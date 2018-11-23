Share

Before vacuums, the only way to really effectively clean your home was with a broom. That sweet suction technology quickly revolutionized household cleaning and offered an alternative solution to pushing a broom around all day. Since then, vacuums have received significant upgrades of course. The newest models are bagless, cordless, and in some cases, powerful enough to defeat stains. However, the most exciting tech to enter the world of vacuuming in recent years most likely arrived in the form of robot vacuums. These little robots offer hands-free, worry-free vacuuming with just the touch of a button.

Roombas are the most well-known name in the world of robotic vacuums, and there are a lot of different models to choose from. But if you’re looking to pick up some iRobot technology for cheap this Black Friday, the Roomba 675 is your best bet since it’s deeply discounted on Amazon for a limited time. With its 3-stage cleaning system and dual multisurface brushes, this helpful little robotic vacuum can tackle everything from small particles to large debris and everything in between. It also comes with patented dirt detect sensors to help it focus on concentrated areas of dirt within your home.

Though there are a lot of cool features to note, it’s Wi-Fi connectivity that makes an iRobot Roomba worthwhile. If you download the iRobot Home App, you can set cleaning schedules and control your robot straight from your smart home. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, allowing you to simply ask the Roomba 675 to start cleaning. Tis is why robotic vacuums are so great for keeping your hardwood floors and carpets free of dust, pet hair, and dirt on a daily basis. You can literally set it and forget all about it. All modern robot vacuums come with sensors to avoid running into walls or tragically tumbling downstairs, but this Roomba also offers automatic docking and recharging.

Normally priced at $229, the iRobot Roomba 675 is currently on sale for just $199 from now through Cyber Monday. If you’re tired of doing all of your household chores without the help of an Alexa-integrated robot, then a Roomba is exactly what you need. However, if you are hoping for something a little bit fancier, we’ve also found the best Roomba deals available right now.

