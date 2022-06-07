 Skip to main content
This Blue Yeti microphone deal cuts 40% off the price tag

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’ve been looking for one of the best microphones for streaming or for launching your own podcast, it’s hard to say no to the Blue Yeti Pro microphone. One of the best around, it’s down to just $150, saving you $100 off the usual price, when you buy from Lenovo. A truly versatile and fantastic USB microphone for many different purposes, if you’re keen to get your voice out there, you need it. Buy it now while stocks last.

The Blue Yeti Pro is the world’s first USB microphone to combine 24 bits/192kHz digital recording resolution with analog XLR output. It features three custom condenser capsules along with four different pattern settings. By doing so, you can capture digital audio with up to four times the clarity you would find on CDs. It also has a cutting-edge A-D converter chip and separate analog circuit path for use with professional studio mixers and preamps.

If you’ve been checking out the best podcasts and feel you can do better, the Blue Yeti Pro means you’ll sound fantastically professional. You also get a built-in headphone amplifier for zero-latency monitoring, while there are direct controls for headphone volume, pattern selection, mute, and microphone gain. Basically, the idea is that you get all the simplicity of a plug-and-play USB microphone while enjoying benefits that would normally require multiple microphones and devices. These include some advanced tools and recording capabilities so you can get just the right experience as you record. Whether you plan on streaming your gaming time, recording a podcast, or even recording music, the Blue Yeti Pro is a great way of doing that while retaining the crispness that your performance deserves.

Considered to be the ultimate professional USB microphone, the Blue Yeti Pro looks great while offering all the features you could need, right down to its USB mini-jack, standard threaded microphone stand, and custom base with convenient cable management. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to $150 at Lenovo right now. A savings of $100, this is the ideal time to upgrade your sound recording equipment for less. Buy it now before it sells out or the deal ends.

