Get the party started at any time with the best Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deal we’ve seen this year so far: A 50% discount that drops the price of the Anker Soundcore Select Pro from $100 to just $50. That’s one of the absolute best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, and it should definitely be at the top of your shopping list if you’re looking for portable speakers. Supplies will likely be limited, so make sure to shop right now, so you don’t miss out on this speaker!

Today’s best Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Powerful and extremely loud stereo sound

BassUp technology that boosts bass for your favorite tunes

16-hour playtime on a single charge

IPX7 fully waterproof device that floats in water

The Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth speaker is an incredible choice that you can get at Walmart for $50 off, bringing the price down from $100 to just $50. Keep reading to learn more about what makes this the perfect Bluetooth speaker for you.

If you plan to use it outdoors in crowded group settings, there’s nothing more important in a Bluetooth speaker than being able to play your music very loudly. That’s a big reason why we named the Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth speaker the best Bluetooth speaker under $100. Its powerful sound profile and extended treble help it play music very loudly, even when it fights against other environmental noise in an open space. It’s also equipped with BassUp technology that lets you increase the bass of your music at the touch of a button. You can fully customize the EQ with the Soundcore app on your mobile phone.

Its versatility doesn’t just stop there, though. It’s also IPX7-rated for total waterproofing, so you don’t have to worry about rain, the shower, or even the ocean. It also floats in water, so there’s no problem even if it falls into the pool. There’s also a charge-out port, so you can charge other devices with its massive 16-hour battery. There are even LED lights that blink based on the beats of the music, perfect for creating a fun atmosphere.

No matter where you plan to bring your Bluetooth speaker, you won’t regret picking up the Anker Soundcore Select Pro. It’s powerful, versatile, and available for a fantastic discount at Walmart. You can pick one up for just $50, which is half off the original price. These will definitely be a hot item, so make sure to hit that “Buy Now” button ASAP and get this Bluetooth speaker right now!

Should you shop this Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Still on the fence about picking up this Bluetooth speaker right now or waiting until Cyber Monday to get it? You should buy it right now. The price is already absurdly low right now, and it’s unlikely that you’ll get a bigger discount on Cyber Monday. On top of that, this deal could very well expire by the time Cyber Monday rolls around.

You can always return the item or cancel the order if you find a better price, but you can’t go back in time and get this discount if it expires. That’s why you definitely shouldn’t wait until Cyber Monday to get this Bluetooth speaker deal. Get this fantastic Bluetooth speaker right now!

