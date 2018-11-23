The best Black Friday deals on drills and tool sets

Share

Are you looking to take the next step in your home improvement or adventure into more challenging DIY projects? Or, maybe you’re already thinking about a gift to get dad for the holidays. For most basic to advanced tasks, you need a reliable power drill and complete tool set. Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s never a better time to snag deals on tools from retailers you trust.

Walmart

Walmart has everything you need for any project from start to finish. Current Black Friday deals on home improvement include:

BLACK+DECKER 12-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill With 64-Piece Project Kit, BDCD11264PKWM

This set comes with 16 of the most commonly used hand tools and 47 accessories to help you tackle most projects in or outside house. Best of all, it is equipped with a cordless power drill that will help you have time and energy of tedious tasks. It is currently on sale for only $40 — $30 less than the retail price.

PORTER CABLE 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion 4 Tool Combo Kit, PCCK616L4

Need something more advanced? This combo kit comes with 2-speed drill/driver, a 5-1/2″ circular saw, a compact reciprocating saw, and a LED work light. It also has lithium ion batteries so you’ll always have a back-up for all-day jobs around the house. The set normally goes for $180, but it’s currently on sale for only $130.

Check out more home improvement deals including saws, sanders, and other kits at Walmart here.

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering steep discounts on DeWalt tools, one of the most reliable brands in home improvement.

DEWALT DCK277C2 20V MAX Compact Brushless Drill and Impact Combo Kit

This kit comes with a compact brushless drill/driver, a compact brushless 1/4″ impact driver, two lithium-ion battery packs, a charger, and kit bag. You can get the combo kit now for $149 — $100 less than the retail price.

Check out more DeWalt deals at Amazon here.

Home Depot

Home Depot remains a name you can trust for anything and everything you need for home improvement and DIY projects. The industry leading retail store in tools is having a massive Black Friday sale going on including up to 40 percent off on tons of products.

MILWAUKEE M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Screwdriver Kit

This Milwaukee kit comes equipped with two 1.5 mAh batteries, a charger, and tool bag. Get it now from Home Depot for only $59 — that’s 40 percent off the retail price.

HUSKY 46 inch 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench in Black

As your set of tools grow, you’re going to need a safe and organized place to store them all. This Husky cabinet doubles as a workstation with its flat wood countertop. It’s on wheels allowing you to roll it to a convenient place to work on your tasks. Best of all, it’s equipped with six outlets and two USB ports to charge power tools and devices. Get it now for $298 — $100 less than the retail price.

You can check out more Black Friday tool deals at Home Depot here.

