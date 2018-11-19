Digital Trends
Deals

Upgrade your sleep with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals

Leah Bjornson
By

Retailers throw out all sorts of statistics when attempting to convince you to buy a mattress. We spend one third of our lives sleeping. Between 50-70 million U.S. adults have a sleep disorder. But it’s true, investing in a good quality mattress can significantly improve your quality of sleep, which has far-reaching consequences as to how the rest of your day goes.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring with them plenty of opportunities to invest in a great mattress because top brands are competing to earn your business. The race to offer the lowest price possible means you end up with discounts worth up to $300 — these truly are deals you won’t want to sleep through.

And if you end up not liking the mattress you buy, don’t fret. The retailers’ return policies are quite generous during the sales, so if your sleep isn’t improving the way you want it to, you can always send the mattress back and try again.

Check out these great deals happening during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year:

Nectar

black friday mattress deals 2018 nectar

Nectar/Facebook

Since you can test out Nectar’s mattresses risk-free for 365 nights, why not make this Black Friday night number one? After all, if you don’t like it, you can always return it for a full refund (and Nectar’s team will pick it up for free). This year, the company will take $125 off any mattress purchase and throw in two free Nectar pillows to boot — a $275 value.

Shop Now

DreamCloud

black friday mattress deals 2018 dreamcloud

DreamCloud/Facebook

There are no strings attached with this Black Friday deal from DreamCloud. Simply buy a new mattress before midnight on November 25 and save $200. Built with eight layers of premium materials including a Cashmere Blend Euro Top, this mattress vows to keep you cool and comfortable. And if it doesn’t you can always return it within the year for a full refund.

Shop Now

Bear Mattress

black friday mattress deals 2018 bear

Bear Mattress/Facebook

Running now through Saturday, November 24, Bear Mattress is bundling its products to save you more on a great mattress. Take $125 off orders of over $500 and a whopping $225 off order of over $1,200. Just use code HOL125. Shoppers will also receive two free Cloud pillows with a mattress or bundle purchase, to be added to your purchase at checkout.

Shop Now

Eight Sleep

black friday mattress deals 2018 eight sleep

Eight Sleep

Eager to get your Black Friday shopping done with already? Eight Sleep is making it easy by offering $100 off its smart mattresses from now up to Thanksgiving (November 22), plus a $25 Amazon gift card. If you can wait until November 22, though, you can upgrade that Amazon gift card to a free Amazon Echo Dot. That deal is available over the Black Friday weekend, until the end of Cyber Monday.

Shop Now

Leesa

black friday mattress deals 2018 leesa

Leesa

Positioning itself as a luxury mattress-in-a-box maker, Leesa offers two high-end mattresses to customers: the Sapira mattress, a high-end bed priced at $995, and the Leesa mattress, a multilayer foam mattress priced at $595. The company’sr Black Friday preview sale lets customers take $150 off the price of the Leesa and $225 off the price of the Sapira. Plus, if you buy either now, you’ll receive a free Leesa pillow — a $75 value.

Shop Now

Walmart

black friday mattress deals 2018 walmart

Walmart

As a retailer known for bringing affordable products to customers across the U.S., it follows that Walmart would have one of the least expensive mattresses for sale, too. The Signature Sleep Choice 6-Inch Coil Mattress is listed in Walmart’s Black Friday flyer for just $64 for a Queen, though there are many more great deals listed on the retailer’s site. You’ll find rollback prices on mattresses from popular brands like Linenspa, Simmons, and Mainstays.

Shop Now

Amazon

black friday mattress deals 2018 amazon

Amazon

During the week leading up to Black Friday and including the sale weekend, Amazon will be adding new deals on home furniture, mattresses, and bedding to its site every day. For example, we’ve already seen the Live & Sleep Mattress Classic King Mattress on sale for 18 percent off regular price. The site hosts products from a wide variety of brands, so keep your eyes glued to the site over the next week in order to catch Amazon’s best mattress deals.

Helix

black friday mattress deals 2018 helix

Helix/Facebook

Helix promises to deliver you the best mattress based on your unique needs and preferences; if you’re ready to take the company up on that offer, now’s the time. The retailer is giving out tiered discounts depending on how much you spend, available now through Black Friday: $100 off when you spend $600 or more (use code HOLIDAY100), $150 when you spend $1,250 or more (with code HOLIDAY150), or $200 off when you spend $1,750 (using code HOLIDAY200).

Shop Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $850 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

Clean with a robot vacuum and save $160 on the Ecovacs Deebot, today only

Investing in smart home technology can usually come with a hefty price tag. If you were thinking of getting a robot vacuum, now is your chance. The Ecovacs Deebot N79 is one of our favorite budget-friendly robot vacuums and is currently on…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for November 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

All the best deals on Surface products for Black Friday

A number of retailers are discounting Surface devices for Black Friday. Be it the Surface Pro 2017, Surface Pro 6, or the Surface Go, here's a look at how (and where) you can save big on Surface this holiday season.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Gaming

Get an Xbox One S or PlayStation 4 for just $200 at GameStop starting Sunday

GameStop is currently running an early Black Friday sale that offers an Xbox One S or a PlayStation 4 slim model for just $200 apiece. Both consoles come with a free game, and other games are also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
Deals

The best iPhone deals for November 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for November 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for November 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $850 with the best smartphone deals for November 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $850.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for November 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen