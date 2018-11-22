Share

Admit it. As someone who loves tech, your curiosity is piqued by the Facebook Portal+. Yet, you’re understandably turned off by the high price tag. Well, today (November 22) is your lucky day. If you shop now, you can save $50 off your purchase (while supplies last).

With the Portal+, Facebook is dipping its ever-widening toe into the hands-free video-calling waters. The device’s biggest selling point is its smart camera, which boasts a 140-degree field of vision and is designed to follow the action. Hence you’re free to move around as you chat with your Facebook friends. The Portal+ also comes with an impressive 15.6-inch display and stands at 18-inch high. In other words, the device closely resembles a tablet that’s been fastened to a narrow base.

The Portal+ also features built-in apps such as YouTube, Spotify and Pandora, so you can use it to stream videos or listen to music as you cook, work, lounge, etc. And the device also connects with Alexa. Most importantly, your Facebook friends don’t need to have their own Portal in order for you to talk; they just need to have the Messenger app.

Worried that staring at a blank Portal screen will leave you feeling lonely and wistful? Don’t be! When you’re not on call, the device can display your Facebook photos and videos. It also lets you know whenever your closest contacts are online. And the Portal+ even alerts you to upcoming birthdays — so you have another reason to reach out and make a call.

Of course, we know given Facebook’s recent scandals and privacy breaches that some consumers will be skeptical of this product. And Facebook clearly recognizes this as well. The company insists it does not collect data from Portal+ users. More specifically, it claims it won’t listen to, view, or retain the contents of your calls. In fact, calls are encrypted to ensure that conversations stay between you and the person with whom you’re speaking. Additionally, both the camera and microphone can be disabled with one simple click. And the camera lens comes with its own cover. Finally, a confirmation code is required for each privacy setting change you make on the device — though you will have to go online and log into your Facebook account to do so.

The Portal+ comes with a one-year malfunctions and defects warranty.

For more about the Facebook Portal+, check out our full review here.