vizio P Series TV for a song this Black Friday

Vizio has announced a slew of Black Friday deals for those interested in new home theater offerings, but none are more enticing than the deals the company is running on its top-tier P-Series and P-Series Quantum TVs.
Posted By Parker Hall
best black friday deals on foodsaver vacuum seal quick marinator 2 25 quarts
Deals

Black Friday Foodsaver Deals on Amazon

Foodsaver is the unsung hero of the season. The company makes a number of fantastic products that are guaranteed to keep your food fresh. And wouldn’t you know it, Amazon is offering some hot Black Friday deals on some of their…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
smart beddings linen sheets snap to the duvet cover bedding 4
Deals

Stay cozy this winter with the best Black Friday deals on pillows and linens

If you've been wanting to upgrade your bedroom with new linen sheets and pillows, now is the perfect time to shop the best prices on bedroom materials. Check out the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and JCPenney this Black Friday.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
audio technica ath m50xbt review headphones mem 2
Home Theater

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

With fantastic deals on some of the best models out there, Black Friday is the perfect time to look for your next pair of headphones. From sports-focused to hi-fi, here are the best options we've found, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff