 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Blue Yeti Pro microphone is 39% off today!

Aaron Mamiit
By
A guitarist working with the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro.

If you’re thinking about getting into video game livestreaming or recording your own music, you’ll need a reliable microphone like the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro. It’s currently on sale from Lenovo with a 39% discount, bringing its price down by $94 to a more affordable $146 from its original price of $240. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so if you think the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro is the last piece to your recording puzzle, then you shouldn’t hold back on finalizing this purchase.

Why you should buy the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro

Gaming live streamers often think about investing in gaming PC deals and gaming headset deals, while musicians spend on their instruments. However, a dependable microphone like the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro shouldn’t be overlooked, as it could spell the difference between success and failure. Blue Microphones is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best microphones for streaming because of its Yeti products, so you know that you’re getting a top-quality device if you purchase the Blue Microphones Yeti Pro. The brand claims that it’s the first-ever USB microphone that combines 24 bits/192 kHz digital recording resolution with analog XLR output, which gives more people access to studio-quality recordings in different environments for an affordable price.

The Blue Microphones Yeti Pro is capable of capturing digital audio at up to four times the clarity of what you hear from CDs with the help of its three custom condenser capsules and four pattern settings, namely Stereo Mode for general sound recordings, Cardioid Mode for livestreams and podcasts, Omnidirectional Mode for live music, and Bidirectional Mode for interviews. The microphone also comes with a custom base that includes a threaded microphone stand and cable management, so you won’t have to deal with an unstable microphone and messy cables.

The Blue Microphones Yeti Pro is a microphone that’s built for live streamers and musicians, but anybody who needs to record anything will greatly appreciate its ease of use and helpful features. If you want it, you’ll only have to pay $146 because it’s on sale from Lenovo with a $94 discount applied to its sticker price of $240. The deal may disappear at any moment though as the Blue Microphones brand is extremely popular, so if you don’t want to miss out, you better hurry.

Editors' Recommendations

With Dell’s laptop deals, you can afford a powerful back-to-school laptop

Dell Latitude 3520 Laptop on white background.

The Quest 2’s unprecedented price hike is a bad look for the Metaverse

A person wearing and using an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset in front of a gray background.

AMD just gave your GPU a 92% performance boost — for free

AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards over a black background.

If you’re on the Steam Deck waitlist, you’re getting one this year

The Steam Deck laying on a laptop.

After 10 years of headaches, I’m finally a believer in Windows on ARM

The Microsoft Surface 3 with its blue keyboard.

Twitter’s paid subscriptions just got a price bump

Twitter Blue menu option on a white screen background which is on a black background.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

A masked killer watches Kate Siegel work in a scene from Hush.

The best shows on Netflix right now (July 2022)

Joel Kinnaman holds a pair of sensors in a scene from Altered Carbon on Netflix.

Here’s our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Z Fold 4 on a white bg

The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium

A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $599 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of July 29

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

The 75 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2022)

John Cleese, naked except for a photo held in front of his crotch, in A Fish Called Wanda.