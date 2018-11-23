Digital Trends
Deals

This Black Friday Roomba deal gets you a robot vacuum at a dirt cheap price

Jacob Kienlen
By
black friday roomba 675 robot vacuum deal

Before vacuums, the only way to really effectively clean your home was with a broom. That sweet suction technology quickly revolutionized household cleaning and offered an alternative solution to pushing a broom around all day. Since then, vacuums have received significant upgrades of course. The newest models are bagless, cordless, and in some cases, powerful enough to defeat stains. However, the most exciting tech to enter the world of vacuuming in recent years most likely arrived in the form of robot vacuums. These little robots offer hands-free, worry-free vacuuming with just the touch of a button.

Roombas are the most well-known name in the world of robotic vacuums, and there are a lot of different models to choose from. But if you’re looking to pick up some iRobot technology for cheap this Black Friday, the Roomba 675 is your best bet since it’s deeply discounted on Amazon for a limited time. With its 3-stage cleaning system and dual multisurface brushes, this helpful little robotic vacuum can tackle everything from small particles to large debris and everything in between. It also comes with patented dirt detect sensors to help it focus on concentrated areas of dirt within your home.

Though there are a lot of cool features to note, it’s Wi-Fi connectivity that makes an iRobot Roomba worthwhile. If you download the iRobot Home App, you can set cleaning schedules and control your robot straight from your smart home. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, allowing you to simply ask the Roomba 675 to start cleaning. Tis is why robotic vacuums are so great for keeping your hardwood floors and carpets free of dust, pet hair, and dirt on a daily basis. You can literally set it and forget all about it. All modern robot vacuums come with sensors to avoid running into walls or tragically tumbling downstairs, but this Roomba also offers automatic docking and recharging.

Normally priced at $229, the iRobot Roomba 675 is currently on sale for just $199 from now through Cyber Monday. If you’re tired of doing all of your household chores without the help of an Alexa-integrated robot, then a Roomba is exactly what you need. However, if you are hoping for something a little bit fancier, we’ve also found the best Roomba deals available right now.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

Clean with a robot vacuum and save $160 on the Ecovacs Deebot, today only

Investing in smart home technology can usually come with a hefty price tag. If you were thinking of getting a robot vacuum, now is your chance. The Ecovacs Deebot N79 is one of our favorite budget-friendly robot vacuums and is currently on…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
100 off an irobot roomba 980 or 960 vacuuming robot dtdeals
Smart Home

Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals

Check out our collection of Black Friday robot vacuum deals. We've also included a few non-robot vacuums in the mix, just in case you're looking for a deal on a cordless or bagless upright vacuum. Here the best 2018 Black Friday vacuum…
Posted By Erika Rawes
instant pot accu slim sous vide immersion circulator
Smart Home

Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals

The Instant Pot is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances to come along in years and this Black Friday it looks like the popular multi-cooking unit is going to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

Target’s Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown