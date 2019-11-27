Best Black Friday smart display deals for 2019

Don’t miss out on talking to friends and family that are far away this holiday season. Get a smart display that you can use to video chat with your loved ones. You don’t even need to spend that much. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can save you a lot and many retailers have started with their deals early. So, right now is the perfect time to get smart home deals on the best smart displays like Amazon’s Echo Show and Echo Spot, Google’s Home Hub Max, or the Lenovo Smart Display. We’ve rounded up these savings for you so you can take advantage right now.

For example, you can get an Echo Show 5 right now on Amazon for $80 ($10 off). If you want to add a little more security to your home, you can get the Echo Show 5 with a Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera for $180 ($10 off). If you want more security-related deals, be sure to check out our list of the best Black Friday home security camera deals in 2019. Facebook is also having a sale on their Portal smart displays. Buy any two and get $50 off.

So, stock up on displays for yourself or gifts for loved ones. No matter if your favorite is Alexa or Google Assistant, there’s going to be a great deal coming your way. Be sure to keep checking back throughout the week for more savings.

Today’s best Black Friday smart display deals

Lenovo Smart Display 8″ Lenovo Smart Display 8″ — $99 ($101 off)

— $99 ($101 off) Amazon Echo Show 8 — $100 ($30 off)

— $100 ($30 off) Google Nest Hub — $99 ($30 off)

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart display deals to expect

As the week rolls on, we expect to see some even better deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more on smart displays. Amazon always has great deals on their Echo Show displays. Google has already announced deals on their displays that will start November 28. The Google Home Hub Max will be on sale for $199, which will save you $30 off the original price. The Nest Hub will be on sale for $79, which is a $50 savings.

We’re also expecting to see some bundle deals such as security cameras and speakers bundled with smart displays. Some online stores are already offering some discounted bundles and doesn’t show any signs of stopping.

