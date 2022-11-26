Black Friday may be over, but this $99 Chromebook deal isn’t

Chromebooks are generally cheaper than their Windows-based counterparts, and they’re even more affordable with this year’s Cyber Monday deals. That’s right, Black Friday may already be over, but there are still deals to be had. So if you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, here’s an offer to consider — Best Buy’s $80 discount for the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook, which pulls its price down to $99 from its original price of $179. You won’t always see a Chromebook on sale for less than $100 these days, so complete the transaction now so that you won’t miss this opportunity. And time is actually of the essence for this particular deal: There is a countdown listed for it, and this deal ends in about 20 hours. So this deal might not even make it to Cyber Monday. If you need a new Chromebook, act now!

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is equipped with the MediaTek MT8183 processor, integrated ARM-based Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications look a little weak on paper, especially compared to the components of the best laptops, but the Chromebook is still capable of providing snappy performance because of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in low overhead. The Chromebook also only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, but that wouldn’t be a problem because you can save your files on the cloud.

Further adding value to the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is the fact that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a combination of the convenience of a tablet and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges attaching the 11.6-inch HD touchscreen to the device’s body. Opening the display gets it into laptop mode, and folding it all the way back changes the device into tablet mode — and you can choose the form to use with the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook depending on the situation.

Are other laptop deals still too expensive for you? Then set your sights on the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook, which is still available even now that Black Friday has ended, with an $80 discount that lowers its price to just $99 from its sticker price of $179. Here’s your chance to buy a 2-in-1 Chromebook for less than $100, but you’ll need to hurry if you want to grab the offer because as we mentioned Best Buy has a literal countdown for it that says the deal will end in less than 24 hours.

Editors' Recommendations