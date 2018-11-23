Share

Black Friday is a great time to save money on Christmas gifts for your loved ones — children especially. For many folks, that means buying a lot of toys, games, and even Hatchimals, that kids will only be excited about for a few days before getting tired of playing with them. That is, if you buy them anything but Legos. These tiny bricks have been around for years, and they continue to stand the test of time as one of the best kids toys on the market. So if you’re hoping for holiday savings on some teensy building blocks, we’ve found the best Black Friday Star Wars Lego sets on sale right now to help you cross some gifts off your list.

Difficulty: 825 pieces

Age range: 9-14

The great thing about playing with Legos is that you don’t have to be a child to enjoy doing it. That applies especially to Star Wars kits like this one. What fan wouldn’t enjoy building a Starfighter with a youngster? This set is actually a recreation of Obi-Wan’s ship from Attack of the Clones. It includes an opening cockpit, space for a droid, and 2 stud shooters on the ship itself. The Hyperdrive also comes with 2 spring-loaded shooters, big engines, and a grab handle so kids can play with it without fear of the whole thing falling apart. You also get a little Lego Obi-Wan, Jango Fett, young Boba Fett, and of course, a droid for navigation.

Normally priced at $100, this Star Wars Lego set is on sale for just $80 during the Lego Black Friday sale.



Difficulty: 691 pieces

Age range: 8-14

If you can’t get enough of these Star Wars Legos, then this Y-Wing Starfighter is a great option. Built for speed and mobility, this iconic ship was featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It features rotating guns, a weapons loader, and a turning crane with extra ammo. It may look small in the picture, but it actually measures in at 16-inches long — the perfect size for imaginary space fights. In addition to the Y-Wing itself, you also get a tiny Lego pilot, Admiral Raddus, Moroff, a Stormtrooper, and a rebel droid.

Normally priced at $60, you can pick up this great Lego Starfighter for just $39 from Amazon after a $21 discount.



Difficulty: 519 pieces

Age range: 8-14

All of the ships we’ve featured so far have been great, but if you’re looking for something more on the dark side, a TIE Fighter is what you need. You may remember Darth Vader flying one of these bad boys while chasing after Luke Skywalker in the original series. They are fast, agile, and built for fighting in the vacuum of space. This particular model is from Solo: A Star Wars Story, so it comes with a tiny Lego Han Solo, Tobias Beckett, and a Stormtrooper for you to play with.

Normally priced at $70, this Lego set is currently on sale for just $56 after a 20 percent Amazon Black Friday discount.



Difficulty: 630 pieces

Age range: 8-14

You can’t be the second coming of Darth Vader without having an awesome ship to cruise the Galaxy. You may recognize this ship from Star Wars: The Last Jedi where Kylo was chasing down Rey, Leah, and the rest of Rebel Alliance. This model features large wings, red exhaust detailing, an opening cockpit, and trigger-activated, spring-loaded shooters for some awesome space fighting action. It also comes with a Lego Kylo Ren, a First Order TIE Pilot, and a BB-9E figure — BB-8’s sword droid enemy. On top of that, each character gets weaponry, like Kylo’s Lightsaber, a blaster, and a blaster pistol.

Normally priced at $80, you can pick up this awesome set for just $64 after a $16 discount directly from the Lego website.



Difficulty: 229 pieces

Age range: 7-12

As cool as Starfighters are, there’s something to be said about getting back on the ground for some serious Jedi training. This is the easiest set on our list to build, and it’s almost worth buying just for the miniature characters alone. Along with set, you get a Lego Yoda, a Lego Luke Skywalker, and a Lego R2-D2 figure. This is a great set for any child looking to get started with these building blocks since its lower piece count is a lot less intimidating.

Normally priced at $30, you can pick up Yoda’s Hut for just $24 from Target through Cyber Monday.



