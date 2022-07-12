Today's Best Blink Mini Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
Thanks to Prime Day deals, you can get 2 security cameras for $30

Jesse Hollington
It’s Amazon Prime Day with the usual collection of amazing Prime Day Deals. If you’re looking for an affordable way to beef up your home security, you’ll appreciate this Blink Mini Prime Day deal, where you can pick up not one but two Blink Mini security cameras for only $30. This is a fantastic deal, considering a single Blink Mini normally sells for $35.

Why You Should Buy the Blink Security Camera

The Blink Mini is already one of the most affordable home security cameras you can buy, and its low price is matched by how easy it is to set it up. Unlike many of the other best home security cameras, Blink Mini doesn’t require a hub or any special wiring. Instead, you can connect it directly to your home Wi-Fi network in seconds right out of the box. All you need is somewhere to plug it in. Unlike the more expensive Blink Indoor Camera, the Blink Mini doesn’t use batteries, so there’s one less thing to worry about maintaining.

Blink Mini offers the same great features you’d expect from an indoor home security camera, including 1080p HD video, motion detection, and two-way audio. There’s also a smartphone app, of course, so you can check what’s going on in your home — a great way to see what your pets are up to while you’re away — and even get alerts when certain types of motion are detected. There’s even an infrared night vision mode, so you can look for those things that go bump in the night.

Note that, if you want to record video, you’ll need to either pay for cloud storage through the Blink Subscription Plan or purchase the Sync Module 2 hub to record locally to your own USB storage device. The Blink Subscription Plan will set you back an extra $3 per month for one camera or $10 for an unlimited number of cameras and stores your recordings for the last 60 days. The add-on Sync Module 2 sells for $35, plus the cost of whatever storage device you choose to plug into it, and supports up to 10 Blink Security Cameras.

Blink Mini can also be used as part of a larger home security ecosystem, including linking it up with a Blink Video Doorbell to act as an indoor chime. Since Amazon owns Blink, this tiny camera also works great with Alexa, letting you stream live video to an Echo Show or arm and disarm your camera using your voice. Whether you’re expanding your smart home or just getting started, this Blink Mini Prime Day Deal is a great way to add some peace of mind to your home at a very affordable price. Just keep in mind this is an indoor camera, so if you’re looking to monitor your driveway or backyard, you’ll want to take a look at more Prime Day Security Camera Deals or check out the Prime Day Smart Home Deals for some great prices on hubs, smart speakers, and more.

