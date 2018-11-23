Digital Trends
Deals

The best Black Friday deals on drills and tool sets

Ehab Zahriyeh
By

Are you looking to take the next step in your home improvement or adventure into more challenging DIY projects? Or, maybe you’re already thinking about a gift to get dad for the holidays. For most basic to advanced tasks, you need a reliable power drill and complete tool set. Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s never a better time to snag deals on tools from retailers you trust.

Walmart

Walmart has everything you need for any project from start to finish. Current Black Friday deals on home improvement include:

BLACK+DECKER 12-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill With 64-Piece Project Kit, BDCD11264PKWM

black friday tools drills deals decker 12 volt max

This set comes with 16 of the most commonly used hand tools and 47 accessories to help you tackle most projects in or outside house. Best of all, it is equipped with a cordless power drill that will help you have time and energy of tedious tasks. It is currently on sale for only $40 — $30 less than the retail price.

Buy Now

PORTER CABLE 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion 4 Tool Combo Kit, PCCK616L4

black friday tools drills deals porter cable 20 volt max lithium ion 4 tool combo

Need something more advanced? This combo kit comes with 2-speed drill/driver, a 5-1/2″ circular saw, a compact reciprocating saw, and a LED work light. It also has lithium ion batteries so you’ll always have a back-up for all-day jobs around the house. The set normally goes for $180, but it’s currently on sale for only $130.

Buy Now

Check out more home improvement deals including saws, sanders, and other kits at Walmart here.

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering steep discounts on DeWalt tools, one of the most reliable brands in home improvement.

DEWALT DCK277C2 20V MAX Compact Brushless Drill and Impact Combo Kit

black friday tools drills deals dewalt dck277c2 20v max compact brushless drill and impact combo kit

This kit comes with a compact brushless drill/driver, a compact brushless 1/4″ impact driver,  two lithium-ion battery packs, a charger, and kit bag. You can get the combo kit now for $149 — $100 less than the retail price.

Buy Now

Check out more DeWalt deals at Amazon here.

Home Depot

Home Depot remains a name you can trust for anything and everything you need for home improvement and DIY projects. The industry leading retail store in tools is having a massive Black Friday sale going on including up to 40 percent off on tons of products.

MILWAUKEE M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Screwdriver Kit

black friday tools drills deals milwaukee electric screwdrivers 2401 22 64 1000

This Milwaukee kit comes equipped with two 1.5 mAh batteries, a charger, and tool bag. Get it now from Home Depot for only $59 — that’s 40 percent off the retail price.

Buy Now

HUSKY 46 inch 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench in Black

black friday tools drills deals husky mobile workbenches hotc4609b13m e1 1000

As your set of tools grow, you’re going to need a safe and organized place to store them all. This Husky cabinet doubles as a workstation with its flat wood countertop. It’s on wheels allowing you to roll it to a convenient place to work on your tasks. Best of all, it’s equipped with six outlets and two USB ports to charge power tools and devices. Get it now for $298 — $100 less than the retail price.

Buy Now

You can check out more Black Friday tool deals at Home Depot here.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
best black friday electric razor deals braun feature
Deals

The 5 best Black Friday electric razors from Braun, Phillips, and Wahl

Popular brands like Braun, Phillips, and Wahl have all come forward with some pretty glorious savings. We've combed through Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to bring you the best Black Friday electric razor deals we can find.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best black friday and cyber monday furniture deals 2018 bedding
Deals

These Black Friday furniture deals offer up to 80 percent off

Retailers across all industries use Black Friday to offer incredible deals on everything from kitchen appliances, to full bedroom sets. As such, it’s the ideal time to upgrade your space with pieces that will make you feel more…
Posted By Leah Bjornson
instax mini
Deals

Get instant photos with Instax Mini camera on sale this Black Friday

The wildly popular Fujifilm Instax Mini 8, Mini 9, Mini 70, and SQ10 are being hugely discounted for Black Friday. If you've been wanting to get creative with your photography love to have instant pictures, now is the time to shop.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
walmart black friday
Deals

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Apple

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

The Apple Watch is one of the most wished for gifts this holiday season and for good reason -- we found both the Apple Watch 4  and the Apple Watch 3 to be among the best smartwatches currently available. During this kickoff to the…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

Target’s Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from across the web, all in one place

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick for Black Friday

If you're looking to upgrade the way you watch TV, this Amazon Black Friday sale is exactly what you need. Find steep discounts on the Fire TV Cube, all-new Fire Stick, 50-inch 4K Fire TVs, and more during Black Friday Deals Week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon black friday deals 2
Deals

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown