5 Black Friday smart home deals you won’t want to miss today

Black Friday brings with it some of the best smart home deals we’ve seen yet. Whether you’re looking for your first smart home product or you just want to add a few more accessories to your lineup, now is the best time to dive in. Best Buy is offering tremendous deals and savings on smart home devices, security cameras, and more.

Today’s best smart home Black Friday Deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 — $60, was $110

Arlo Pro 3 Indoor/Outdoor Floodlight Camera — $180, was $250

Google Nest Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat — $180, was $250

Ring Spotlight Cam 2-Pack — $280, was $350

TCL 55″ Class 4 Series 4K Smart Roku TV — $380, was $500

Why Buy:

Alexa can guide you step-by-step through recipes

A built-in camera shutter offers more privacy

Can be used as a digital photo album

Control your entire smart home from one device

The Echo Show is synonymous with smart displays, and for good reason: Amazon has created a foothold in the market that hasn’t been beaten yet. The Echo Show 8 packs a ton of functionality into a small frame. The 8-inch HD screen can show news, your calendar, and much more. You can even get a view of your smart home at a glance and turn devices on or off with just a tap.

If you’re looking for entertainment, you can stream a variety of services straight to your Echo Show. It can also play music, work like a digital photo frame, and more. The true place the Echo Show excels is in the kitchen, where it can take you step-by-step through recipes with voice commands alone. Hands covered in sticky dough? Just ask Alexa to move on to the next step.

While the Echo Show 8 isn’t the newest model, the $60 price point is hard to beat. It’s perfect for adding a smart display into another room of the home while keeping a larger Echo Show as the main control hub.

Why Buy:

Crazy bright at 3000 lumens

Color night vision means more details

No hub required

160-degree field of view

The Arlo Pro 3 is one of the best all-around smart home security cameras on the market. It’s weatherproof and streams at 2K resolution, versus the standard 1080p you’ll find on a lot of other smart security cameras. Installation is easy, too — just a few screws to hold the camera in place. Where the camera truly shines, though, is its spotlight.

With up to 3,000 lumens, this floodlight camera can light up practically your entire yard. Two-way audio means you can both listen and speak to guests through the app, while the AI can tell you whether that motion alert was from a person or a tree branch. If you see something going on, you can trigger a siren to startle away intruders and draw attention to the situation.

The Arlo Pro 3 works with Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, and SmartThings, so you can integrate it with nearly any existing smart home network. Combine that with the Arlo Secure plan, and you have one of the single best security cameras available today.

Why Buy:

Control your temperature from anywhere through the Nest app

Thermostat learns your preferences and adjusts automatically

Easy installation

Sends alerts if your home gets too cold or too hot

The Nest Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat learns your preferences as you use it and will automatically adjust your home after a while. If you have a tendency to drop the temperature around 10 p.m. before you head to bed, the thermostat will mimic that and begin adjusting ahead of time. You can also use it to control the temperature in your home if you aren’t there, but don’t worry: If the temperature drops too low or gets too high, you’ll get an alert warning you about the problem.

This thermostat is also Energy Star certified, which means it can help you improve your energy usage in your home. It tracks your usage over time and provides an easy-to-read report on how effectively you’re using power. If you make an adjustment that will help reduce power usage, the Nest Leaf will inform you right away. The best part about the Google Nest Thermostat is that it connects to almost all HVAC systems, including forced-air, heat pump, dual fuel, and radiant systems.

There are other smart thermostats available, but only the Nest Smart Thermostat earns the title of the best from Digital Trends. If you want a smart thermostat to help you save energy and keep your home more comfortable, you can’t go wrong with this Nest Thermostat Black Friday deal.

Why Buy:

You can adjust the motion sensors to fit your home

Built-in spotlights and a 110-decibel siren scare away intruders

Camera includes everything you need for installation — even a drill bit

Lifetime purchase protection

Ring has made waves recently with the upgrades they’ve brought to nearly all of their devices. Though the Ring Spotlight Cam is a bit older, it still features powerful technology that makes it one of our picks for the best outdoor security cameras. Installation is easy, especially since the camera includes everything you’ll need to set it up. You can recharge the batteries easily, too. Just detach the battery pack and carry it inside — no need to take down the entire camera.

If something happens to your camera, the lifetime purchase protection has you covered. You’ll also get a 30-day trial of Ring Video recording, so you can try out all the extra features for yourself. The built-in LED spotlight and the 110-decibel siren (about the volume of a jackhammer) will go a long way toward startling off unwanted intruders.

The Ring Spotlight Cam has a 140-degree field of view and is nearly weatherproof. It works with Alexa, which means you can ask to see its video feed on your smart assistant. In addition to being among the best Black Friday security camera deals we’ve seen, if you combine these cameras with some Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals, you’ll have whole-home security in no time.

Why Buy:

Easy access to thousands of streaming channels

Voice control

Four HDMI inputs

Works with Apple AirPlay

4K content is truly revolutionary, and the TCL 55″ Class 4 Series 4K Smart Roku TV makes it easy to stream all of your favorite shows at the highest possible resolution. The TV has Roku built right in, which means you get access to thousands of streaming channels and more than 500,000 movies and TV shows in every genre imaginable. You can change inputs, launch services, and even search for movies — all with your voice through the Roku mobile app. The TV even works with Siri, Alexa, and Google.

Four HDMI input ports mean you can connect a lot of different devices to the TV without constantly crawling behind it to swap out cables, while the premium design and finish make it look right at home in nearly any style of decor. The Class 4 Series 4K Smart Roku TV connects to Wi-Fi through a dual-band connection, or you can connect it directly through an Ethernet port.

This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far. If you’re looking to pick up a new TV, it’s hard to go wrong with a 4K Roku TV.

Should you shop these smart home Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Although Cyber Monday will be here soon with deals of its own, there’s no guarantee they will be any better than these. What you can bet on, though, is that these deals might not last until then. Smart home devices typically sell out fast on Black Friday. If you wait till Cyber Monday, you might miss your chance.

Cyber Monday usually has pretty good savings, but they tend to be a rehash of Black Friday deals. Black Friday has the best savings, and it’s the best time to buy if you’re interested in any of these products.

