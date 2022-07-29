The Blue Yeti Pro microphone is 39% off today!

If you’re thinking about getting into video game livestreaming or recording your own music, you’ll need a reliable microphone like the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro. It’s currently on sale from Lenovo with a 39% discount, bringing its price down by $94 to a more affordable $146 from its original price of $240. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so if you think the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro is the last piece to your recording puzzle, then you shouldn’t hold back on finalizing this purchase.

Why you should buy the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro

Gaming live streamers often think about investing in gaming PC deals and gaming headset deals, while musicians spend on their instruments. However, a dependable microphone like the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro shouldn’t be overlooked, as it could spell the difference between success and failure. Blue Microphones is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best microphones for streaming because of its Yeti products, so you know that you’re getting a top-quality device if you purchase the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro. The brand claims that it’s the first-ever USB microphone that combines 24 bits/192 kHz digital recording resolution with analog XLR output, which gives more people access to studio-quality recordings in different environments for an affordable price.

The Blue Microphones Yeti Pro is capable of capturing digital audio at up to four times the clarity of what you hear from CDs with the help of its three custom condenser capsules and four pattern settings, namely Stereo Mode for general sound recordings, Cardioid Mode for livestreams and podcasts, Omnidirectional Mode for live music, and Bidirectional Mode for interviews. The microphone also comes with a custom base that includes a threaded microphone stand and cable management, so you won’t have to deal with an unstable microphone and messy cables.

The Blue Microphones Yeti Pro is a microphone that’s built for live streamers and musicians, but anybody who needs to record anything will greatly appreciate its ease of use and helpful features. If you want it, you’ll only have to pay $146 because it’s on sale from Lenovo with a $94 discount applied to its sticker price of $240. The deal may disappear at any moment though as the Blue Microphones brand is extremely popular, so if you don’t want to miss out, you better hurry.

