Best Black Friday smart display deals for 2019

Don’t miss out on talking to friends and family that are far away this holiday season. Get a smart display that you can use to video chat with your loved ones. You don’t even need to spend that much. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can save you a lot and many retailers have started with their deals early. So, right now is the perfect time to get smart home deals on the best smart displays like Amazon’s Echo Show and Echo Spot, Google’s Home Hub Max, or the Lenovo Smart Display. We’ve rounded up these savings for you so you can take advantage right now.

For example, you can get an Echo Show 5 right now on Amazon for $80 ($10 off). If you want to add a little more security to your home, you can get the Echo Show 5 with a Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera for $180 ($10 off). If you want more security-related deals, be sure to check out our list of the best Black Friday home security camera deals in 2019. Facebook is also having a sale on their Portal smart displays. Buy any two and get $50 off.

So, stock up on displays for yourself or gifts for loved ones. No matter if your favorite is Alexa or Google Assistant, there’s going to be a great deal coming your way. Be sure to keep checking back throughout the week for more savings.

Today’s best Black Friday smart display deals

  • Lenovo Smart Display 8″ Lenovo Smart Display 8″— $99 ($101 off)
  • Amazon Echo Show 8 — $100 ($30 off)
  • Google Nest Hub — $99 ($30 off)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 $150 off

$139 $289
Expires soon
Get a bundle of savings with this bundle. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Echo Show 5 are a great combo to keep your home safe by giving you the ability to see who's at your door.
Buy at Amazon

Get the Echo Show 8 for $30 off

$100 $130
Expires soon
Get Amazon's latest smart display for a great price this holiday season. The Echo Show is now on sale for $100. You'll be ready to ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world.
Buy at Amazon

Google Nest Hub $30 off

$100 $130
Expires soon
Get the Google Nest Hub for only $100. Control your life and make video calls from this super clear 7-inch screen.
Buy at Best Buy

Save $10 on Amazon's Echo Show 5

$80 $90
Expires soon
The Echo Show 5 has a fantastic 5.5-inch screen so you can keep up with your appointments, check traffic, find great recipes, watch videos, keep up with your favorite television shows, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera $10 off

$180 $190
Expires soon
This bundle lets you see security camera footage on a screen you can put anywhere in your home. Plus, you can use the Show to listen music, check the weather, make a grocery list and more.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant $40 off

$40 $80
Expires soon
The Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant comes with a 4-inch IPS touch screen and voice activation so you can start your day off by hearing your appointments, traffic alerts, and more.
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo 10.1" Smart Display $25 off

$156 $181
Expires soon
Get the Google Assistant and a 10.1-inch screen with this white and bamboo Lenovo smart display. It takes 5MP still photos and 720p HD videos. Manage privacy with a mute button and camera shutter.
Buy at Walmart

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart display deals to expect

As the week rolls on, we expect to see some even better deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more on smart displays. Amazon always has great deals on their Echo Show displays. Google has already announced deals on their displays that will start November 28. The Google Home Hub Max will be on sale for $199, which will save you $30 off the original price. The Nest Hub will be on sale for $79, which is a $50 savings.

We’re also expecting to see some bundle deals such as security cameras and speakers bundled with smart displays. Some online stores are already offering some discounted bundles and doesn’t show any signs of stopping.

Looking for more great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Find more on our curated deals page. Also, be sure to check out these smart home Black Friday deals.

