Save big on Blink XT home security camera bundles with Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Looking for added safety around the house? Or maybe you already have an account with a home security company but you’re not excited about the monthly fees and lengthy contracts. Now is a good time to DIY your security system. Amazon is currently offering steep discounts on Blink XT home security camera bundles for Black Friday. You can save $150 on the 5-camera system, bringing the overall price down to just $350.

Here’s the full roundup of all Blink bundles on sale now through Cyber Monday at Amazon:

Even though these savings are huge, don’t think of Blink XT as a budget option. It’s one of the best wireless security cameras on the market. Here’s why:

You don’t need to be an expert to follow instructions and set up your Blink XT system. It only takes a few minutes. Seriously. And, it’s wireless, which means no messy cables and you’ll have freedom to put the cameras where they need to be instead of where outlets are. Each camera is powered by the included AA Lithium batterie and has a 2-year life span.

Blink XT streams high-quality video. It syncs up with your mobile devices, allowing you to watch anytime using the iOS or Android apps.

The built-in motion sensor will alert you when the detector is triggered, and the camera will immediately begin recording a clip of the event. Best of all, cloud storage is absolutely free!

You can create a Blink XT home security system with just one camera — for only $79 —  if you only want to keep an eye on the front door, or you can include up to 10 cameras on one Blink Sync Module. The camera is also weatherproof, so you can put it outside.

