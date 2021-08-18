Best cheap Blink camera deals for July 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Blink smart home security cameras are popular and always in demand because they deserve it. We lined up today’s best Blink camera sales to save you time and hassle if you’re searching for home security camera deals. Whether you’re setting up your first smart home security configuration or adding to an existing system, Blink’s wireless and wired cameras are simple to install and integrate well with other Amazon Alexa-compatible components. Even at list price, the Blink cameras deliver full value, but when you can find astonishing Blink camera deals such as those below, don’t hesitate.

Blink sells two indoor cameras, one wireless and one with a USB power cord, plus an outdoor wireless model that can also be used inside. When you add any of the Blink cameras to your Amazon Alexa setup, you can view live video and stored video clips from the cameras on any Alexa-compatible smart home display, Fire TV, or smartphone. You can use Blink cameras with or without optional cloud storage, but if you want the convenience of cloud storage, it costs just $3 a month or $10 a month for up to 10 cameras.

Blink Outdoor Camera

You can run the Blink Outdoor Camera for up to two years on a set of two AA batteries, which means this wireless 1080p weather-resistant camera is easy to install anywhere you want, as long as it’s within range of your Wi-Fi network. Main features include two-way audio, infrared night vision, and motion detection within an adjustable field of view. If you don’t want the camera to begin recording every time a car drives by, for example, use setup software on your phone to block that part of the field of view. Like the wireless Blink Indoor Camera, the outdoor version requires a connection with a Blink Sync Module.

Blink Indoor Camera

The Blink Indoor Camera is also a snap to install on a shelf, a wall, or any indoor location. The Indoor Camera has a two-year battery life, night vision, and two-way audio. You can use this camera as a baby cam, a homework monitoring cam (if you’re really sneaky), or as a part of a conventional home security setup. You can configure all three Blink camera models to alert you on a smartphone when they start recording when they detect movement. You can view live video and store recorded clips on a memory card on the Sync Module.

Blink Mini Camera

The Blink Mini Camera is the least expensive model. It has a USB power cable instead of battery operation, so you’ll never have to remember to replace the batteries. If you already have a Blink Sync Module and other Blink cameras, you can add Blink Mini Cameras to the system, but a Sync Module isn’t required — without an associate Sync Module, there is no local storage with the Blink Mini Camera. For the simplest setup, just connect the Blink Mini Camera to your Wi-Fi network and then connect to it with the Blink Home smartphone app. Like the Blink wireless models, the Blink Mini Camera supports two-way talk, motion detection, and night vision.

How to choose a Blink security camera

If you’ve decided to configure your home with an array of Blink security cameras, you have a few simple choices to make. Rather than start wondering about which cameras to buy and how many, think about what areas inside and outside your home you want to protect or monitor. The best way to save the most with Blink camera deals is to know how to allocate the cameras for different uses.

One of the best features of Blink security cameras is they all work together. Even the Blink Mini Indoor Camera, which is the only model that can operate with only a Wi-Fi connection and a smartphone app, can be part of a system that also incorporates a Blink Sync Module to manage multiple cameras and for local video clip storage.

If you only want one or two Blink cameras for indoor locations within reach of AC outlets, the Blink Mini Indoor Camera is a great choice. You can name each camera separately and monitor them via the smartphone app. If you want to install a Blink Camera inside, but there’s no AC outlet in reasonable reach, the Blink Indoor Camera is your best choice. The Indoor Camera costs a bit less than the outdoor model. Of course, if you want to install one or more Blink cameras outdoors, you’ll want to choose the Blink Outdoor Camera. If money isn’t an object, buying all Blink Outdoor Cameras for use inside and outside gives you the most flexibility if you later decide to change the camera locations. The Blink Outdoor Camera is the most expensive of the line but is still a bargain at the list price compared to many other brands.

You’ll definitely want to watch for Blink camera sales because usually when they go on sale, all three models and all configurations go on sale at the same time. You can buy bundled sets of Blink Indoor Cameras and Blink Outdoor Cameras with a Sync Module included as a one-camera system in two-camera, three-camera, and five-camera bundles. The bundles only include Indoor Cameras or Outdoor Cameras, not a mix. As always, when you look for Blink camera sales, the best deal is the one that includes the items you need in the correct quantity and stays within your budget.

