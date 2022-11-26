 Skip to main content
Black Friday is over, but this Sony 65-inch 4K TV is still under $700

Lucas Coll
By

In what felt like the blink of an eye, Black Friday came and went, but not every Black Friday deal disappeared quite as fast. One of the best Black Friday TV deals was saw was on the 65-inch Sony X75K 4K smart TV. This TV is marked down to just $580, giving you a $120 savings on its normal $700 sticker price. This incredible deal is still available as of right now, but there’s no guarantee it will last. Other deals of the same caliber are already sold out, so grab it while you can because there’s a good chance TV will sell out before Cyber Monday deals roll around.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony X75K 4K TV

Sony is one of the best TV brands and makes out a lot of high-end (which is to say, quite expensive) televisions. These TVs feature a number of technologies unique to Sony, including some that enhance your experience with the company’s newest gaming console, the PlayStation 5. However, you don’t need to empty your savings account to get a good Sony TV; the brand’s lineup runs a wide gamut in terms of price, with the X75K 4K Google TV being one of the more affordable offerings in the Sony stable.

This model sits at 65 inches, which is a good sweet spot for a larger TV for living rooms and similar common areas. It’s big, but not so big that it’ll overwhelm your living room. Its 60Hz LED panel might not be as bleeding-edge as an OLED TV, but it’s also not nearly as expensive. Nonetheless, it still has some nice Sony features like 4K XR-Reality PRO upscaling for legacy media and Motionflow XR for smoothing out fast-paced on-screen movement (think action movies and video games). For HDR TV content, the Sony X75K supports HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) to deliver a wider range of colors. It also has both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants built in.

Right now, the 65-inch Sony X75K 4K TV marked down by $120 from its usual $700 sticker price, letting you buy it right now for $580. For the price, this is one of the better Sony TV Black Friday deals that is still available today if you’re after a reasonably priced, name-brand, 65-inch 4K TV for your home theater setup.

