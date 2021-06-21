Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Blink Outdoor security cameras make protecting your home or business almost too easy. There are no excuses to hold off on adding security cameras when they are as easy to install, proven performers, and available at such killer prices. If your list includes shopping Prime Day deals to make your home more secure, you don’t need to look further than the Blink Outdoor camera’s Prime Day deal. Save $155 when you buy a Blink Outdoor Add-on security camera for just $225 instead of its normal $380 price.

Here’s why installation is so easy. The Blink Outdoor HD security camera is both wireless and wire-free. That means it connects without a network cable to your home network. The Blink Outdoor also doesn’t need an existing AC electrical power outlet or an electrician to come to your home to install an outlet. The Blink Outdoor’s two included AA lithium batteries power the security camera for up to two years. Because of those two factors, you can install the Blink Outdoor using the included hardware pretty much anywhere on your property as long as it’s within range of your Wi-Fi network. Because the Blink Outdoor is weather-resistant, you don’t need to work about rain or snow.

You’ll need a Blink Sync Module to set up the Blink Outdoor. A Sync Module comes with every Blink Camera kit, available in one-camera, two-camera, three-camera, and five-camera versions. If you already have a Blink security camera system up and working with an existing Blink Sync Module, you don’t need another module, you can add the Blink Outdoor to any existing Blink security camera installation.

The versatile Blink Outdoor is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The HD camera begins to record HD video up to 1080p when the built-in motion detectors sense movement. The camera also has a two-way talk audio feature so you can talk with visitors and it has infrared night vision so extra lighting isn’t necessary.

You can configure the Blink system to send an alert to your smartphone when the camera activates. Then you can use live view to watch the video in real-time, no matter where you are in the world. The Blink camera works with Amazon Alexa, so you can also ask Alexa to show you the live video on an Alexa-compatible display. Recorded video clips are saved in the cloud. If you want to view the clips after recording, start a 30-day free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan. After the trial, you can subscribe to the plan for $3 per month per camera or $10 to cover an unlimited number of cameras at the same location.

Amazon can slash the Blink Outdoor security camera’s price as dramatically as it does because Blink is an Amazon-owned company. Amazon often gives extremely deep discounts to products from its own brands such as Ring, Eero, and Blink to attract customers to big sales. You can win big by taking advantage of these astounding Blink Outdoor security camera Prime Day deals.

Normally for sale for $380 on Amazon, the Blink Outdoor add-on security camera price is slashed to $225 for Prime Day, $155 in savings. Whether you are setting up your first Blink security system for your home or adding one or more cameras to an existing Blink security camera setup, don’t leave this deal on the screen without cashing in on these awesome savings.

