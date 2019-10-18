Best Black Friday tablet deals 2019: Everything you need to know

Black Friday 2019 is almost upon us, and it’s likely to be the best time to get a new phone, watch, computer, or tablet. We’re expecting a ton of great deals on tablets, no matter what kind of tablet you’re looking for.

Whether you’re looking for a shiny new iPad for yourself or a loved one, or an Android tablet to perfectly sync with your Google account, there is sure to be a deal for your needs. The best thing about that? You can sit back and relax while you find a great deal — and without having to brave the monster crowds.

We’ll be sifting through the multitude of deals so that you don’t have to. In other words, if you’re looking for the best Black Friday tablet deals, this is the place to find them.

Of course, you might be looking for other great deals too — in which case it’s worth checking out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday pages.

Black Friday tablet deals to expect

We’re expecting to see a ton of great deals on tablets on Black Friday, and those deals are likely to include high-end, expensive tablets and budget-friendly devices alike.

We’re expecting a ton of deals on iPad models for Black Friday and deals will likely range the entire iPad lineup. Already this year, we’ve seen some stellar deals on the entry-level iPad and the iPad Pro, and that’s likely to continue into Black Friday. Deals on the new iPad Mini and iPad Air haven’t been as common, but they’ve still happened — so we’re expecting deals on those for Black Friday, too. Basically, no matter which iPad model you want, Black Friday will probably be the time to buy.

Other tablets will likely get discounts too. If you’re looking for an Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is probably the best one. It hasn’t gotten a ton of discounts yet, but if it does get any, it will probably be on Black Friday. Amazon tablets, like the Fire HD 8 may get some impressive discounts.

Black Friday tablet deals we saw last year

We saw plenty of great tablet discounts on Black Friday in 2018. As you would expect, a ton of iPad models got some great discounts, though the newly-released-at-the-time iPad Pro largely avoided the deals. This year, things are likely to be different considering the fact that the iPad Pro is getting a little older. The entry-level iPad and iPad Mini also got discounted by up to $150 last year.

Samsung tablets also got some pretty stellar discounts. For example, the Galaxy Tab S3 got discounted by $150 from Best Buy, and the Galaxy Tab A got a $120 discount. Amazon Fire tablet discounts weren’t as impressive, but they still could be bought for up to $50 off.

Tablet deals going on right now

If you can’t wait for Black Friday, then there are still some great tablet deals worth considering right now. We’ve been searching the web for the best tablet deals out there. Check them out below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations