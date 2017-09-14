5 awesome Blu-Ray deals you can score on Amazon right now

When the weather starts cooling down and we prepare to spend more time indoors for fall, it’s never a bad idea to stock up on some movies to watch for those times when you want to grab a blanket and get comfy in front of the TV. To help you get your couch potato game on, we’ve picked out five of the best Blu-Ray deals on must-own movies – including some visually stunning 4K picks for those with Ultra HD televisions – that are available on Amazon right now at discounts of up to 53 percent.
Hacksaw Ridge ($16)
Hacksaw Ridge is Mel Gibson’s latest directorial project and tells the story of combat medic and pacifist Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield) who saved the lives of 75 soldiers during the grisly Battle of Okinawa. This critically acclaimed film won a slew of awards and has been hailed as one of the best World War II movies since Saving Private Ryan, and you can score the Blu-Ray of Hacksaw Ridge (which also includes the DVD and Digital HD versions) for $16 on Amazon after a 34-percent discount.
War For the Planet of the Apes ($20)
The conclusion to the rebooted Planet of the Apes series, War For the Planet of the Apes, is the final chapter in the story of Caesar (Andy Serkis) as he tries to lead his band of primates to a new homeland. The story, pitting the Colonel (Woody Harrelson) and his rogue military group against Caesar’s apes, is just as engaging as the stunning cinematography and marks a fitting end to this epic trilogy. War For the Planet of the Apes is slated for home media release on October 24, but you can now pre-order the Blu-Ray from Amazon for $20 and save 15 bucks off of its retail price.
John Wick and John Wick Chapter 2
Keanu Reeves earned his action movie chops with The Matrix trilogy and the John Wick films prove that, 15 years later, he’s still “The One.” Both John Wick and its sequel, John Wick Chapter 2, hark back to the glory days of John Woo-style gun-fighting flicks and are must-own films for any fan of action movies. The first movie is available on standard Blu-Ray for just $10, or 50 percent off, or you can grab the 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray for $15. John Wick Chapter 2 is also on sale for a $5 discount, bringing the Blu-Ray down to $15.
Sicario
Sicario is one of the grittiest and most captivating crime films to come out in recent decades. This award-winning movie highlights the increasingly blurred lines surrounding Mexico’s ongoing drug war as FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) is swept up in a violent – and morally questionable – DEA plot to bring down one of the biggest and most brutal drug cartels. Sicario became an instant favorite among critics and moviegoers alike and a sequel is currently in production, so now’s a great chance to add the 4K edition to your collection for $20 and enjoy a 53-percent savings of $22 – the deepest discount of the Blu-Ray deals on our roundup.
Star Wars: The Complete Saga
No film library is complete without Star Wars, so if you’re a fan of George Lucas’ sci-fi universe then we’ve saved the best for last: Star Wars: The Complete Saga contains Episodes I-V1, starting with The Phantom Menace and ending with Return of the Jedi, as well as extras including deleted and alternate scenes, cast and crew interviews, and “making of” documentaries. You can get the Star Wars: The Complete Saga Blu-Ray set for $75 on Amazon after a $65 discount off of its list price, giving you the biggest savings of our top 5 Blu-Ray deals.
